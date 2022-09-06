Gadgets Guide

Best Animated Movies on Disney+ Hotstar [September 2022]

From Encanto to Finding Nemo.
Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:36 IST
Best Animated Movies on Disney+ Hotstar [September 2022]
Up
Source: Disney/Pixar
Disney+ Hotstar has about 250 animated movies in India

John Musker, Ron Clements involved in three movies apiece

The oldest film on the list below is from 1937

What are the best animated movies on Disney+ Hotstar? The 22 titles below largely come from Disney's own studios, including Pixar and Disney Animation — alongside a couple from the likes of Wes Anderson and Tim Burton. They feature the voice talents of Robin Williams, Gael García Bernal, Ellen DeGeneres, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Dwayne Johnson, John Goodman, Ming-Na Wen, and Mandy Moore among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. Aladdin (1992)

    Disney puts its animation flavour onto the famous folk tale of a street urchin who disguises himself as a wealthy prince after finding a genie in a magic lamp, in an attempt to impress the Sultan's daughter. Don't bother with the 2019 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

  2. Bambi (1942)

    A young mule deer comes of age in the forest with the help of his parents and friends: his pink-nosed rabbit, a skunk, and his childhood friend and future mate. Based on Felix Salten's 1923 eponymous book. Considered one of Walt Disney's finest achievements.

  3. Big Hero 6 (2014)

    A 14-year-old robotics prodigy teams up with his closest companion, a robot called Baymax, and his friends — a comic-book fan, an adrenaline junkie, a laser-expert neatnik, and a chemistry whiz — to form a superhero team to take down a masked villain.

  4. Coco (2017)

    A young Mexican boy's pursuit of music, in defiance of a family ban, transports him to the literal Land of the Dead, where he seeks his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer, to return home to the living. A Pixar film.

  5. Encanto (2021)

    Hidden in the mountains of Colombia is a magical house that has blessed every child in the family with unique gifts — except one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when the house begins to crack in her visions, Mirabel decides that she must save the magic even though no one believes her. Original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a couple going viral and topping charts.

  6. Fantasia (1940)

    There's no overarching plot to this experimental feature that consists of eight segments, all animated to pieces of classical music. Features Mickey Mouse, dinosaurs, water sprites, dancing mushrooms, ballet-dancing ostriches, hippopotamuses, and alligators. A landmark of its time.

  7. Finding Nemo (2003)

    After his son gets abducted in the Great Barrier Reef, a meek overprotective clownfish (Albert Brooks) sets out to rescue him from Sydney, learning to take risks along the way with the help of a regal blue tang named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres).

  8. Frankenweenie (2012)

    Both a parody of and homage to Frankenstein, Tim Burton's intentionally-black-and-white stop-motion remake of his 1984 short is about a boy who resurrects his beloved dog with the power of electricity, and then runs into trouble after the secret gets out.

  9. Frozen (2013)

    In this deconstruction of fairytale tropes from the home of fairytale movies that's inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale “The Snow Queen”, a fearless optimist princess sets off with a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naïve talking snowman to find her aloof sister queen who's accidentally trapped the kingdom in eternal winter. The 2019 sequel isn't as good.

  10. Isle of Dogs (2018)

    Wes Anderson's ode to canine friendship was this stop-motion feature set in a dystopian near-future Japan where dogs have been quarantined following a canine flu outbreak, and follows a young boy looking for his dog. Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, others lend their voices.

  11. The Lion King (1994)

    Tricked into thinking he caused his father's death, a lion cub runs away from home and grows up with a pair of carefree wastrels, only to be reminded of his rightful place later in life and why he must return. Don't bother with the 2019 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

  12. The Little Mermaid (1989)

    Hans Christian Andersen's 19th-century tale about a young mermaid Ariel who makes a bargain with the sea witch Ursula and gives up her life in the sea to meet a human prince got the Disney animation treatment, which signalled the studio's return.

  13. Luca (2021)

    Set in a fictional seaside town on the Italian Riviera, a sea monster boy — who turns into human while on land — spends a memorable summer with his two new best friends. A Pixar film that has more than a sprinkling of Hayao Miyazaki, while paying homage to a number of Italian filmmakers.

  14. Moana (2016)

    After a curse incurred by a legendary demigod (Dwayne Johnson) reaches her home-island, the titular daughter of a Polynesian village chief sets out to find him and a mystical relic that will make things right.

  15. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

    In a world where monsters must scare children they believe to be toxic to power their city, a very unafraid human girl upends the life of two such monsters — a giant furry one and his tiny one-eyed best friend — who must do their best to get her back without anyone noticing. From Pixar.

  16. Mulan (1998)

    To save her weak father from conscription and death in a war, a young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man in this Disney animated musical, with comedic relief provided by a small dragon. Don't bother with the 2020 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

  17. Pinocchio (1940)

    Made by a wood-carver and brought to life by a fairy, the titular wooden puppet must prove himself as “brave, truthful, and unselfish” to be a real boy, with the help of a cricket who serves as his conscience.

  18. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

    Forced into exile by her evil stepmother, the titular princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners in Disney's oldest animated feature film. Includes a controversial kiss that involves a lack of consent, which parents might wish to talk about with their kids.

  19. Soul (2020)

    A middle-aged jazz schoolteacher (Jamie Foxx) must attempt to reunite his soul with his body after he is stuck in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife on the biggest day of his life. Tina Fey co-stars. From Pixar.

  20. Tangled (2010)

    Locked up by her overly protective mother, a young long-haired girl finally gets her wish to escape into the world outside thanks to a good-hearted thief, and discovers her true self.

  21. Up (2009)

    To keep a promise to his late wife, an elderly widower ties thousands of balloons to his house to carry him to the wilds of South America, unknowingly taking a young and earnest stowaway. From Pixar.

  22. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

    A video game villain sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a hero but ends up bringing havoc to the entire arcade where he lives. Its 2018 sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is also on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • Release Date November 1992
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 1h 30min
  • Cast
    Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, Douglas Seale, Jim Cummings, Charlie Adler, Corey Burton
  • Director
    John Musker, Ron Clements
  • Music Alan Menken
  • Producer
    John Musker, Ron Clements
  • Production
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Buena Vista Pictures
  • Certificate 7+
  • Release Date 7 November 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 1h 42min
  • Cast
    Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Genesis Rodriguez, James Cromwell, Maya Rudolph, Alan Tudyk
  • Director
    Don Hall, Chris Williams
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer
    Roy Conli
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Read Review

Coco

  • Release Date 24 November 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 45min
  • Cast
    Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Edward James Olmos
  • Director
    Lee Unkrich
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Darla K. Anderson
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
  • Release Date 29 November 2013
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Musical
  • Duration 1h 42min
  • Cast
    Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana
  • Director
    Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
  • Music Christophe Beck, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez
  • Producer
    Peter Del Vecho
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
  • Release Date 17 November 1989
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 23min
  • Cast
    Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll, Kenneth Mars, Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Buddy Hackett
  • Director
    John Musker, Ron Clements
  • Music Alan Menken
  • Producer
    Howard Ashman, John Musker
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Animation Studios, Walt Feature Animation, Silver Screen Partners
  • Certificate U
  • Release Date 2 December 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 47min
  • Cast
    Auliʻi Cravalho, Louise Bush, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Christopher Jackson, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk, Oscar Kightley, Troy Polamalu, Puanani Cravalho
  • Director
    John Musker, Ron Clements
  • Music Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Te Vaka, Opetaia Foa'i
  • Producer
    Osnat Shurer
  • Production
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Certificate 7+
  • Release Date June 1998
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 27min
  • Cast
    Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, Miguel Ferrer, June Foray, James Hong, Pat Morita, George Takei
  • Director
    Barry Cook, Tony Bancroft
  • Music Jerry Goldsmith
  • Producer
    Pam Coats
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Feature Animation
  • Certificate 7+
  • Release Date 10 February 1965
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Fantasy, Romance
  • Duration 1h 23min
  • Cast
    Adriana Caselotti, Lucille La Verne, Harry Stockwell, Roy Atwell, Pinto Colvig, Otis Harlan, Scotty Mattraw, Billy Gilbert, Eddie Collins, Moroni Olsen, Stuart Buchanan
  • Director
    David Hand
  • Music Frank Churchill, Paul Smith, Leigh Harline
  • Producer
    Walt Disney
  • Production
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
  • Certificate 3+
Read Review

Soul

  • Release Date 25 December 2020
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Adventure, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 40min
  • Cast
    Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett
  • Director
    Pete Docter
  • Music Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Producer
    Dana Murray
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate U/A
  • Release Date 21 January 2011
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Musical
  • Duration 1h 40min
  • Cast
    Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy
  • Director
    Nathan Greno, Byron Howard
  • Music Alan Menken
  • Producer
    Roy Conli
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
