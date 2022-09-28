Technology News
loading

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Runtime Revealed, Is Longest Running Non-Avengers Film

As per cinema listings in the US, the Black Panther sequel clocks in at 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 12:19 IST
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Runtime Revealed, Is Longest Running Non-Avengers Film

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

The Black Panther sequel will explore the world of Wakanda, with its characters and culture in focus

Highlights
  • The Black Panther sequel will be the second-longest MCU film to date
  • Disney has confirmed the hefty runtime, says The Hollywood Reporter
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases November 11, in theatres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been revealed as the longest non-Avenger film, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to new listings in US theatres, the upcoming Black Panther sequel clocks in at 2 hours 41 minutes, making it the longest Phase 4 movie. Ryan Coogler returns to write and direct Black Panther 2, while honouring star Chadwick Boseman's legacy, who passed away due to colon cancer in 2020. Black Panther Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 11.

2019's Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the heftiest runtime in MCU, boasting 3 hours and 2 minutes. Until now, it was followed in second by Chloé Zhao's Eternals, running 2 hours and 37 minutes. Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, seems to have edged over the epic with an additional four minutes. For comparison, the first Black Panther film — released in 2018 — ran 2 hours and 14 minutes, making the sequel about 27 minutes longer. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has confirmed the said runtime.

That said, Black Panther 2 won't be the longest superhero film to hit theatres in 2022. The record is currently held by rival DC Comics' The Batman — released in March — which came in at 2 hours and 56 minutes. Not to mention, the overall record holder would be 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League — released on HBO Max, and video-on-demand in India — clocking in at 4 hours and 2 minutes.

Details regarding the Black Panther sequel are scarce, but it delves deeper into the world of Wakanda and its cultural and character aspects that were introduced in the 2018 film. Marvel Studios unveiled a trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con, earlier this year, which teased a new Black Panther incarnation, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, and new antagonist Namor. Speaking to Empire, earlier this week, the actor Tenoch Huerta confirmed that his Sub-Mariner character will retain its mutant ancestry.

This is a major step forward for the MCU, which plans for an eventual X-Men reboot. Moreover, Ryan Reynolds confirmed in a tweet that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The film is set to release in September 2024 in theatres.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases November 11 in cinemas. In India, the Black Panther sequel will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black panther wakanda forever, black panther wakanda forever runtime, black panther wakanda forever length, black panther wakanda forever release date, black panther 2 runtime, black panther 2, mcu, marvel, mcu phase 4, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video

Related Stories

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Runtime Revealed, Is Longest Running Non-Avengers Film
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
  4. Steam Reveals Upcoming Sale Schedule for 2022–23
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Sony Bravia XR-55A80K Ultra-HD OLED Android TV Review
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  9. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Series Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Fast Company Shuts Down Website After Hackers Compromise Apple News Feed
  3. Steam 2022 Sale Schedule Revealed, Annual Spring Sale Coming 2023
  4. BlackBerry IoT Unit Sees Increase in Automotive Demand Amid Fall in Cybersecurity Revenue
  5. Binance Initiates E-Crime Programme to Help Police Crack Crypto Crimes
  6. European Union's AI Liability Directive to Make It Easier to Sue AI Systems, Drone Makers for Compensation
  7. US CHIPS Act: Vice President Kamala Harris Seeks Japanese Partners to Boost Semiconductor Production
  8. Moto G72 Renders Leaked; Design, Colour Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Runtime Revealed, Is Longest Running Non-Avengers Film
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.