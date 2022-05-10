Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has arrived online — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Twelve days on from its debut and just a few days after being attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenings, Disney and 20th Century Studios have dropped the teaser trailer for the second Avatar movie and James Cameron's first film in 13 years. The first Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is nearly wordless, save for one line towards the end from Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) — remember him? — in which he says: “I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The rest of the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is made up of glimpses of Pandora, the much talked about underwater world, a bunch of new Pandora creatures, and long glances shared between the Na'vi, including Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri. There's very little action here, which is either deliberate on Cameron's part or suggests that VFX work is far from over. Hollywood typically tends to prepare big action sequences so they can be shown off in trailers. Best of all though, you can watch the first Avatar: The Way of Water trailer in 2D — with Cameron unable to force his love for 3D upon us since we're not in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way of Water English trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Hindi trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Tamil trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Telugu trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Kannada trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Malayalam trailer

In addition to Worthington and Saldaña, Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch (who returns despite dying in the first film), Giovanni Ribisi as mining corporate administrator Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as former Avatar and Na'vi ally Dr. Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao as Avatar scientist Dr. Max Patel, CCH Pounder as Neytiri's mother Mo'at, and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet (who also returns after dying). Sigourney Weaver is also back, but she's taking on a new role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones are new to Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here's the official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water from Disney and 20th Century Studios:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water — the first sequel to the highest grossing film of all time, 2009's Avatar — opens December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It'll be followed by three more sequels, with Avatar 3 in December 2024, Avatar 4 in December 2026, and Avatar 5 in December 2028.

Avatar: The Way of Water poster

The first Avatar: The Way of Water poster

Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios