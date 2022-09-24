Technology News
3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022

Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, and Benedict Wong are part of 3 Body Problem cast.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 23:07 IST
3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

John Bradley in 3 Body Problem

  • 3 Body Problem is based on Chinese sci-fi novel
  • The Three-Body Problem is first book in a trilogy
  • Game of Thrones creators behind 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is coming to Netflix in 2023. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service revealed that its live-action adaptation of the renowned Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem will premiere sometime next year. Alongside, we got a behind-the-scenes look at 3 Body Problem, which wrapped filming recently and is now in post-production. Created by executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem chronicles the discovery of extraterrestrial life in the universe. Benioff and Weiss are best known for creating and running Game of Thrones for all eight seasons.

While the books — The Three-Body Problem is part of a trilogy — are largely centred on Chinese protagonists, Netflix's 3 Body Problem is taking a more global approach. 3 Body Problem stars Jovan Adepo (Overlord), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Creamerie), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Hustle), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng (On a Whim), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Rosalind Chao (Better Things), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man), and Eve Ridley (Casualty).

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

Behind the scenes, Derek Tsang (Better Days) is set to direct 3 Body Problem episodes. Benioff and Weiss are also the showrunners on the Netflix series. Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) is also the writer.

Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files), Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue are also executive producers on 3 Body Problem, alongside Yoozoo Group's late chairman Lin Qi, The Three-Body Universe CEO Zhao Jilong, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke Dede Gardner, and Brad Pitt. 3 Body Problem is a production of T-Street, Plan B Entertainment, and Primitive Streak.

3 Body Problem is set to release in 2023 on Netflix in India and around the world. The series was first announced in September 2020.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: 3 Body Problem, 3 Body Problem Netflix, 3 Body Problem Netflix cast, The Three Body Problem, David Benioff, DB Weiss, Netflix, Hollywood, Tudum Netflix, Tudum 2022
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
