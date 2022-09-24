3 Body Problem is coming to Netflix in 2023. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service revealed that its live-action adaptation of the renowned Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem will premiere sometime next year. Alongside, we got a behind-the-scenes look at 3 Body Problem, which wrapped filming recently and is now in post-production. Created by executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem chronicles the discovery of extraterrestrial life in the universe. Benioff and Weiss are best known for creating and running Game of Thrones for all eight seasons.

While the books — The Three-Body Problem is part of a trilogy — are largely centred on Chinese protagonists, Netflix's 3 Body Problem is taking a more global approach. 3 Body Problem stars Jovan Adepo (Overlord), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Creamerie), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Hustle), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng (On a Whim), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Rosalind Chao (Better Things), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man), and Eve Ridley (Casualty).

Behind the scenes, Derek Tsang (Better Days) is set to direct 3 Body Problem episodes. Benioff and Weiss are also the showrunners on the Netflix series. Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) is also the writer.

Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files), Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue are also executive producers on 3 Body Problem, alongside Yoozoo Group's late chairman Lin Qi, The Three-Body Universe CEO Zhao Jilong, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke Dede Gardner, and Brad Pitt. 3 Body Problem is a production of T-Street, Plan B Entertainment, and Primitive Streak.

3 Body Problem is set to release in 2023 on Netflix in India and around the world. The series was first announced in September 2020.