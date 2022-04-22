What are the best thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 18 films below star actors such as George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Jamie Foxx, Ben Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Alia Bhatt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Rosamund Pike, Sandra Bullock, Abhay Deol, and Parvathy. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Soderbergh, Rian Johnson, Mani Ratnam, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar, Michael Mann, Ben & Josh Safdie, Duncan Jones, and Lee Chang-dong among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more thriller movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Action-Adventure Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Comedy and Dramedy Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Burning (2018) An aspiring young novelist (Yoo Ah-in) begins to fear for the safety of a childhood classmate (Jeon Jong-seo) he was recently reacquainted with, after she returns home from a foreign trip with an enigmatic young man (Steven Yeun) with a strange hobby. It's really about classism in modern-day Korea.

Collateral (2004) Tom Cruise plays a hitman and Jamie Foxx a taxi driver who gets taken hostage by him in Michael Mann's neo-noir crime thriller, in which the latter must figure out how to stop the former.

Donnie Darko (2001) A troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to have visions of a figure in a monstrous rabbit costume who tells him that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds. Soon, even stranger things begin to happen around town in this psychological thriller.

Gone Girl (2014) ⭐ Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel and directed by David Fincher, a confounded husband (Ben Affleck) becomes the primary suspect in the sudden mystery disappearance of his wife (Rosamund Pike).

Good Time (2017) After a failed bank robbery lands his developmentally-disabled younger brother (Ben Safdie) in prison, a bank robber (Robert Pattinson) embarks into the New York underworld over one crazy night, opting for desperate measure after measure to get him out of jail. Safdie directs with his brother, Josh.

Gravity (2013) Two US astronauts, a first-timer (Sandra Bullock) and another on his final mission (George Clooney), are stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed, and then must battle debris and challenging conditions to return home. Alfonso Cuarón directs.

Johnny Gaddaar (2007) A decade before he made Andhadhun, writer-director Sriram Raghavan gave us this neo-noir thriller adapted from the 1963 French film Symphony pour un Massacre. Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut alongside Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, and Zakir Hussain — no, not the tabla legend.

Looper (2012) ⭐ Before the terrific Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson gave us this dark twisty sci-fi thriller set in a future where the mob gets rid of victims by sending them to hitmen — called loopers — in the past. One such looper's (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) life is upended after he meets his future self (Bruce Willis).

Maanagaram (2017) Crises befall a few youngsters — a cab driver, a BPO interviewee, and a hot-headed lover — whose lives are interlinked after they arrive in a big city in this Tamil-language thriller. Feature-length debut for writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) Abhay Deol leads the cast of this neo-noir thriller that openly acknowledges its Chinatown inspiration, as it follows a public works engineer and amateur detective (Deol) who is paid by a minister's wife to collect evidence of her husband's affair, unaware that he's being used as a pawn in a larger conspiracy. Praised by critics, though audiences failed to appreciate it.

Minority Report (2002) Steven Spielberg loosely adapts Philip K. Dick's short story of a future where a special police unit can catch criminals before a crime is committed thanks to a technology, and what happens when an officer from that unit (Tom Cruise) is himself accused of a murder.

Ocean's Eleven (2001) ⭐ In this first of Steven Soderbergh's trilogy, which features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his eleven associates plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

Predestination (2014) For his final job, a time-travelling agent (Ethan Hawke) is sent to 1975 New York to prevent a bomb explosion that will kill thousands. To do that, he must stop the one criminal who has eluded him throughout time. Sarah Snook also stars.

Raazi (2018) Based on the real-life events depicted in Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel “Calling Sehmat”, Alia Bhatt stars as an undercover Kashmiri RAW agent who marries into a Pakistani military family to spy on the enemy prior to and during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Some critics found it improbable.

Roja (1992) Before Dil Se.. and Bombay, Mani Ratnam's exploration of human relationships against the backdrop of politics began with this Tamil-language film, about a newly-wed woman who moves to Kashmir and struggles to find her husband after he is kidnapped by Kashmiri separatists.

Source Code (2011) A US Army captain (Jake Gyllenhaal) wakes up in someone else's body and is told that he has eight minutes to figure out who blew up a commuter train. But here's the catch: every time he fails, it all resets. Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright also star. Duncan Jones directs.

The Town (2010) While a group of lifelong Boston friends plan a major final heist at Fenway Park, one of them (Ben Affleck) falls in love with the hostage (Rebecca Hall) from an earlier robbery, complicating matters. Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively co-star.