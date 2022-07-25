Technology News
loading

Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailers Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

DC Comics and Warner Bros. focused on 2022 titles at Comic-Con.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 July 2022 10:21 IST
Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailers Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Photo Credit: DC Comics/ Warner Bros

Black Adam, lead star Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics film

Highlights
  • Warner Bros. dropped the trailers of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • The studio stuck to its 2022 titles during the presentation
  • For Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for DC Comics film

Warner Bros. dropped the official trailers of its much-awaited titles Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods as it returned to San Diego Comic-Con for the 2022 edition.

The studio stuck to its 2022 titles during the presentation and revealed no information about the upcoming The Flash and Aquaman sequel, which features controversial stars Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, respectively.

For Black Adam, lead star Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

The actor, who showed up in costume, was joined by the director as well as cast members Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) during the film's presentation.

At one point, Johnson raised eyebrows after an audience member asked Johnson about how Black Adam would fare against Superman.

The actor replied, "It probably all depends on who's playing Superman", a remark that added to the uncertainty over Hollywood star Henry Cavill's stint as the man of steel in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The team of Shazam! Fury of the Gods — Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu and director David F Sandberg — showcased the film's official trailer during their presentation.

The movie is a sequel to Levi's 2019 hit Shazam.

Warner Bros. made no presentations about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, which will hit the screens in 2023, as the studio continues to find itself in imbroglio over Miller and Heard's separate personal issues.

Miller, who headlines Andy Muschietti-directed The Flash, was twice arrested in Hawaii this year in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault.

Heard made headlines recently owing to the high-profile defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for a 2018 Washington Post column which he said implied that he was physically abusive to her.

A jury found in June that they both defamed each other, but Depp was awarded millions more in damages against Heard, who was also incessantly trolled and mocked by Depp's fans on social media. She filed a notice of appeal on July 21.

Heard stars as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa. The film is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.

Before that, Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 21. Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows on December 21.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Black Adam

Black Adam

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
  • Director
    Jaume Collet-Serra
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

  • Release Date 21 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona
  • Director
    David F. Sandberg
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, Geoff Johns
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DC Comics, DC Films, DCEU, Warner Bros, Black Adam, Black Adam trailer, Black Adam movie, Dwayne Johnson, Shazam 2, Shazam Fury of the Gods, Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer, Shazam 2 trailer, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu, David F Sandberg, Hollywood, Comic Con, Comic Con 2022, SDCC
Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder

Related Stories

Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailers Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  2. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  4. Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife: Details
  5. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  8. How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailers Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
  2. Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Claims He Is Still Friends With Google Co-Founder
  3. This New AI-Based Technique Can Detect Heart Conditions, May Help Avert Heart Attacks
  4. Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition, Earbuds X3, X3i Launched: All the Details
  5. Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy
  6. ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System
  7. James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
  8. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  9. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.