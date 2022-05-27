Technology News
loading

Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released

Andor features Diego Luna playing the lead role of rebel spy Cassian Andor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 May 2022 15:27 IST
Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released

Photo Credit: Star Wars/ Twitter

Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly at Star Wars Celebration 2022

Highlights
  • Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One
  • The shooting for the second season is said to begin in November
  • Andor also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård in key roles

Andor — the Star Wars prequel series to Rogue One, which itself was a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope — is set to premiere on August 31 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have unveiled the first teaser trailer for Andor. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made this announcement on Thursday during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event. The new Star Wars series and its confirmed second season will delve into the chronicles of the rebel spy Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Both seasons will have with 12 episodes each.

Kennedy has confirmed that Andor's first season will have a two-episode premiere on August 31 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The show's first 12-episode run will be set five years before Rogue One and will cover a year in the life of the rebel spy. The second season, which will span the remaining four years in the build-up to Rogue One, is said to begin filming in November later this year.

The panel for Andor at the Star Wars Celebration also confirmed that Genevieve O'Reilly will be reprising her role as Mon Mothma, one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance. Also, Stellan Skarsgård has been tipped to play a major role in this series as rebel leader Luthen Ray. Furthermore, writer and executive producer Tony Gilroy has suggested that there will be more casting announcements in the build-up to the series premiere.

During this Star Wars Celebration event, Lucasfilm also announced that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be arriving on Disney+ sometime in 2023. This original series is directed by Jon Watts and stars Jude Law in a leading role. Additionally, the fan-favourite The Mandalorian returns for season 3 in February 2023, with Katee Sackhoff confirmed to return as Bo-Katan Kryze alongside Pedro Pascal and Grogu.

Andor will premiere with two episodes on August 31 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Andor Season 1 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 31 August 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna
  • Production Lucasfilm
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Andor, Andor release date, Andor trailer, Andor Star Wars, Star Wars, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney, Lucasfilm, Diego Luna
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  9. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  3. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set for February 2023, Katee Sackhoff to Return
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
  6. Google Drive on Web Finally Gets Cut, Copy, Paste Keyboard Shortcuts, Rollout Starts June 1
  7. Google Said to Be in Talks With India to Integrate Shopping Services With E-Commerce Network ONDC
  8. MIT Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Wave Behaviour, Improve Ocean Climate Simulations
  9. Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  10. Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.