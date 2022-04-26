Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sony Pictures
Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to play Marvel hero El Muerto. He will be headlining a standalone movie that will be part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. Bad Bunny's casting was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners in Las Vegas.
Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures' Presentation. @ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jMhBId2CT7— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2022
"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... so exciting,” the rapper said, adding that he grew up a fan of wrestling.
El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. On the page, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.
For the time being though, Sony's Spider-Man Universe — it consists of movies with Venom and Morbius, in addition to the upcoming Kraven and Madame Web films — runs adjacent to the adventures of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who is firmly a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
El Muerto is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.
