Bad Bunny to Play El Muerto in Sony's Spider-Man Universe

The first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 April 2022 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sony Pictures

Bad Bunny's casting as El Muerto was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group on Monday

Highlights
  • El Muerto's powers are handed down by ancestry through a mask
  • Bad Bunny's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
  • El Muerto is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024

Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to play Marvel hero El Muerto. He will be headlining a standalone movie that will be part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. Bad Bunny's casting was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners in Las Vegas.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... so exciting,” the rapper said, adding that he grew up a fan of wrestling.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. On the page, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

For the time being though, Sony's Spider-Man Universe — it consists of movies with Venom and Morbius, in addition to the upcoming Kraven and Madame Web films — runs adjacent to the adventures of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who is firmly a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

El Muerto is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

