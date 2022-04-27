Technology News
Barbie Movie Gets First Look With Margot Robbie, July 2023 Release Date

Lady Bird and Little Women's Greta Gerwig is directing the Barbie movie.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 April 2022 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Warner Bros. India

In the Barbie first look, Robbie can be seen in a pink convertible

Highlights
  • Warner Bros. made the announcement at CinemaCon 2022
  • Greta Gerwig co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach
  • Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner

The Barbie movie now has a release date and first look featuring Margot Robbie. The much-awaited live-action Barbie movie will make its debut in theatres in India and the US on July 21, 2023.

During Warner Bros.' presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, the Hollywood studio announced that the movie will release in mid-2023.

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig — best known for Lady Bird, and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women — is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie, which also features Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and America Ferrera.

In the Barbie first look, Robbie can be seen in a pink convertible, wearing a blue dress, and a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

The movie's cast also includes Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Barbie is out July 21, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.

Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director Greta Gerwig
  • Producer Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
  • Production LuckyChap Entertainment, Mattel Films, Heyday Films
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.