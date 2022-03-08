Technology News
Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 10:31 IST
Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Photo Credit: Marcos Rodriguez Velo

Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of Heart of Stone, helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper

  • David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce Heart of Stone
  • Alia Bhatt recently starred in period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi
  • Jamie Dornan was added to the cast of Heart of Stone in February

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone. According to Deadline, Bhatt will be joining Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Heart of Stone, that comes from Netflix and Skydance. Dornan was added to the cast last month. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper.

Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are executive producing.

Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi which secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR that also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR is out March 25 in cinemas.

Bhatt is also awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra, co-starring opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Brahmāstra will release on September 9.

Heart of Stone Coming to Netflix

Heart of Stone

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt
  • Director Tom Harper
  • Producer David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
  • Production Skydance Media, Mockingbird, Pilot Wave
Further reading: Alia Bhatt, Heart of Stone, Netflix, Skydance Media, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Tom Harper
Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone
Popular Brands
