Technology News
loading

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Takes Us Back to James Cameron’s Pandora

Avatar 2 trailer out in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 May 2022 11:10 IST
Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Takes Us Back to James Cameron’s Pandora

Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

Highlights
  • Avatar: The Way of Water release date is December 16 in India
  • First Avatar 2 trailer has glimpses of Pandora’s underwater world
  • James Cameron has three more Avatar sequels lined up

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has arrived online — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Twelve days on from its debut and just a few days after being attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenings, Disney and 20th Century Studios have dropped the teaser trailer for the second Avatar movie and James Cameron's first film in 13 years. The first Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is nearly wordless, save for one line towards the end from Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) — remember him? — in which he says: “I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The rest of the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is made up of glimpses of Pandora, the much talked about underwater world, a bunch of new Pandora creatures, and long glances shared between the Na'vi, including Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri. There's very little action here, which is either deliberate on Cameron's part or suggests that VFX work is far from over. Hollywood typically tends to prepare big action sequences so they can be shown off in trailers. Best of all though, you can watch the first Avatar: The Way of Water trailer in 2D — with Cameron unable to force his love for 3D upon us since we're not in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way of Water English trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Hindi trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Tamil trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Telugu trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Kannada trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Malayalam trailer

In addition to Worthington and Saldaña, Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch (who returns despite dying in the first film), Giovanni Ribisi as mining corporate administrator Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as former Avatar and Na'vi ally Dr. Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao as Avatar scientist Dr. Max Patel, CCH Pounder as Neytiri's mother Mo'at, and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet (who also returns after dying). Sigourney Weaver is also back, but she's taking on a new role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones are new to Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here's the official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water from Disney and 20th Century Studios:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water — the first sequel to the highest grossing film of all time, 2009's Avatar — opens December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It'll be followed by three more sequels, with Avatar 3 in December 2024, Avatar 4 in December 2026, and Avatar 5 in December 2028.

Avatar: The Way of Water poster

avatar 2 way of water poster avatar 2 way of water

The first Avatar: The Way of Water poster
Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director James Cameron
  • Music Simon Franglen, James Horner
  • Producer James Cameron, Jon Landau
  • Production Lightstorm Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avatar, Avatar 2, Avatar The Way of Water, Avatar 2 trailer, Avatar The Way of Water trailer, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Disney, 20th Century Studios, Hollywood, Pandora, 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Nokia N73 May Make a Comeback Soon With a Penta Rear Camera Setup, Renders Suggest

Related Stories

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Takes Us Back to James Cameron’s Pandora
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  6. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  2. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  4. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  6. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  8. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  9. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  10. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.