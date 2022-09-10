Andor, the upcoming Star Wars original series, just got a final trailer. At D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm unveiled the final trailer for the Diego Luna-led prequel show. Set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 12-episode series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor's journey, as he goes up against the oppressive Empire. Billed as a spy thriller, Andor debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with a three-episode premiere on September 21.

The final trailer for Andor begins with a voiceover by the titular hero (Luna), acknowledging the “terrible things” he has committed on behalf of the Rebellion. As he prepares to infiltrate the Empire headquarters, he is stopped by Luther Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who warns him of the lost cause. “It don't matter what you tell me or tell yourself. You'll ultimately die fighting these bastards,” he says, as Andor tries evading incoming bullets.

Andor final trailer in Hindi

The Andor trailer then switches sides to show the Empire, who are somehow aware of the Rebellion's plans. “There is an organised rebel effort. Drill down and get a hunt started,” orders Dedra Meero, — played by Denise Gough — a high-ranking Imperial officer who has taken a dislike to Andor over the years. Little does she know, there is a rat within her organisation.

On the exterior, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) might be a senator of the Empire. But in reality, she is conspiring with Rael to help found the Rebel Alliance, despite knowing what it's going to cost her. “Do you realise what you've set in motion? People will suffer” she tells a determined Rael.

The remaining trailer blends into a montage of riots as the two teams clash, creating havoc and sparking a bit of romance between Andor and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) — though it's a little complicated. Andor also stars Forest Whitaker as Saw Guerrera, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Tony Gilroy (Bourne trilogy) serves as creator and showrunner of the Star Wars series, and has already announced a second season — completing the saga in a total 24 episodes.

Andor premieres September 21, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney and Lucasfilm have also revealed a new poster for the new Star Wars show, as seen below.