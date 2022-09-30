Technology News
loading

Marvel’s Armor Wars Series Being Turned Into a Movie: Report

Yassir Lester, who wrote the Armor Wars Disney+ series, will remain the writer for the film adaptation.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 10:44 IST
Marvel’s Armor Wars Series Being Turned Into a Movie: Report

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Armor Wars was originally planned as a six-episode-long series

Highlights
  • Don Cheadle will reprise his role as James Rhodes / War Machine
  • Marvel made the change to tell the Armor Wars story in ‘the right way’
  • Production on Armor Wars the series was set to begin in 2023

Armor Wars is being reportedly turned into a movie. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios will now redevelop the upcoming Don Cheadle-led Disney+ series into a feature film, suited for the big screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show was in early development, with the studio eyeing a 2023 start of production. But this move essentially delays the title further down the MCU production schedule. THR's sources claim that the change was undertaken to tell the story in “the right way.” This might also have to do something with the fact that the upcoming Secret Invasion series is going to lead directly into Armor Wars.

It turns out, Marvel initially planned on a series to fully flesh out Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine's character. However, midway through, they realised that a feature film adaptation would be the right fit. Cheadle (Boogie Nights), who made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man 2 — replacing Terrence Howard (Prisoners) — will reprise his role in the upcoming film. Yassir Lester, who served as creator and head writer of the Armor Wars series, will remain the scribe for the movie adaptation. Currently, there is no word on an attached director for Armor Wars.

According to THR, the crew gearing up for a 2023 production schedule, were notified of the change in direction just this Thursday. Currently, there isn't enough information on the plot, though Cheadle did make an appearance with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, during Disney's D23 Expo, earlier this month. At the time, the pair revealed an Armor Wars logo, for what was then touted as a six-episode series.

Armor Wars hails from a seven-issue Iron Man storyline, running from 1987 to 1988. Written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, the comic book series functioned around the idea of various armour suits falling into the wrong hands. The Disney+ series was set up to address the aftermath of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

This wouldn't be the first production shake-up at Marvel Studios in recent times. Late Wednesday, Bassam Tariq, director of the upcoming Mahershala Ali-led Blade film confirmed his exit from the project. He will now serve as executive producer, on a troubled MCU movie that has seen its schedule reportedly shift several times. As per insider Jeff Sneider, lead Ali is “frustrated” with the film — a screenplay that's roughly only 90 pages long, and features two “lacklustre” action sequences.

Currently, there is no release window for Marvel's Armor Wars. The MCU film calendar is packed to the rafters — the only available slots as of now are February and July in 2025, and February, May, July, and November in 2026.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Armor Wars

Armor Wars

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Don Cheadle
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: armor wars, armor wars movie, armor wars series, don cheadle, yassir lester, marvel studios, mcu, hollywood, disney plus, disney plus hotstar, secret invasion
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Related Stories

Marvel’s Armor Wars Series Being Turned Into a Movie: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  4. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Tipped: Details
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Redmi Note 11R to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, SpaceX to Explore Methods to Boost Hubble Telescope Orbit to Extend Lifespan
  2. New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details
  3. Meta to Freeze Hiring to Cut Costs Following First Quarterly Revenue Drop, Plunging Profit: Report
  4. Apple Senior Executive Tony Blevins Departs Following Crude Remark About Women in Viral TikTok Video
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024
  7. Antitrust Legislation Targeting Big Tech Dominance Approved by US House of Representatives
  8. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 10.61-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation
  10. OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.