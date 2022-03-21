Technology News
loading

83 Movie Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India

83 made its TV premiere in India on Sunday, March 21 as it aired on Star Gold.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 March 2022 13:45 IST
83 Movie Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: Reliance Entertainment

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Highlights
  • 83 has completed its release cycle as it's now available on OTT platforms
  • It is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu
  • 83 was released in cinemas on December 24, 2021

83 — Kabir Khan's tale on India's Cricket World Cup winning team of 1983 — is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Over the weekend, 83 also had its TV premiere in India and was aired on Star Gold on Sunday night. 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in various roles. Even after three months of its release, the film is still available to watch in cinemas though naturally has very few shows available.

All steps of its release cycle have been completed as 83 can now be watched on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar from today, March 21. This marks the most affordable way to watch the film online in India. 83 was released in cinemas across the country on December 24, 2021. That means the movie spent roughly three months — or 12 weeks — in theatres before being beamed into our homes, longer than the 8-week window that the producers had desired, likely due to the January Omicron wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

83 made its TV premiere before its OTT debut in India. The film aired on Star Gold on Sunday, March 20 at 8pm IST.

The film, that is based on India's Cricket World Cup winning team of 1983, is written and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer, among others.

83 shows the story of the Indian Cricket team through the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup, right down to that fateful match on June 25, 1983. At the helm was Kapil Dev who led the team to win India's first ever Cricket World Cup. India beat two-time world champions West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, United Kingdom.

You can now stream 83 on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
83
Watch Options
  • Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar
  • Netflix Netflix

83

  • Release Date 24 December 2021
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 41min
  • Cast
    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Aditi Arya, Samreen Kaur, Satish Alekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Parvati Nair, Mohinder Amarnath, Avantika Akerkar, Rukhsar Rehman, Ashok Banthia, Chandramouli Kalyanachakravarthy, Rajie Sarathy, Swetha Vinod, Anjum Batra, Happy Sharma
  • Director Kabir Khan
  • Music Julius Packiam, Pritam
  • Producer Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala
  • Production Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Kabir Khan Films
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 83, 83 movie, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Kapil Dev, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Kabir Khan Films
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Moto G 5G (2022) Concept Renders Surface; Price, Key Specifications, and Release Date Tipped

Related Stories

83 Movie Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  6. 83 Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  7. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  8. OnePlus 10R Enters Private Testing in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
  10. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Tipped to Be in Testing in Europe and Asia, Launch Appears Imminent
  2. Honor MagicBook X 14 India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed
  3. Oppo A96, Oppo A76 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Australia to Make Big Tech Hand Over Misinformation Data to Regulator
  5. 83 Movie Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  6. Mysterious Radio Signal Emanates From Milky Way, Baffles Astronomers
  7. Moto G 5G (2022) Concept Renders Surface; Price, Key Specifications, and Release Date Tipped
  8. ApeCoin Sees Keen Interest From Top Ethereum Whales Over the Weekend Despite Shaky Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Offers
  10. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.