Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3

Asus says it will change the cinematic TV viewing experience.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 March 2022 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ DuoNguyen

Asus mentioned that India had more than 892 million active TV viewers in the past two years

  • Asus says it conducted a social experiment on Indians' emotions on TV
  • Asus has also launched a new social media campaign — Who Watches TV
  • The campaign features four Indian content creators

Asus has announced that it will soon unveil a new experience that changes the way Indians watch TV. The Taiwanese tech giant has not specified whether it will announce a new device, or something else entirely. Whatever Asus has lined up, will be announced later this week. A tweet by the company mentions Asus OLED TV but also mentions "best of both the worlds" signifying that it might not be a television. Asus has also launched a new campaign called "Who Watches TV" on social media platforms, featuring Indian content creators.

As per a tweet by Asus India, the Taiwanese tech giant may announce a "new age of Asus OLED TV" in the country. The new experience regarding TV viewing will break cover in India on March 3 at 12pm IST (noon). The tweet also asks if viewers "want to have a cinematic experience anytime, anywhere?" At this point it remains unclear what Asus has in store for its users.

In the tweet, Asus shared an almost two-minute long video that showcases the emotions of Indians while watching TV. Through what it calls a social experiment, Asus tries to emphasise the emotional bonds that viewers become aware of when their TV watching time is interrupted by someone or something. The video shows content creators Funcho, Anam Darbar, Abhishek Nigam, and Sayyed Arishfa Khan taking part in the social campaign along with their families. Furthermore, Asus has launched a new social media campaign "Who Watches TV" which urges people to conduct the experiment on their friends and family.

In the video above, Asus mentions a study by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), according to which there were more than 892 million active TV viewers in India in the past two years. The tweet also mentions that whatever Asus announces this week will be a "perfect companion to #WowTheWorld"

Recently, Asus has been heavily promoting new products that are equipped with OLED displays. The company launched its ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED in India earlier this month. During CES 2022, Asus also showcased the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop and ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition.

Further reading: Asus, Asus OLED TV, OLED
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack

