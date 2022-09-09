Black Adam just got a final trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Warner Bros. unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-led DC Comics film, as he goes head-to-head against the Justice Society. Black Adam marks Johnson's foray into the superhero genre, reuniting with director Jaume Collet-Serra — both previously worked on Disney's Jungle Cruise. The film was originally planned for a 2021 release, but the timeline got delayed due to the pandemic. Black Adam is set to release in theatres on October 21, in English, Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil.

Black Adam final trailer

The trailer for Black Adam begins with a gut-wrenching scene of the Egyptian slave, Teth-Adam (Johnson), witnessing his son's sacrifice. Without further exposition, it then immediately cuts to clips of him in the Black Adam suit, beating up excavators, presumably after being awakened from his 5,000-year-long slumber. “These powers are not a gift, but a curse… born out of rage,” his voiceover says. Meanwhile, the Justice Society, headlined by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) plan an operation to take down the “loose cannon” that is Black Adam. Pulling the strings at the top, however, is Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) — first seen in 2016's Suicide Squad — who has now established herself in a recurring cannon role in DC Comics projects.

Black Adam final Hindi trailer

Black Adam final Tamil trailer

Black Adam final Telugu trailer

Joining them on the crusade is Cyclone, played by Quintessa Swindell, harnessing the powers to control wind and generate loud sound waves. Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher is also part of the crew, bolstering strength by manipulating his molecular structure at will. The Black Adam trailer then devolves into a montage of glamour shots, highlighting each character's abilities, as they negotiate peaceful surrender from the titular anti-hero. As you would expect, Black Adam disagrees, and goes into war against all four members by himself — shooting jolts of electricity and smacking down anyone who crosses his path. “I kneel before no one,” he utters, referencing his past life as a slave.

The Black Adam trailer also features a small tease for Sabbac, the red demon, played by Marwan Kenzari. In addition to Johnson, Hodge, Brosnan, Davis, Swindell, Centineo, and Kenzari, Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi as university professor Adrianna Tomaz, and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Teth's son.

This final trailer for Black Adam comes in the wake of the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav outlining a 10-year plan for upcoming DC Comics movies, in the vein of Kevin Feige-driven Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of the strategy, the studio outright cancelled the $90 million (about Rs. 716 crore) Batgirl movie, claiming it was not up to the mark. Black Adam, however, is considered a quality product at the WB offices — hence, proceeding with the release.

Black Adam releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21. In India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.