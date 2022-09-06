What are the best superhero movies on Disney+ Hotstar? The 18 titles below mostly feature Marvel characters — and others from a galaxy far, far away. Jedi are superhero after all. The films here are led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tobey Maguire, Chris Pratt, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hugh Jackman. And they are made by the likes of Joe & Anthony Russo, Tim Miller, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, Sam Raimi, Jon Favreau, Gareth Edwards, Destin Daniel Cretton, J.J. Abrams, Taika Waititi, and Matthew Vaughn.
- The Avengers (2012) ⭐
Earth's mightiest heroes — including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk — come together in this groundbreaking Marvel team-up from writer-director Joss Whedon to stop Thor's adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien army from subjugating mankind.
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Living a quiet life in the US capital and now working for the government, Captain America (Chris Evans) makes a series of troubling discoveries and comes up against a formidable foe with a familiar face.
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
After the UN pushes for government oversight of the Avengers owing to the repeated collateral damage, the superhero faction is split down the middle, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) on two opposing sides.
- Deadpool (2016)
Bestowed with accelerated healing powers at the cost of heavy disfiguration thanks to an experiment, a fast-talking mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) with a fourth wall-breaking sense of humour goes on a quest for revenge.
- Doctor Strange (2016)
After severely injuring his hands in a career-ending car accident, a brilliant neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels across the world to meet a mysterious individual and learns about a world of mystic arts in this standalone chapter that connects into the larger Marvel universe.
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
A bunch of intergalactic misfits that includes Chris Pratt, a talking racoon and tree, come together to form a ragtag team in this Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure that needs no prior knowledge.
- Iron Man (2008) ⭐
The film that kicked off Marvel's crazy cinematic universe — and revived Robert Downey Jr.'s career — still stands as one of the best movies in the Marvel cinematic universe. A billionaire industrialist and conceited genius (Downey Jr.) builds a high-tech suit for himself to fight his own legacy.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ⭐
Set before 1977's Star Wars — also on the list — the rebellious daughter of a scientist working for an evil empire joins a group of rebel fighters to steal the blueprints for a superweapon that can destroy planets. Read our Star Wars guide for the ideal viewing sequence.
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Confronted by a past and a father (Tony Leung) he thought he had left behind, Xu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) embarks on an adventure with his sister (Meng'er Zhang) and his best friend (Awkwafina) in search of a mythical village. Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Spider-Man 2 (2004) ⭐
In arguably the best Spider-Man movie of all-time, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) can't catch a break. He loses his job, his powers, and the love of his life Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). And his best friend (James Franco) is out for Spider-Man's blood to avenge the death of his father.
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
After a brief experience with the Avengers, Peter Parker returns home to New York, balancing his life as a high school student with his superhero alter-ego, all under the watchful eye of his mentor, Tony Stark aka Iron Man.
- Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi (1977–83)
A civil war grips the galaxy far, far away in George Lucas' original trilogy, as the Rebels — a budding Jedi, a princess, a maverick pilot, and their friends — battle the evil Empire led by Darth Vader.
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Three decades on from the fall of the Empire, a new rising threat threatens to engulf the galaxy far, far away back into war. Standing in its way is an orphan scavenger, a defecting stormtrooper, and a new maverick pilot, with help from the old guard — some more reluctant than others.
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ⭐
Taika Waititi rescued the standalone Thor trilogy and made the character fun with this uber-colourful and boisterous chapter in which the Asgardian god of thunder loses his famed hammer and must figure out how to save his home from the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett).
- X-Men: First Class (2011) ⭐
The mutant saga jumps back to the Cold War to explore the origins of X-Men, focusing on a central brotherly relationship (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender), as they try to stop a dictator from starting World War III.
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Aware of a catastrophic event that leads to doom for humans and mutants, the X-Men send Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to the past in this sequel to First Class set mostly in the 1970s, in a desperate attempt to alter the course of history.
- Release Date 27 April 2012
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 23min
- Cast
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson
- Director
Joss Whedon
- Music Alan Silvestri
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Marvel Studios, Paramount Pictures
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 4 April 2014
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
- Duration 2h 16min
- Cast
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders, Frank Grillo, Emily VanCamp, Hayley Atwell, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson
- Music Henry Jackman
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Marvel Studios
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 6 May 2016
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
- Duration 2h 27min
- Cast
Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Tom Holland, Frank Grillo, William Hurt, Daniel Brühl
- Director
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Music Henry Jackman
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Marvel Studios
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 12 February 2016
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
- Duration 1h 48min
- Cast
Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand
- Director
Tim Miller
- Music Tom Holkenborg
- Producer
Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
- Production
20th Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, Kinberg Genre, The Donners' Company, TSG Entertainment
- Certificate 18+
- Release Date 4 November 2016
- Language English
- Genre Action, Superhero
- Duration 1h 55min
- Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton
- Director
Scott Derrickson
- Music Michael Giacchino
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Marvel Studios
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 8 August 2014
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
- Duration 2h 2min
- Cast
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro
- Director
James Gunn
- Music Tyler Bates
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures, Moving Pictures Company
- Certificate 16+
- Release Date 1 May 2008
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 6min
- Cast
Robert Downey Jr, Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Shaun Toub, Gwyneth Paltrow
- Director
Jon Favreau
- Music Ramin Djawadi
- Producer
Avi Arad, Kevin Feige
- Production
Paramount Pictures, Marvel Enterprises, Marvel Studios
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 16 December 2016
- Language English
- Genre Sci-Fi
- Duration 2h 14min
- Cast
Felicity Jones, Beau Gadsdon, Dolly Gadsdon, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker
- Director
Gareth Edwards
- Music Michael Giacchino
- Producer
Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Simon Emanuel
- Production
Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 3 September 2021
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
- Duration 2h 12min
- Cast
Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Tony Leung
- Director
Destin Daniel Cretton
- Music Joel P. West
- Producer
Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz
- Production
Marvel Studios
- Certificate U/A
- Release Date 23 July 2004
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 7min
- Cast
Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris, Donna Murphy
- Director
Sam Raimi
- Music Danny Elfman
- Producer
Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad
- Production
Sony Pictures Releasing
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 7 July 2017
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 13min
- Cast
Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr.
- Director
Jon Watts
- Music Michael Giacchino
- Producer
Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
- Production
Sony Pictures Releasing
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 1 July 1978
- Language English
- Genre Sci-Fi
- Duration 2h 1min
- Cast
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, David Prowse, James Earl Jones
- Director
George Lucas
- Music John Williams
- Producer
Gary Kurtz
- Production
Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Certificate 7+
- Release Date 10 December 1980
- Language English
- Genre Sci-Fi
- Duration 2h 4min
- Cast
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse / James Earl Jones, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker, Frank Oz
- Director
Irvin Kershner
- Music John Williams
- Producer
Gary Kurtz
- Production
Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 16 December 1983
- Language English
- Genre Sci-Fi
- Duration 2h 12min
- Cast
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker, R2-D2, an astromech droid in the service of the Rebellion, loyal to Luke, and longtime companion of C-3PO, Paploo, an Ewok who distracts Scout troopers by hijacking a speeder bike, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz, David Prowse, James Earl Jones, Sebastian Shaw, Alec Guinness
- Director
Richard Marquand
- Music John Williams
- Producer
Howard Kazanjian
- Production
Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 25 December 2015
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
- Duration 2h 18min
- Cast
Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Cailey Fleming, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Max von Sydow, Peter Mayhew, Joonas Suotamo, Ian Whyte
- Director
J. Abrams
- Music John Williams
- Producer
Kathleen Kennedy, J. Abrams, Bryan Burk
- Production
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Lucasfilm, Bad Robot, Truenorth Productions
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 3 November 2017
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
- Duration 2h 10min
- Cast
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins
- Director
Taika Waititi
- Music Mark Mothersbaugh
- Producer
Kevin Feige
- Production
Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 10 July 2011
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 12min
- Cast
James McAvoy, Laurence Belcher, Michael Fassbender, Bill Milner, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Morgan Lily, Rebecca Romijn, January Jones, Nicholas Hoult, Oliver Platt, Jason Flemyng, Lucas Till, Edi Gathegi, Kevin Bacon
- Director
Matthew Vaughn
- Music Henry Jackman
- Producer
Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Gregory Goodman
- Production
Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, Dune Entertainment
- Certificate 13+
- Release Date 23 May 2014
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
- Duration 2h 11min
- Cast
Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart, Michael Fassbender, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, Elliot Page, Peter Dinklage, Nicholas Hoult, Shawn Ashmore, Omar Sy, Evan Peters, Josh Helman, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto, Booboo Stewart
- Director
Bryan Singer
- Music John Ottman
- Producer
Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Hutch Parker
- Production
20th Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, TSG Entertainment
- Certificate 13+