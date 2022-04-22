Gadgets Guide

Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Looper to Johnny Gaddaar.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:37 IST
Looper
Source: Sony Pictures

What are the best thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 18 films below star actors such as George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Jamie Foxx, Ben Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Alia Bhatt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Rosamund Pike, Sandra Bullock, Abhay Deol, and Parvathy. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Soderbergh, Rian Johnson, Mani Ratnam, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar, Michael Mann, Ben & Josh Safdie, Duncan Jones, and Lee Chang-dong among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more thriller movies in our list of best movies.

  1. Burning (2018)

    An aspiring young novelist (Yoo Ah-in) begins to fear for the safety of a childhood classmate (Jeon Jong-seo) he was recently reacquainted with, after she returns home from a foreign trip with an enigmatic young man (Steven Yeun) with a strange hobby. It's really about classism in modern-day Korea.

  2. Collateral (2004)

    Tom Cruise plays a hitman and Jamie Foxx a taxi driver who gets taken hostage by him in Michael Mann's neo-noir crime thriller, in which the latter must figure out how to stop the former.

  3. Donnie Darko (2001)

    A troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to have visions of a figure in a monstrous rabbit costume who tells him that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds. Soon, even stranger things begin to happen around town in this psychological thriller.

  4. Gone Girl (2014)

    Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel and directed by David Fincher, a confounded husband (Ben Affleck) becomes the primary suspect in the sudden mystery disappearance of his wife (Rosamund Pike).

  5. Good Time (2017)

    After a failed bank robbery lands his developmentally-disabled younger brother (Ben Safdie) in prison, a bank robber (Robert Pattinson) embarks into the New York underworld over one crazy night, opting for desperate measure after measure to get him out of jail. Safdie directs with his brother, Josh.

  6. Gravity (2013)

    Two US astronauts, a first-timer (Sandra Bullock) and another on his final mission (George Clooney), are stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed, and then must battle debris and challenging conditions to return home. Alfonso Cuarón directs.

  7. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

    A decade before he made Andhadhun, writer-director Sriram Raghavan gave us this neo-noir thriller adapted from the 1963 French film Symphony pour un Massacre. Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut alongside Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, and Zakir Hussain — no, not the tabla legend.

  8. Looper (2012)

    Before the terrific Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson gave us this dark twisty sci-fi thriller set in a future where the mob gets rid of victims by sending them to hitmen — called loopers — in the past. One such looper's (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) life is upended after he meets his future self (Bruce Willis).

  9. Maanagaram (2017)

    Crises befall a few youngsters — a cab driver, a BPO interviewee, and a hot-headed lover — whose lives are interlinked after they arrive in a big city in this Tamil-language thriller. Feature-length debut for writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

  10. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

    Abhay Deol leads the cast of this neo-noir thriller that openly acknowledges its Chinatown inspiration, as it follows a public works engineer and amateur detective (Deol) who is paid by a minister's wife to collect evidence of her husband's affair, unaware that he's being used as a pawn in a larger conspiracy. Praised by critics, though audiences failed to appreciate it.

  11. Minority Report (2002)

    Steven Spielberg loosely adapts Philip K. Dick's short story of a future where a special police unit can catch criminals before a crime is committed thanks to a technology, and what happens when an officer from that unit (Tom Cruise) is himself accused of a murder.

  12. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

    In this first of Steven Soderbergh's trilogy, which features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his eleven associates plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

  13. Predestination (2014)

    For his final job, a time-travelling agent (Ethan Hawke) is sent to 1975 New York to prevent a bomb explosion that will kill thousands. To do that, he must stop the one criminal who has eluded him throughout time. Sarah Snook also stars.

  14. Raazi (2018)

    Based on the real-life events depicted in Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel “Calling Sehmat”, Alia Bhatt stars as an undercover Kashmiri RAW agent who marries into a Pakistani military family to spy on the enemy prior to and during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Some critics found it improbable.

  15. Roja (1992)

    Before Dil Se.. and Bombay, Mani Ratnam's exploration of human relationships against the backdrop of politics began with this Tamil-language film, about a newly-wed woman who moves to Kashmir and struggles to find her husband after he is kidnapped by Kashmiri separatists.

  16. Source Code (2011)

    A US Army captain (Jake Gyllenhaal) wakes up in someone else's body and is told that he has eight minutes to figure out who blew up a commuter train. But here's the catch: every time he fails, it all resets. Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright also star. Duncan Jones directs.

  17. The Town (2010)

    While a group of lifelong Boston friends plan a major final heist at Fenway Park, one of them (Ben Affleck) falls in love with the hostage (Rebecca Hall) from an earlier robbery, complicating matters. Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively co-star.

  18. Virus (2019)

    Set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in the Indian state of Kerala, individuals from various walks of life come together to contain its spread in this gripping Malayalam-language thriller. Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Revathi star.

Burning
Burning

  • Release Date 27 October 2018
  • Language Korean
  • Genre Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Soo-Kyung, Choi Seung-ho, Lee Joong-ok, Moon Sung-keun, Min Bok-giko, Lee Bong-ryun, Ban Hye-ra
  • Director Lee Chang-dong
  • Music Mowg
  • Producer Lee Joon-dong, Lee Chang-dong
  • Production Pinehouse Film, Now Film, NHK
  • Certificate 16+
Collateral
Collateral

  • Release Date 6 August 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Bruce McGill, Irma P. Hall, Barry Shabaka Henley, Klea Scott, Javier Bardem, Emilio Rivera, Thomas Rosales, Inmo Yuon, Jason Statham, Angelo Tiffe, Paul Adelstein
  • Director Michael Mann
  • Music James Newton Howard
  • Producer Michael Mann, Julie Richardson
  • Production DreamWorks Pictures, Paramount Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Donnie Darko
Donnie Darko

  • Release Date 25 October 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 53min
  • Cast
    Jake Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Daveigh Chase, Mary McDonnell, James Duval, Arthur Taxier, Patrick Swayze, David St. James, Jazzie Mahannah, Jolene Purdy, Stuart Stone, Gary Lundy, Alex Greenwald, Beth Grant, Jena Malone, Seth Rogen, David Moreland, Noah Wyle, Drew Barrymore, Kristina Malota, Marina Malota, Carly Naples, Tiler Peck, Patience Cleveland, Katharine Ross, Lisa K. Wyatt, Rachel Winfree, Jack Salvatore Jr., Lee Weaver, Phyllis Lyons, Ashley Tisdale, Jerry Trainor, Fran Kranz
  • Director Richard Kelly
  • Music Michael Andrews
  • Producer Adam Fields, Nancy Juvonen, Sean McKittrick
  • Production Flower Films, Pandora Cinema, Adam Fields Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Gone Girl
Gone Girl

  • Release Date 10 October 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 29min
  • Cast
    Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, Missi Pyle, Emily Ratajkowski, Casey Wilson, Lola Kirke, Boyd Holbrook, Lisa Banes, Sela Ward, Scoot McNairy, Scott Takeda, David Clennon, Kathleen Rose Perkins
  • Director David Fincher
  • Music Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Producer Arnon Milchan, Joshua Donen, Reese Witherspoon, Ceán Chaffin
  • Production Regency Enterprises, TSG Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Good Time
Good Time

  • Release Date 27 October 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 41min
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Lennice Webster, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Necro, Peter Verby, Saida Mansoor, Gladys Mathon, Rose Gregorio, Eric Paykert
  • Director Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie
  • Music Oneohtrix Point Never
  • Producer Sebastian Bear McClard, Oscar Boyson, Terry Dougas
  • Production Elara Pictures, Rhea Films, Hercules Film Fund
  • Certificate 18+
Gravity
Gravity

  • Release Date 11 October 2013
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris, Orto Ignatiussen, Phaldut Sharma, Amy Warren, Basher Savage
  • Director Alfonso Cuarón
  • Music Steven Price
  • Producer Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman
  • Production Warner Bros., Heyday Films, Esperanto Filmoj
  • Certificate 13+
Johnny Gaddaar
Johnny Gaddaar

  • Release Date 28 September 2007
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 15min
  • Cast
    Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Zakir Hussain, Vinay Pathak, Ashwini Kalsekar, Dayanand Shetty, Govind Namdeo, Vyjayanthi, Rasika Joshi, Shankar Sachdev
  • Director Sriram Raghavan
  • Music Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy
  • Production Adlabs Films Ltd
  • Certificate 13+
Looper
Looper

  • Release Date 12 October 2012
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 1h 58min
  • Cast
    Joseph Gordon Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, Noah Segan, Piper Perabo, Jeff Daniels, Pierce Gagnon, Xu Qing, Tracie Thoms, Garret Dillahunt, Nick Gomez, Frank Brennan
  • Director Rian Johnson
  • Music Nathan Johnson
  • Producer Ram Bergman, James D. Stern
  • Production TriStar Pictures, FilmDistrict, Endgame Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Maanagaram
Maanagaram

  • Release Date 10 March 2017
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 17min
  • Cast
    Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Charle, Munishkanth, Madhusudhan Rao, Ravi Venkat, Arun Alexander, Sha-Ra, Sai Dheena, Karthik Yogi, Master Hamresh, Vivek Prasanna, Tigergarden Thangadurai
  • Director Lokesh Kanagaraj
  • Music Javed Riaz
  • Producer S. R. Prabhu, Prabhu Venkatachalam, Gopinath, Thanga Prabaharan
  • Production Potential Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Manorama Six Feet Under
Manorama Six Feet Under

  • Release Date 21 September 2007
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 18min
  • Cast
    Abhay Deol, Raima Sen, Gul Panag, Sarika, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
  • Director Navdeep Singh
  • Music Jayesh Gandhi, Raiomond Mirza
  • Producer Ketan Maroo
  • Production Shemaroo Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Minority Report
Minority Report

  • Release Date 2 August 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 25min
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Max von Sydow, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Lois Smith, Kathryn Morris, Tyler Patrick Jones, Mike Binder, Steve Harris, Jessica Harper, Tim Blake Nelson, Daniel London, Peter Stormare
  • Director Steven Spielberg
  • Music John Williams
  • Producer Gerald R. Molen, Bonnie Curtis, Walter F. Parkes, Jan de Bont
  • Production 20th Century Fox, DreamWorks Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Ocean&#039;s Eleven
Ocean's Eleven

  • Release Date 7 December 2001
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime
  • Duration 1h 57min
  • Cast
    George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Don Cheadle, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reiner, Topher Grace, Joshua Jackson, Barry Watson, Shane West
  • Director Steven Soderbergh
  • Music David Holmes
  • Producer Jerry Weintraub
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Jerry Weintraub Productions, Section Eight Productions, NPV Entertainment
  • Certificate U/A
Predestination Watch on Prime Video

Predestination

  • Release Date 9 January 2015
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 37min
  • Cast
    Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Monique Heath, Olivia Sprague, Noah Taylor, Madeleine West, Christopher Kirby, Freya Stafford, Jim Knobeloch, Christopher Stollery, Tyler Coppin, Rob Jenkins, Ben Prendergast
  • Director Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
  • Music Peter Spierig
  • Producer Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig, Tim McGahan, Paddy McDonald
  • Production Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, Blacklab Entertainment, Wolfhound Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Raazi
Raazi

  • Release Date 11 May 2018
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 20min
  • Cast
    Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar
  • Director Meghna Gulzar
  • Music Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy
  • Producer Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta
  • Production Junglee Pictures, Dharma Productions
  • Certificate U/A
Roja
Roja

  • Release Date 15 August 1992
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 17min
  • Cast
    Arvind, Madhubala, Nassar, Janagaraj, Pankaj Kapur, Shiva Rindani, Vaishnavi, C. K. Saraswathi, Vijaya Chandrika, Sathyapriya, Vatsala Rajagopal, Sujitha, S. V. Venkatraman, Nirmala Periyasamy, Raju Sundaram
  • Director Mani Ratnam
  • Music A. R. Rahman
  • Producer K. Balachander
  • Production Kavithalayaa Productions
Source Code Watch on Prime Video

Source Code

  • Release Date 1 May 2011
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 33min
  • Cast
    Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden, Russell Peters, Scott Bakula, Frédérick De Grandpré, Cas Anvar
  • Director Duncan Jones
  • Music Chris Bacon
  • Producer Mark Gordon, Jordan Wynn, Philippe Rousselet
  • Production Summit Entertainment, Vendome Pictures, The Mark Gordon
  • Certificate 13+
The Town
The Town

  • Release Date 15 October 2010
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 4min
  • Cast
    Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Chris Cooper, Pete Postlethwaite, Slaine, Owen Burke, Titus Welliver, Dennis McLaughlin, Brian Scannell, Isaac Bordoy, Jack Neary, Edward O'Keefe, Victor Garber, Jim Ford
  • Director Ben Affleck
  • Music Harry Gregson-Williams, David Buckley
  • Producer Graham King, Basil Iwanyk
  • Production Legendary Pictures, GK Films, Thunder Road Pictures
  • Certificate A
Virus Watch on Prime Video

Virus

  • Release Date 7 June 2019
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 32min
  • Cast
    Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Revathi, Poornima Indrajith, Rahman, Rima Kallingal, Sharaf U Dheen, Zakariya Mohammed, Indrans, Savithri Sreedharan, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph, Srikant Murali, Senthil Krishna, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Madonna Sebastian, Remya Nambeeshan, Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Zeenath, Sudheesh, Vettukili Prakash, Sajitha Madathil, Sarasa Balussery, Binu Pappu, Nilambur Ayisha, Darshana Rajendran, Unnimaya Prasad, Lukman, Haris Saleem, Leona Lishoy, Shebin Benson, Kozhikode Jayaraj, Sreedevi Unni, Anjali, Ann Saleem, Divya Gopinath, Ambika Rao, Ramesh Kottayam, Jolly Chirayath, Sundar Pandyan, Noushad Ali, Dileesh Nair, Neeraja Rajendran, Ajayan Adat, Vaisakh Shankar, Preethi Nambiar, Deepa Thomas, Abhilash Mohanan, Shani Prabhakaran, Vivek Varrier, Sidheeque N
  • Director Aashiq Abu
  • Music Sushin Shyam
  • Producer Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal
  • Production OPM Cinemas
  • Certificate U
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
