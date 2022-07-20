Technology News
Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access

Amazon has begun rolling out the new interface on the Prime Video applications for Fire TV, Android, and other connected living room devices.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 20 July 2022 17:10 IST
Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access

Amazon Prime Video app will be launching six main pages

Highlights
  • The new app also comes with a carousel that showcases movies dramatically
  • The Find page has also been enhanced
  • The new UI on the Prime Video app has already begun to roll out

Amazon has started implementing the revamped user interface for the Prime Video app with the primary objective of making content discovery simpler for its consumers.

According to an official statement by the company, Prime Video app will now host a simplified, more user-friendly main navigation menu for an easy access to movies, TV shows, sports, and premium channels.

With the revamped menu, titles like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be easily accessible to the Prime Video subscribers. The new navigation menu in the living room apps has also been moved to the screen's side for an easy access.

Further, the Prime Video app will be launching six main pages — Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. If a visitor prefers to browse by the sort of content or offer, there will also be sub-navigation choices available.

The new app also comes with a carousel that showcases movies with more dramatic graphics as part of the revised UI. For instance, the ‘Top 10 Chart' will present the most popular and trending material on Prime Video, while the ‘Super Carousel' will feature prominent titles such as Amazon Originals and Exclusives.

Amazon is also making it simpler for Prime Video customers to distinguish between a video that is included with their membership in Prime and content that must be purchased. To accomplish this, the titles with now come with visual hints in the shape of a blue checkmark symbol for available content and a shopping bag icon for titles that need to be purchased.

By selecting the My Subscriptions row at the top of the Home page, one can also view all the videos that come with the Prime subscription.

The Find page has also been enhanced by the new UI. The Prime members can choose to filter the outcomes by genre or 4K UHD.

As per the statement by Amazon, the new interface on the Prime Video applications for Fire TV, Android, and other connected living room devices has already begun to roll out, while it will be soon available for iOS and the web.

iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms

