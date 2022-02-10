Airtel Xstream Premium over-the-top (OTT) streaming service has been launched in India. The Indian telecom provider claims that its new OTT service will aggregate content from 15 Indian and global OTT platforms including SonyLIV, Eros Now, Shorts TV, and more. This integration is said to bring access to more than 10,000 movies and TV shows in one platform. The new streaming service from Airtel was first spotted last week. Furthermore, Airtel said that it is opting for a single app, single subscription, and single sign-in experience for Xstream Premium users.

The new OTT service by Airtel — Xstream Premium — was launched in India on Thursday. The video streaming service by the Indian telecom provider is priced at Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,499 annually — the prices were first spotted last week as Airtel Xstream Premium pack on the website. The platform will show more than 10,500 movies and TV shows from SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, ManoramaMax, Hoichoi, Ultra, Epic On, ShortsTV, KLIKK, Divo, Dollywood Play, Namma Flix, Docubay, ShemarooMe, and Hungama Play. The addition of more platforms and content appears to be the reason for the price revision of the Airtel Xstream subscription from Rs. 49 monthly and Rs. 499 yearly to Rs. 149 monthly and Rs. 1,499 yearly.

Airtel Xstream Premium can be viewed on Airtel Xstream Box, Android TV, Fire TV, official website, or through Android and iOS devices via Airtel Xstream app or website. Users will be able to view content on two screens at a time. Furthermore, Xstream Premium aims to make the service easier for users by adopting a single app, single subscription, and single sign-in experience along with unified content and AI driven personalised content curation for users.

The Indian telecom provider also mentions that Airtel users can add their subscription cost to their telephone bills to make payments easier. The new Airtel Xstream Premium is exclusively available for Airtel customers who can view content on the platform on any device.

Airtel says that it is targeting 20 million subscribers for its Xstream Premium subscription and that, according to Media Partners Asia, India's OTT subscription market will grow to $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,996 crore) by 2025. A large number of India's OTT subscriptions will grow in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

