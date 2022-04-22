Gadgets Guide

Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Pyaasa to Amour.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:37 IST
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Source: Yash Raj Films
Highlights

Amazon Prime Video has about 300 romantic movies in India

Guru Dutt is involved in two titles on the list below

The oldest romantic film is from 1957; eight in total from India

What are the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 17 titles below are a mix of comedies, dramas, and comedy-dramas. They involve actors in Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Waheeda Rehman, Amol Palekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumail Nanjiani, Manisha Koirala, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, and Isabelle Huppert among others. And they are directed by the likes of Spike Jonze, Guru Dutt, Mani Ratnam, Basu Chatterjee, Farhan Akhtar, and James Ponsoldt. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. 45 Years (2015)

    On the verge of their forty-fifth wedding anniversary, a letter bearing the news of the death of the husband's first love, whose body has been discovered frozen in the Swiss Alps' icy glaciers, begins to unravel the marriage itself. Charlotte Rampling, who played the wife, won several awards.

  2. Amour (2012)

    The life-long bond between an octogenarian retired music teacher French couple (Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva) — whose only musician daughter (Isabelle Huppert) lives in England — is put to the test after the wife suffers a stroke that paralyses half of her body. Winner of the Palme d'Or and at the Oscars.

  3. The Big Sick (2017)

    Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in this film loosely based on his romance with his wife, in which an aspiring comedian connects with his girlfriend's parents after she falls into a mysterious coma. An Amazon original.

  4. Bombay (1995)

    Set during the 1992–93 Bombay riots, writer-director Mani Ratnam offers a look at the communal tensions that cause a strain on the relationship between a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swamy).

  5. Carol (2015)

    Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this intimate, thoughtful and gorgeous drama about two lesbians living in polar-opposite worlds in 1950s New York, as they navigate societal customs and their own wants. Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel, The Price of Salt.

  6. Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

    This remake of the 1960 British film School for Scoundrels transports the story to then-Bombay, where a meek young man (Amol Palekar) turns to life-coach Colonel (Ashok Kumar) to battle a suave, bold man for the affections of a woman. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini cameo as themselves. Basu Chatterjee directs.

  7. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

    Based on the novel of the same name, a Chinese-American professor travels halfway around the world to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's extremely-rich family, where she must contend with weird relatives, jealous socialites, and the boyfriend's disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh).

  8. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

    Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.

  9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

    Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters fall in love during a trip to Europe with their friends in this now iconic film, but face hurdles as the woman's conservative father has promised her hand in marriage to someone else.

  10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

    After a court order mandates a video cassette store owner and an RSS volunteer (Ayushmann Khurrana) and a plus-sized teacher-in-training (Bhumi Pednekar) to salvage their failing marriage, the two begin to put themselves in each other's shoes, before deciding to take part in a piggyback race. Won a National Award.

  11. Her (2013)

    A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece.

  12. In the Heights (2021)

    In New York City's Dominican-dominated Washington Heights neighbourhood, a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos), his taxi company best friend (Corey Hawkins), an aspiring fashion designer (Melissa Barrera), and a Stanford student (Leslie Grace) chase dreams of a better life. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' stage musical of the same name.

  13. Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

    Guru Dutt directed and starred in what is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, about a famous director (Dutt) who casts an unknown woman (Waheeda Rehman) in his next film, and the opposing trajectories of their careers thereon.

  14. Notting Hill (1999)

    Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant lead this rom-com set in the London borough of the same name, about a frumpy bookstore clerk (Grant) whose life is completely changed after he spills juice on a famous American actress (Roberts). Praised by most for being sweet, funny, and intelligent, though some felt it was trite, unrealistic, and too sweet.

  15. Padosan (1968)

    Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar star in this remake of the 1952 Bengali film Pasher Bari, about a young man (Dutt) who falls in love with his new neighbour (Banu) and then enlists the help of his singer-actor friend (Kumar) to woo her away from her music teacher (Mehmood).

  16. Pyaasa (1957)

    Guru Dutt directed and starred in this classic set in Calcutta of the 1950s which follows a struggling, anguished poet named Vijay (Dutt) who is unable to get recognition for his work until he meets Gulab (Waheeda Rehman), a prostitute with a heart of gold.

  17. The Spectacular Now (2013)

    Ditched by his girlfriend, a popular, perpetually drunk 18-year-old (Miles Teller) falls for a funny, nerdy and introverted classmate (Shailene Woodley) who get into a toxic co-dependent relationship that serves as a raw and honest portrayal of teen romance, a rare thing on-screen.

45 Years
45 Years

  • Release Date 4 March 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 35min
  • Cast
    Charlotte Rampling, Tom Courtenay, Geraldine James, Dolly Wells, David Sibley, Sam Alexander, Richard Cunningham, Kevin Matadeen, Hannah Chalmers, Max Rudd
  • Director Andrew Haigh
  • Producer Tristan Goligher
  • Production BFI Film Fund, British Film Institute (BFI), Creative England
  • Certificate 16+
Amour
Amour

  • Release Date 25 October 2013
  • Language French
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 7min
  • Cast
    Jean Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva, Isabelle Huppert, Alexandre Tharaud, Rita Blanco, Carole Franck, Dinara Droukarova, William Shimell, Ramón Agirre, Laurent Capelluto, Jean Michel Monroc, Suzanne Schmidt, Walid Afkir, Damien Jouillerot
  • Director Michael Haneke
  • Producer Margaret Ménégoz, Stefan Arndt, Veit Heiduschka, Michael Katz
  • Production Les Films du Losange, X-Filme Creative Pool, Wega Film, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
  • Certificate 13+
The Big Sick
The Big Sick

  • Release Date 30 June 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, Zenobia Shroff, Adeel Akhtar, Bo Burnham, Aidy Bryant, Kurt Braunohler, Vella Lovell, Jeremy Shamos, David Alan Grier, Ed Herbstman, Shenaz Treasurywala, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kuhoo Verma, Mitra Jouhari, Celeste Arias, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Linda Emond, Susham Bedi, Rahul Bedi
  • Director Michael Showalter
  • Music Michael Andrews
  • Producer Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel
  • Production FilmNation Entertainment, Apatow Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Bombay
Bombay

  • Release Date 10 March 1995
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Arvind Swami, Manisha Koirala, Nassar, Kitty, Tinnu Anand, Akash Khurana, Master Harsha, Master Hridhay, A. R. Srinivasan, Crazy Venkatesh, Prakash Raj, Rallapalli, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Pramoth, Vijaya Chandrika, Radhabhai, Sujitha
  • Director Mani Ratnam
  • Music A.R.Rahman
  • Producer S. Sriram, Mani Ratnam, Jhamu Sughand
  • Production Aalayam Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Carol
Carol

  • Release Date 3 February 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 1h 58min
  • Cast
    Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy, Kyle Chandler, John Magaro, Cory Michael Smith, Carrie Brownstein, Kevin Crowley, Nik Pajic
  • Director Todd Haynes
  • Music Carter Burwell
  • Producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Christine Vachon
  • Production Number 9 Films, Film4 Productions, Killer Films
  • Certificate 18+
Chhoti Si Baat
Chhoti Si Baat

  • Release Date 9 January 1976
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 2h 3min
  • Cast
    Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Ashok Kumar, Asrani, Nandita Thakur, Rajendra Nath, C. S. Dubey, Komila Virk, Farooque, Manmohan, Sujit Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Zarina Wahab, Rajan Haksar, Devendra Khandelwal, Monty
  • Director Basu Chatterjee
  • Music Salil Chaudhury
  • Producer B. R. Chopra
  • Production B. R. Films
  • Certificate 13+
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians

  • Release Date 5 October 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Remy Hii, Nico Santos, Jing Lusi, Carmen Soo, Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Victoria Loke, Janice Koh, Amy Cheng, Koh Chieng Mun, Calvin Wong, Tan Kheng Hua, Constance Lau, Selena Tan, Daniel Jenkins, Peter Carroll, Kris Aquino, Tumurbaatar Enkhtungalag
  • Director Jon M. Chu
  • Music Brian Tyler
  • Producer Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, John Penotti
  • Production SK Global Entertainment, Starlight Culture Entertainment, Color Force, Ivanhoe Pictures, Electric Somewhere
  • Certificate 16+
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Chahta Hai

  • Release Date 10 August 2001
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 57min
  • Cast
    Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Ayub Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Rajat Kapoor, Suchitra Pillai, Suhasini Mulay
  • Director Farhan Akhtar
  • Music Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy
  • Producer Ritesh Sidhwani
  • Production Excel Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

  • Release Date 20 October 1995
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 3h 9min
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Achala Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Pooja Ruparel, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Johar, Arjun Sablok
  • Director Aditya Chopra
  • Music Jatin–Lalit
  • Producer Yash Chopra
  • Production Yash Raj Films
  • Certificate U
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha

  • Release Date 27 February 2015
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 1h 50min
  • Cast
    Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Bhargav, Seema Pahwa, Shardul Rana, Shrikant Verma, Poorva Neeraj, Kunal S Malla, Sonali Sharma Anand, Chandra Choor Rai, Mahesh Sharma, Jahidul Islam Shuvo, V K Sharma, Kumar Sanu
  • Director Sharat Katariya
  • Music Anu Malik, Andrea Guerra
  • Producer Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra
  • Production Yash Raj Films
  • Certificate 13+
Her
Her

  • Release Date 14 February 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Matt Letscher, Luka Jones, Chris Pratt, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Portia Doubleday, Soko, Brian Cox, Spike Jonze, Steve Zissis, Alia Janine
  • Director Spike Jonze
  • Music Arcade Fire
  • Producer Megan Ellison, Spike Jonze, Vincent Landay
  • Production Annapurna Pictures
  • Certificate A
In The Heights
In The Heights

  • Release Date 29 July 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h 22min
  • Cast
    Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco
  • Director Jon M. Chu
  • Music Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs
  • Production 5000 Broadway Productions, Likely Story, Scott Sanders Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Kaagaz Ke Phool
Kaagaz Ke Phool

  • Release Date 2 January 1959
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, Veena, Baby Naaz, Mahesh Kaul, Prathima Devi, Minoo Mumtaz, Ruby Myers, Mehmood, Mohan Choti, Tun Tun
  • Director Guru Dutt
  • Music S. D. Burman
  • Production Guru Dutt Films
  • Certificate U
Notting Hill

  • Release Date 28 May 1999
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 4min
  • Cast
    Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus, Rhys Ifans, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Richard McCabe, Dylan Moran, Henry Goodman, Julian Rhind Tutt, Lorelei King, John Shrapnel, Clarke Peters, Arturo Venegas, Yolanda Vazquez, Mischa Barton, Emily Mortimer, Samuel West, Ann Beach, Patrick Barlow, Alec Baldwin, Simon Callow, Joe Cornish, Matthew Modine, Sally Phillips, Romilly Weeks
  • Director Roger Michell
  • Music Trevor Jones
  • Producer Duncan Kenworthy
  • Production PolyGram Films, Working Title Films, Bookshop Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Padosan
Padosan

  • Release Date 29 November 1968
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h 37min
  • Cast
    Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood Ali, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Keshto Mukherjee, Raj Kishore, Om Prakash, Moolchand, Dulari, Agha, Sunder
  • Director Jyoti Swaroop
  • Music R.D. Burman, Kishore Kumar
  • Producer Mehmood, N. C. Sippy
  • Production Kailash Dossani Investments Pvt. Ltd., Mehmood Productions
  • Certificate 3+
Pyaasa
Pyaasa

  • Release Date 19 February 1957
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h 33min
  • Cast
    Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, Johnny Walker, Leela Mishra, Kumkum, Shyam Kapoor, Mehmood, Tun Tun, Moni Chatterjee
  • Director Guru Dutt
  • Music S. D. Burman
  • Producer Guru Dutt
  • Production Guru Dutt Films Pvt. Ltd.
  • Certificate 3+
The Spectacular Now
The Spectacular Now

  • Release Date 4 October 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 1h 35min
  • Cast
    Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kyle Chandler, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Dayo Okeniyi, Andre Royo, Bob Odenkirk, Kaitlyn Dever, Masam Holden, Gary Weeks, Whitney Goin, Nicci Faires
  • Director James Ponsoldt
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer Tom McNulty, Shawn Levy, Michelle Krumm, Andrew Lauren
  • Production Andrew Lauren Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment, Global Produce
  • Certificate 16+
