Technology News
loading

Apple TV, Major League Soccer Strike 10-Year Exclusive Deal for New Streaming Service

Apple TV will broadcast all MLS, Leagues Cup matches in English and Spanish.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2022 10:12 IST
Apple TV, Major League Soccer Strike 10-Year Exclusive Deal for New Streaming Service

Photo Credit: Apple

The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV via a new MLS streaming service

Highlights
  • No figures for the deal were revealed
  • The deal reflects the steady rise of MLS in the United States
  • The US, Canada, and Mexico are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Apple TV and Major League Soccer — the US equivalent of the English Premier League — announced a 10-year media rights agreement on Tuesday, worth a reported $2.5 billion (nearly Rs. 19,500 crore). that will see every single MLS game broadcast from the 2023 season onwards.

"Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV via a new MLS streaming service. Season ticket-holders for MLS clubs will be able to access the app for free.

"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.

"It's a dream come true for MLS fans, [football] fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch."

No figures for the deal were revealed, but Sports Business Journal said the contract was worth $250 million (about Rs. 1,950 crore) per season.

The new deal will also herald a reorganisation of how MLS games are scheduled. Currently games are played on multiple days throughout a given week.

As of next season, games will be played on Saturday nights, with midweek games taking place every Wednesday.

"We're going to make it easy for people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favourite clubs," Cue said.

The deal reflects the steady rise of MLS in the United States. Launched in 1996, the league now features 28 teams with a 29th due to join in 2023.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"MLS is already on a tremendous trajectory as the fastest-growing [football] league in the world," Cue said.

"We think it's going to get even bigger as the (2026) World Cup comes to the US, Canada and Mexico."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV, Apple, Major League Soccer, MLS
Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports

Related Stories

Apple TV, Major League Soccer Strike 10-Year Exclusive Deal for New Streaming Service
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Review: Camera-Focused
  2. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  4. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  5. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  6. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  7. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  8. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV, Major League Soccer Strike 10-Year Exclusive Deal for New Streaming Service
  2. Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports
  3. WhatsApp KBC Scam With Rs. 25 Lakh Lottery Rampant: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  4. Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon Variant, Galaxy Note 20 Receive June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  7. Tesla India Executive Reportedly Resigned Weeks After Company Puts EV Plans in the Country on Hold
  8. Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
  9. Apple Watch to Help Rune Labs Monitor Parkinson’s Patients, US FDA Gives Clearance
  10. Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.