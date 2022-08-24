Technology News
Avatar 4K HDR India Re-Release Date Set for September 23, Disney Reveals

In time for James Cameron’s second Avatar movie, Avatar: The Way of Water.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 August 2022 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios

Avatar has been re-released several times over the years

Avatar is returning to cinemas, again, in September. Just as promised, in time to build hype for the second Avatar movie in 13 years, Avatar: The Way of Water. On Tuesday, Disney announced that James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic — the biggest movie of all time, having grossed over $2.847 billion (about Rs. X crore) over several theatrical runs — will re-release September 23 in India, the US, the UK, and around the world. The American entertainment giant said that Avatar would be available in 4K HDR, with Disney India echoing those words. Gadgets 360 has reached out to PVR, INOX, and Cinépolis for clarity on how many 4K HDR screens they have across India.

Alongside, Disney has unveiled a new poster and trailer for Avatar's 4K HDR re-release. While the new 90-second Avatar trailer is unfortunately not available in 4K, it does reveal that — the movie is old, given the dated and half-convincing VFX — Avatar will be available in 3D and “all formats.” The latter naturally refers to IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, and any other (3D) theatrical screening options available in your region. As you might recall, Cameron made a big push for 3D with Avatar's premiere in 2009. Though not everyone is as enamoured with 3D today, Cameron continues to vouch for 3D as a more immersive experience. That is set to continue with the rest of Cameron's Avatar movies.

Avatar 2022 re-release trailer

Written and directed by Cameron, Avatar starred Sam Worthington as disabled former Marine Jake Sully who joins the Avatar Program, Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi clan Omaticaya leaders' daughter Neytiri, Stephen Lang as mining operation chief Colonel Miles Quaritch, Michelle Rodriguez as Avatar Program's combat pilot Trudy Chacón, and Sigourney Weaver as Avatar Program's exobiologist head Dr. Grace Augustine.

In addition to becoming the first movie to gross over $2 billion at that time, Avatar also won three Oscars: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. Avatar's worldwide gross was briefly passed by Avengers: Endgame, but a Chinese re-release during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saw Cameron's film retake the top spot in March 2021.

Avatar is back in theatres on September 23 in India and globally. Avatar: The Way of Water will follow it on December 16.

Avatar 4K HDR re-release poster

avatar re release poster avatar movie

The official Avatar 4K HDR re-release poster
Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Avatar

Avatar

  • Release Date 18 December 2009
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 42min
  • Cast
    Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Wes Studi, Laz Alonso
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Music James Horner
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
  • Production
    20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Dune Entertainment, Ingenious Film Partners
  • Certificate 13+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
