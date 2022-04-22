What are the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 17 titles below are a mix of comedies, dramas, and comedy-dramas. They involve actors in Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Waheeda Rehman, Amol Palekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumail Nanjiani, Manisha Koirala, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, and Isabelle Huppert among others. And they are directed by the likes of Spike Jonze, Guru Dutt, Mani Ratnam, Basu Chatterjee, Farhan Akhtar, and James Ponsoldt. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

45 Years (2015) On the verge of their forty-fifth wedding anniversary, a letter bearing the news of the death of the husband's first love, whose body has been discovered frozen in the Swiss Alps' icy glaciers, begins to unravel the marriage itself. Charlotte Rampling, who played the wife, won several awards.

Amour (2012) The life-long bond between an octogenarian retired music teacher French couple (Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva) — whose only musician daughter (Isabelle Huppert) lives in England — is put to the test after the wife suffers a stroke that paralyses half of her body. Winner of the Palme d'Or and at the Oscars.

The Big Sick (2017) Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in this film loosely based on his romance with his wife, in which an aspiring comedian connects with his girlfriend's parents after she falls into a mysterious coma. An Amazon original.

Bombay (1995) Set during the 1992–93 Bombay riots, writer-director Mani Ratnam offers a look at the communal tensions that cause a strain on the relationship between a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swamy).

Carol (2015) ⭐ Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this intimate, thoughtful and gorgeous drama about two lesbians living in polar-opposite worlds in 1950s New York, as they navigate societal customs and their own wants. Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel, The Price of Salt.

Chhoti Si Baat (1976) This remake of the 1960 British film School for Scoundrels transports the story to then-Bombay, where a meek young man (Amol Palekar) turns to life-coach Colonel (Ashok Kumar) to battle a suave, bold man for the affections of a woman. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini cameo as themselves. Basu Chatterjee directs.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Based on the novel of the same name, a Chinese-American professor travels halfway around the world to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's extremely-rich family, where she must contend with weird relatives, jealous socialites, and the boyfriend's disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh).

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters fall in love during a trip to Europe with their friends in this now iconic film, but face hurdles as the woman's conservative father has promised her hand in marriage to someone else.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) After a court order mandates a video cassette store owner and an RSS volunteer (Ayushmann Khurrana) and a plus-sized teacher-in-training (Bhumi Pednekar) to salvage their failing marriage, the two begin to put themselves in each other's shoes, before deciding to take part in a piggyback race. Won a National Award.

Her (2013) ⭐ A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece.

In the Heights (2021) In New York City's Dominican-dominated Washington Heights neighbourhood, a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos), his taxi company best friend (Corey Hawkins), an aspiring fashion designer (Melissa Barrera), and a Stanford student (Leslie Grace) chase dreams of a better life. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' stage musical of the same name.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) Guru Dutt directed and starred in what is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, about a famous director (Dutt) who casts an unknown woman (Waheeda Rehman) in his next film, and the opposing trajectories of their careers thereon.

Notting Hill (1999) Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant lead this rom-com set in the London borough of the same name, about a frumpy bookstore clerk (Grant) whose life is completely changed after he spills juice on a famous American actress (Roberts). Praised by most for being sweet, funny, and intelligent, though some felt it was trite, unrealistic, and too sweet.

Padosan (1968) Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar star in this remake of the 1952 Bengali film Pasher Bari, about a young man (Dutt) who falls in love with his new neighbour (Banu) and then enlists the help of his singer-actor friend (Kumar) to woo her away from her music teacher (Mehmood).

Pyaasa (1957) Guru Dutt directed and starred in this classic set in Calcutta of the 1950s which follows a struggling, anguished poet named Vijay (Dutt) who is unable to get recognition for his work until he meets Gulab (Waheeda Rehman), a prostitute with a heart of gold.