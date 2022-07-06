Technology News
Andor Season 2: Here’s How the Star Wars Spin-Off Series Plans to Handle Time Jumps

Andor season 2 is set to begin production sometime this Autumn.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 6 July 2022 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One

  • Andor season 2 will be divided into four blocks of three episodes
  • Each segment covers a year of the titular character’s life
  • Andor season 2 release date is yet to be announced

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has revealed how the Disney+ series, which chronicles the five years leading up to the titular character's death in Rogue One, will tackle time jumps in the second season. In an interview, he said that the 12-episode Andor season 2 will be divided into four blocks of three episodes with each segment covering a year of the rebel pilot Cassian Andor's life. Gilroy, however, did not give out any plot details as those are most probably under wraps given the fact that the first season of the Diego Luna-led Star Wars spin-off prequel series, revolving around the first year, is yet to air.

Gilroy told The Empire: “The scale of the show is so huge. Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each. [For Season 2] we looked and said, ‘Wow, it'd be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year.”

“ We'll move a year closer with each block…' from a narrative point of view, it's really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then jump a year”

Andor season 2 is set to begin production sometime this Autumn but is yet to get a release date. There's also no word on who'll be joining Luna for the second instalment

We do, however, know that — besides Luna — Andor season 1 cast includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, and David Hayman.

While not a lot is known about the plot, Gilroy had said: “It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess.”

Andor debuts August 31 on Disney+. In India, the latest Star Wars spin-off will be available on the same day via Disney+ Hotstar. It is set to be followed by a second season, which will feature time jumps.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Andor Season 2

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Diego Luna
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
