Blood Web Series: Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series

From Mirzapur directors Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 March 2022 14:11 IST
Blood Web Series: Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series

The Indian adaptation of the series will debut on Disney+ Hotstar under the banner of Hotstar Specials

  The Irish series is created by Sophie Petzal
  The Indian version of the show will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co
  Disney+ Hotstar will team up with All3Media International for the show

Disney+ Hotstar on Monday announced the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish series Blood.

The Indian rendition of the thriller-mystery show will have Mirzapur directors Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai as the showrunner and director, respectively.

Created by Sophie Petzal, the original Irish series is about familial bonds, memories, and the past's impact on the present.

The title is described as an enigmatic narrative that will credit its audience with intelligence and suspense, as it masterly explores the many perspectives of the same situation that sits on the brim of dark, unpredictable mystery, Disney+ Hotstar said in its announcement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said they are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of Blood, thereby, further strengthening their thriller offerings on the platform.

"The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers' want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer's appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience," Banerjee said.

The Indian version of the show will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment, in association with All3Media International.

All3Media International's EVP APAC Sabrina Duguet said they are delighted to bring an Indian version of this drama.

"Sophie Petzal's impeccable writing skilfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making Blood perfect for Indian adaptation," Duguet said.

CEO of Dreamers & Doers Co, Namit Sharma said, they are constantly looking for great subjects that they can bring to the Indian market and Blood is a story that is universal.

"Our showrunner Gurmmeet Singh and director Mihir Desai have crafted the series with passion and care and we couldn't be [sic] more proud of this fact. Dark, delicious and deceptive — Blood is a family drama like no other," Sharma said.

The Indian adaptation of the show, set originally in Ireland, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar under the banner of Hotstar Specials.

Blood Web Series: Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series
