Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant, the new Gossip Girl, and more are on their way — finally — to India.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 TV series and 10 movies from HBO Max exclusively on its service.

The slate includes series across genres, from the Kaley Cuoco-starrer comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, John Cena-led DC series Peacemaker and fellow DC series Doom Patrol, new chapter and revival of Sex and the City in And Just Like That..., the new Gossip Girl, and miniseries The Staircase featuring Oscar winner Colin Firth.

This is in addition to HBO Max original movies such as An American Pickle, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Let Them All Talk, and Superintelligence among others.

The slate also includes the college-set comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, coming-of-age drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, dystopian drama DMZ, and sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves executive produced by Ridley Scott.

just a watch-list that you were looking forward to & how????

which one has you jumping in excitement? ????????



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/WJ8ILy1A3W — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 18, 2022

The titles will be available to Prime members at no extra cost, Amazon said in a press release.

In the past, some HBO Max movies — such as Kimi, The Fallout, and Moonshot — have quietly made their way to Prime Video in India.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said the team is delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Originals in the country.

"These include multiple seasons of critically-acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more," Menghani said in a statement.

"We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers," he added.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis and The Flight Attendant are out now on Prime Video in India.

The Sex Lives of College Girls arrives July 19, followed by Superintelligence on July 20, and Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on July 21.

And Just Like That... drops July 28 on Prime Video in India.

The three seasons of Doom Patrol will debut August 4 in India, with Peacemaker following it on August 14.

Both seasons of Raised by Wolves release August 18 on Prime Video in India.

Dates aren't available for other titles as yet.