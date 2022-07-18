Technology News
Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max Ink India Deal for Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, Raised by Wolves, More

The Flight Attendant, And Just Like That..., and Doom Patrol also part of the line-up.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 18 July 2022 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: HBO Max

John Cena in the DC series Peacemaker

  • The slate includes series across genres
  • The titles will be available to Prime members at no extra cost
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls arrives July 19

Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant, the new Gossip Girl, and more are on their way — finally — to India.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 TV series and 10 movies from HBO Max exclusively on its service.

The slate includes series across genres, from the Kaley Cuoco-starrer comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, John Cena-led DC series Peacemaker and fellow DC series Doom Patrol, new chapter and revival of Sex and the City in And Just Like That..., the new Gossip Girl, and miniseries The Staircase featuring Oscar winner Colin Firth.

This is in addition to HBO Max original movies such as An American Pickle, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Let Them All Talk, and Superintelligence among others.

The slate also includes the college-set comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, coming-of-age drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, dystopian drama DMZ, and sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves executive produced by Ridley Scott.

The titles will be available to Prime members at no extra cost, Amazon said in a press release.

In the past, some HBO Max movies — such as Kimi, The Fallout, and Moonshot — have quietly made their way to Prime Video in India.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said the team is delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Originals in the country.

"These include multiple seasons of critically-acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more," Menghani said in a statement.

"We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers," he added.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis and The Flight Attendant are out now on Prime Video in India.

The Sex Lives of College Girls arrives July 19, followed by Superintelligence on July 20, and Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on July 21.

And Just Like That... drops July 28 on Prime Video in India.

The three seasons of Doom Patrol will debut August 4 in India, with Peacemaker following it on August 14.

Both seasons of Raised by Wolves release August 18 on Prime Video in India.

Dates aren't available for other titles as yet.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode.
Peacemaker

  • Release Date 14 August 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji
  • Director
    James Gunn, Brad Anderson
  • Music Clint Mansell, Kevin Kiner
  • Producer
    James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Miller
  • Production
    Troll Court Entertainment, The Safran Company, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate 16+
And Just Like That... Season 2

And Just Like That... Season 2

  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, Sarita Choudhury
  • Music Aaron Zigman
  • Producer
    Michael Patrick King, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Melfi, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Teddy Au
  • Production
    Michael Patrick King Productions, Pretty Matches Productions, Rialto Films
Kimi Watch on Prime Video

Kimi

  • Release Date 11 February 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 29min
  • Cast
    Zoë Kravitz, Betsy Brantley, Rita Wilson, India de Beaufort, Emily Kuroda, Byron Bowers, Alex Dobrenko, Jaime Camil, Jacob Varg, Derek DelGaudio, Erika Christensen, Devin Ratray, Andy Daly, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, David Wain, Caleb Emery
  • Director
    Steven Soderbergh
  • Music Cliff Martinez
  • Producer
    David Koepp, Michael Polaire
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema
  • Certificate 18+
Moonshot Watch on Prime Video

Moonshot

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 44min
  • Cast
    Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Christine Adams, Michelle Buteau, Zach Braff, Cameron Esposito, Sunita Deshpande, Davey Johnson, Lukas Gage
  • Director
    Chris Winterbauer
  • Music David Boman
  • Producer
    Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, Jenna Sarkin
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, Berlanti Schechter Films, Entertainment 360
  • Certificate 16+
