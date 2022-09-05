Babli Bouncer finally got a trailer — in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Tamannaah Bhatia-led comedy-drama, ahead of its release on September 23. Padma Shri-winning Madhur Bhandarkar (Chandni Bar) directs the film, though it is a far cry from his past, seriously-toned socio-politics-focused entries. He co-wrote the script for Babli Bouncer with a team of two: Aradhana Debnath and Amit Joshi, with the latter previously collaborating on “India Lockdown.” Babli Bouncer releases in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil and Telugu, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Set in the real ‘bouncer village' of North India, Fatehpur Beri, the trailer for Babli Bouncer begins with an introduction of the townsfolk via a voiceover by Saurabh Shukla (Slumdog Millionaire). As the owner of a local gym, he insists that “every boy in the village” needs to put on muscle in order to shape their future — to get hired at a nightclub. While the town is notorious for pumping out club bouncers on a daily basis, there is one that stands out. It is his daughter Babli, played by Bhatia, who somehow manages to outlift every other gym member.

Understandably, she is a tomboy, which is a character trait her mother disapproves of. “Who will marry her? She has no feminine qualities,” says a random townswoman, as the Babli Bouncer trailer cuts to her approaching a guy at a local wedding. Played by Abhishek Bajaj (Student of the Year 2), the unnamed character grows to be Babli's love interest, changing her perspective on life and encouraging her to be independent. “I want to go to Delhi, and get a job,” she tries coaxing her father, as means to not getting married to the local pharmacist (Saanand Verma). The only issue here is that it took her “five years” to clear high school.

When hope seems to have been lost, a local bodybuilder (Sahil Vaid) informs Babli about a position as a lady bouncer. She immediately takes up the job, as the Babli Bouncer trailer devolves into a montage of her beating up kidnappers, lifting weights, and engaging in the usual Bollywood dance sequences.

The Bhandarkar-directed film — part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner — is one of three Indian originals on Disney+ Hotstar in September, alongside the Akshay Kumar-led mystery thriller Cuttputlli that released September 2, and the upcoming Tisca Chopra-starrer supernatural drama Dahan that premieres September 16.

Babli Bouncer releases on September 23, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.