Technology News
loading

Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report

Black Mirror season 6 will reportedly have at least more than three episodes.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 July 2022 15:08 IST
Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report

Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Black Mirror season 5 was released in 2019

Highlights
  • Black Mirror season 6 has no release date yet
  • Revealed cast may feature in the first 3 episodes of the season
  • Black Mirror season 6 is being produced under the Broke and Bones banner

Black Mirror season 6 cast members have been reportedly revealed. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan are said to be lined up to star in the first three episodes of the new much-anticipated sixth season of the dystopian anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. The total number of episodes for the sixth season has not been announced. However, it is understood to come with more episodes than the previous season, which was released in 2019.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Black Mirror season 6 is believed to follow the show's trend of releasing longer and more cinematic episodes with each new season. Per the usual norm, we can expect the plot details to be shrouded in mystery until the episodes drop. Black Mirror season 6 will reportedly also feature more episodes than Black Mirror season 5, which was released in 2019 with three episodes.

In 2020, creator and showrunner Brooker had expressed his disinterest in working on Black Mirror season 6 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart....", Brooker stated in an interview with Radio Times.

Brooker and producer Annabel Jones then left their production company House of Tomorrow under Endemol Shine Group — effectively giving up their rights to Black Mirror — to form the Broke and Bones studio with investment from Netflix. The streaming platform then had to license the show from the Banijay Group, which had bought Endemol.

Paul, renowned for his role in Breaking Bad also stars in HBO's Westworld.

Beetz received an Emmy nomination for her performance in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta. She also starred in the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie Joker.

Mara recently appeared in the Prime Video mini-series A Teacher.

Ramirez has been in Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Netflix hasn't set a release window, let alone a date, for Black Mirror season 6.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Mirror, Black Mirror season 6, Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Netflix, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Hollywood
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Pad Air to Launch in India Alongside Oppo Enco X2, Reno 8 Series on July 18

Related Stories

Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  3. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  7. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  8. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand
  2. UK Treasury Invites Public Evidences Around Crypto-Related Risks, Opportunities
  3. Moto X30 Pro 200-Megapixel Camera Sample Teased by Executive
  4. Vivo Y02s Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  5. TikTok Maker Launches Kesong App in China in Bid to Compete With Market Leader
  6. Foxconn Needs Government Approval for China Chip Firm Investment, Taiwan Says
  7. Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details
  8. Alzheimer's Research Uncovers Role of Tau Protein in Disease Development, Could Provide New Treatment Target
  9. Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report
  10. Google Faces Probe From Italian Competition Watchdog Over Data Portability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.