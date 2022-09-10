Technology News
loading

Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series

Andor premieres exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 10 September 2022 23:38 IST
Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Andor has been shot in real-world locations, compared to recent Star Wars entries

Highlights
  • Andor releases on September 21 with a 3-episode premiere
  • The first season of Andor comprises 12 episodes
  • Andor serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Andor, the upcoming Star Wars original series, just got a final trailer. At D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm unveiled the final trailer for the Diego Luna-led prequel show. Set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 12-episode series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor's journey, as he goes up against the oppressive Empire. Billed as a spy thriller, Andor debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with a three-episode premiere on September 21.

The final trailer for Andor begins with a voiceover by the titular hero (Luna), acknowledging the “terrible things” he has committed on behalf of the Rebellion. As he prepares to infiltrate the Empire headquarters, he is stopped by Luther Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who warns him of the lost cause. “It don't matter what you tell me or tell yourself. You'll ultimately die fighting these bastards,” he says, as Andor tries evading incoming bullets.

Andor final trailer in Hindi

The Andor trailer then switches sides to show the Empire, who are somehow aware of the Rebellion's plans. “There is an organised rebel effort. Drill down and get a hunt started,” orders Dedra Meero, — played by Denise Gough — a high-ranking Imperial officer who has taken a dislike to Andor over the years. Little does she know, there is a rat within her organisation.

On the exterior, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) might be a senator of the Empire. But in reality, she is conspiring with Rael to help found the Rebel Alliance, despite knowing what it's going to cost her. “Do you realise what you've set in motion? People will suffer” she tells a determined Rael.

The remaining trailer blends into a montage of riots as the two teams clash, creating havoc and sparking a bit of romance between Andor and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) — though it's a little complicated. Andor also stars Forest Whitaker as Saw Guerrera, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Tony Gilroy (Bourne trilogy) serves as creator and showrunner of the Star Wars series, and has already announced a second season — completing the saga in a total 24 episodes.

Andor premieres September 21, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney and Lucasfilm have also revealed a new poster for the new Star Wars show, as seen below.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Andor Season 1

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: andor, andor star wars, andor star wars trailer, andor star wars release date, andor star wars cast, andor star wars timeline, andor trailer, diego luna, stellan skarsgard, forest whitaker, genevieve o reilly, disney, star wars, disney plus hotstar, lucasfilm, d23 expo 2022
ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled

Related Stories

Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime and More at D23 Expo 2022
  3. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  9. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  10. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
  2. Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
  3. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
  4. ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Twitter Puts a Limit on Edit Button, Only Five Edits Allowed Within 30 Minutes: Report
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
  8. Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Surfaces on Google Play Console With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.