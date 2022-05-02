The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Swap Release Dates

The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have swapped release dates, Disney announced on Friday.

The third Ant-Man movie was earlier scheduled to come out on July 28, 2023. Instead, it will now release on February 17. The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, has been moved from February 17 to July 28.

This shuffling of release dates is likely to raise eyebrows among hardcore observers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it suggests that the 2023 feature projects might not be as closely linked as previous MCU movies.

While The Marvels has now been effectively delayed a full year from its original window, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania returns to the date it once had, Disney announced.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton, will see Peyton Reed returning at the helm.

Meanwhile, Nia DaCosta has directed The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Prior to these two, the MCU — on the big screen — will offer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out February 17, 2023, followed by The Marvels on July 28, 2023. In between, we will get Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023.