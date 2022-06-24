Technology News
Anek arrives on Netflix nearly a month after it debuted in cinemas.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 24 June 2022 16:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana in Anek

Highlights
  • There's no word on what time it'll release on Netflix
  • Anek collected nearly Rs 12 crore at the box office
  • Anek is directed by Anubhav Sinha

Anek is set to release June 26 on Netflix, nearly a month after it debuted in cinemas on May 27. On Friday, the streaming platform announced the same with a poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in an intense avatar. The post read: "Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek arrives on June 26, only on Netflix.”. It, however, didn't mention what time the Hindi-language feature film will drop on the platform. Netflix originals are mostly released 12:30pm IST / 12am PT — but Anek isn't a Netflix original.

Headlined by Khurrana, the Anek cast includes J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Anubhav Sinha (Thappad) directs off a screenplay he wrote with Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Sinha is credited as one of the producers on Anek, alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The story of Anek revolves around Khurrana's Aman/ Joshua, an undercover officer who undertakes a dangerous mission to restore peace to Northeast India. The film received mixed reviews, with critics praising the Gulabo Sitabo actor's performance but criticising the screenplay and execution. Made on a budget of nearly Rs. 80 crore, Anek collected nearly Rs. 12 crore during its lifetime, ending up as a colossal flop.

For Khurrana, Anek was his first major release since the romantic comedy drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which received a lukewarm response at the box office last December. Anek comes to Netflix at a time when he is working on the social drama Doctor G, which marks his first collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh (Runway 34) and Shefali Shah. He will also be seen as the titular character in An Action Hero.

Anek is out June 26 on Netflix.

Anek

Anek

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa, Shovon Jaman, Abhinay Raj Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Azzy Bagria, J.D. Chakravarthi, Sharik Khan, Hani Yadav, Kumud Mishra, Mubashir Bashir Beigh, Amir Hossain Ashik
  • Director
    Anubhav Sinha
  • Music Sadakat Aman Khan
  • Producer
    Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar
  • Production
    Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series
  • Certificate U/A
