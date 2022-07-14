Black Mirror season 6 cast members have been reportedly revealed. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan are said to be lined up to star in the first three episodes of the new much-anticipated sixth season of the dystopian anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. The total number of episodes for the sixth season has not been announced. However, it is understood to come with more episodes than the previous season, which was released in 2019.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Black Mirror season 6 is believed to follow the show's trend of releasing longer and more cinematic episodes with each new season. Per the usual norm, we can expect the plot details to be shrouded in mystery until the episodes drop. Black Mirror season 6 will reportedly also feature more episodes than Black Mirror season 5, which was released in 2019 with three episodes.

In 2020, creator and showrunner Brooker had expressed his disinterest in working on Black Mirror season 6 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart....", Brooker stated in an interview with Radio Times.

Brooker and producer Annabel Jones then left their production company House of Tomorrow under Endemol Shine Group — effectively giving up their rights to Black Mirror — to form the Broke and Bones studio with investment from Netflix. The streaming platform then had to license the show from the Banijay Group, which had bought Endemol.

Paul, renowned for his role in Breaking Bad also stars in HBO's Westworld.

Beetz received an Emmy nomination for her performance in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta. She also starred in the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie Joker.

Mara recently appeared in the Prime Video mini-series A Teacher.

Ramirez has been in Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Netflix hasn't set a release window, let alone a date, for Black Mirror season 6.