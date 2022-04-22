Technology News
loading

Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report

The Obamas had inked the Sportify exclusive podcast deal in 2019.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 22 April 2022 13:55 IST
Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report

Originally inked in 2019, the Obamas have exited their exclusive pact with Spotify

Highlights
  • Production house's current deal with Spotify runs through October 2022
  • Higher Ground is currently in talks with other audio distribution compani
  • Spotify is working on improving podcast discovery on its apps

Ex-US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's media company, Higher Ground, has ended its exclusive podcast deal with Spotify.

According to Variety, they are currently on the lookout for other partners in the podcasting space.

Originally inked in 2019, the Obamas have exited their exclusive pact with Spotify after being frustrated with the company's exclusive terms.

Primarily, they want to have their podcast programming distributed as widely as possible, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

A news outlet has reported that Higher Ground has also disagreed with Spotify over how many of its shows would feature the former president and first lady.

The production house's current deal with Spotify runs through October 2022 and a source suggests that Spotify declined to make an offer to renew the agreement.

As per Variety, Higher Ground is currently in talks with other audio distribution companies, including Amazon-owned Audible and iHeartMedia, in hope of reaching a nonexclusive deal for its podcast content.

Meanwhile, Spotify is working on improving podcast discovery on its apps. The media streaming service is testing a new 'audio newsfeed' feature that'll help in easy discovery of podcasts. The feature is said to use a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed that'll showcase 60-second podcasts clips. A limited number of users already have access to the feature, and it adds a new Podcasts button in the app. Spotify hasn't shared any details regarding the wider release of this feature.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Spotify
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories

Related Stories

Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Feature 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  9. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
  10. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped
  2. Rocket League to Get Limited-Time Knockout Bash Battle Royale Mode from April 27
  3. Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report
  4. Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories
  5. Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion
  6. Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Windows 11 Laptops Launched
  7. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.