83 — Kabir Khan's tale on India's Cricket World Cup winning team of 1983 — is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Over the weekend, 83 also had its TV premiere in India and was aired on Star Gold on Sunday night. 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in various roles. Even after three months of its release, the film is still available to watch in cinemas though naturally has very few shows available.

All steps of its release cycle have been completed as 83 can now be watched on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar from today, March 21. This marks the most affordable way to watch the film online in India. 83 was released in cinemas across the country on December 24, 2021. That means the movie spent roughly three months — or 12 weeks — in theatres before being beamed into our homes, longer than the 8-week window that the producers had desired, likely due to the January Omicron wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What's a better way to to kick off the cricket season than by reliving our most iconic victory ????



83 is now streaming!!! pic.twitter.com/cDS2YtVgE0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 21, 2022

Are we in a stadium coz we can hear fans cheering! ????

#83 is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #83onHotstar



Watch it now:- https://t.co/gtye2sWY2T pic.twitter.com/M0y7Efroh8 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 20, 2022

83 made its TV premiere before its OTT debut in India. The film aired on Star Gold on Sunday, March 20 at 8pm IST.

The film, that is based on India's Cricket World Cup winning team of 1983, is written and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer, among others.

83 shows the story of the Indian Cricket team through the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup, right down to that fateful match on June 25, 1983. At the helm was Kapil Dev who led the team to win India's first ever Cricket World Cup. India beat two-time world champions West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, United Kingdom.

You can now stream 83 on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.