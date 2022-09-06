Gadgets Guide

From Inside Out to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:36 IST
Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar [September 2022]
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Source: Disney/Lucasfilm
Disney+ Hotstar has over 2,500 movies in India

Andy Serkis involved in four movies on the list

The oldest film on the list below is from 1995

What are the best movies on Disney+ Hotstar? The 26 titles below are largely thanks to that Disney ownership. They star the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Natalie Portman, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, Frances McDormand, and Andy Serkis. And they come from directors such as Joe & Anthony Russo, Ryan Coogler, Darren Aronofsky, Yorgos Lanthimos, James Mangold, Brad Bird, Pete Docter, Chloé Zhao, Matt Reeves, Rian Johnson, Lee Unkrich, Andrew Stanton, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Meghna Gulzar.

  1. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) & Avengers: Endgame (2019)

    In this dual-header that bookends the first decade of Marvel's shared film universe, every superhero introduced across over a dozen movies tries to thwart an intergalactic supervillain who is on a quest to collect all-powerful elements. After a catastrophic failure, the remaining superheroes must gather strength to discover a way to undo his universe-shattering actions.

  2. Black Panther (2018)

    The first Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film featuring a largely African-American cast is set in the fictional, technologically-advanced African kingdom of Wakanda, where a new king (Chadwick Boseman) must deal with a complicated legacy and a new adversary (Michael B. Jordan).

  3. Black Swan (2010)

    Natalie Portman stars as a committed ballerina in Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror that plays as a metaphor for artistic perfection, as she starts to lose her grip on reality after winning the lead part.

  4. The Favourite (2018)

    Olivia Colman swept best actress awards for her work in this early 18th-century black comedy about two cousins (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) who vie for the affections of Great Britain's queen (Colman).

  5. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

    Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this racing drama about the titular American car giant's fight to beat the dominant Italian supercar maker at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the help of automotive designer and former Le Mans winner Caroll Shelby (Damon) and hot-tempered British driver Ken Miles (Bale). Logan director James Mangold is at the wheel.

  6. Hamilton (2020)

    Lin-Manuel Miranda rose to fame with this hip hop-inspired musical take on the life of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton (Miranda) that finds him leading a colour-blind cast that further empowers its immigrant message. This recording is bolstered by camera movement, cutaways, and close-ups that aren't possible for a stage production.

  7. The Incredibles (2004) & Incredibles 2 (2018)

    With a government ban on superheroes, a heavyweight father of three is itching to get back to his crime-fighting ways, which forces the family into action in this Pixar original. The ultra-flexible mother is the focus of the sequel as she sets out to restore faith in superheroes, while the father must take care of the kids.

  8. Inside Out (2015)

    Set largely inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl, her five personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — try to cope with a new life after the family moves thousands of miles west to San Francisco in this excellent Pixar film. Swept awards for best animated movie.

  9. Logan (2017)

    In a near future devoid of new mutants, a weary aged Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and an extremely ill Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) are forced to go on the run to escort a young mutant to a safe place, while being pursued by an evil corporation.

  10. Maqbool (2004)

    Vishal Bhardwaj kicked off what would become his Shakespeare trilogy with this adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld, starring Irrfan Khan in the conflicted titular role, Tabu in the role of the ambitious Lady Macbeth, Pankaj Kapur as the king, and Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in the gender-flipped roles of the Weird Sisters. Free to watch.

  11. Nomadland (2020)

    A best picture Oscar winner that follows a widowed sexagenarian (Frances McDormand) who sets out on a van-dwelling nomadic lifestyle after she loses everything in the aftermath of the 2008 Great Recession. Chloé Zhao writes and directs, with the help of real-life nomads and non-professional actors.

  12. Planet of the Apes: Rise, Dawn, and War (2011–2017)

    Andy Serkis plays an ape named Caesar in this gripping origin story that takes place years before the 1968 original. The three films — Rise, Dawn, and War — cover his life from becoming more intelligent thanks to a new drug that killed humans, to being involved in armed conflict with what's left of mankind.

  13. Ratatouille (2007)

    An anthropomorphic rat (Patton Oswalt) who longs to be a chef tries to achieve his dream by forming an alliance with a young garbage boy at a Parisian restaurant. Brad Bird writes and directs. From Pixar.

  14. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

    Three decades on from the fall of the Empire, a new rising threat in its mold has crushed the democratic New Republic and is chasing the remnants of a resistance movement. An orphan scavenger (Daisy Ridley) must convince the only Jedi in exile (Mark Hamill) to train her, while his twin sister (Carrie Fisher) attempts to keep annihilation at bay. Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac co-star.

  15. Talvar (2015)

    Meghna Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj combine forces to tell the story of the 2008 Noida double murder case, in which a teenage girl and the family's hired servant were killed, and the inept police bungled the investigation. Uses the Rashomon effect for a three-pronged take. Irrfan Khan stars. Free to watch.

  16. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

    Angry over the lack of progress in her daughter's murder investigation, the mother (Frances McDormand) rents out three billboards to accuse the revered chief of police (Woody Harrelson) of failure, which creates a furore in the little town.

  17. Toy Story tetralogy (1995–2019)

    Some of Pixar's best work is set in a world where anthropomorphic toys pretend to be lifeless around humans, and follows a group of toys as they are faced by challenges on their unexpected adventures. Gave birth to “To infinity and beyond!” Tom Hanks, Tim Allen lead the voice cast.

  18. WALL·E (2008)

    In a far-off future where humans have long abandoned Earth and reside on starliners, a small trash compactor robot living on the surface falls in love with a visiting probe, and embarks on a space journey that will determine the fate of mankind. From Pixar.

  19. Zootopia (2016)

    Set in the titular city filled with anthropomorphic animals, a newly-minted bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) and a cynical fox con artist (Jason Bateman) must work together to unravel a conspiracy that threatens the peace. Praised for its message of tolerance and diversity.

Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War

  • Release Date 27 April 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 29min
  • Cast
    Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Wong, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt
  • Director
    Russo brothers, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Alan Silvestri
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios, Jason Roberts Productions, South Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame

  • Release Date 26 April 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin
  • Director
    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Alan Silvestri
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Black Panther
Black Panther

  • Release Date 16 February 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Ford v Ferrari

Ford v Ferrari

  • Release Date 15 November 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 2h 35min
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon
  • Director
    James Mangold
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping
  • Production
    20th Century Fox, Chernin Entertainment
  • Certificate U/A
The Incredibles

The Incredibles

  • Release Date 17 December 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 1h 55min
  • Cast
    Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Jason Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Peña
  • Director
    Brad Bird
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    John Walker
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2

  • Release Date 15 June 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 1h 58min
  • Cast
    Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huckleberry Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks
  • Director
    Brad Bird
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    John Walker, Nicole Paradis Grindle
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
Logan
Logan

  • Release Date 3 March 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 17min
  • Cast
    Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant
  • Director
    James Mangold
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer
    Hutch Parker, Simon Kinberg, Lauren Shuler Donner
  • Production
    20th Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, Kinberg Genre, Hutch Parker, The Donners' Company, TSG Entertainment
  • Certificate A
Maqbool

Maqbool

  • Release Date 30 January 2004
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 12min
  • Cast
    Irrfan, Tabu, Murli Sharma, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah
  • Director
    Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Music Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Producer
    Bobby Bedi
  • Certificate 16+
Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

  • Release Date 5 August 2011
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 45min
  • Cast
    James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, Andy Serkis
  • Director
    Rupert Wyatt
  • Music Patrick Doyle
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver
  • Production
    Chernin Entertainment, Dune Big Screen Productions, Big Screen Productions, Ingenious Film Partners
  • Certificate 13+
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

  • Release Date 11 July 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smit-McPhee
  • Director
    Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver
  • Production
    Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
War for the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes

  • Release Date 14 July 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 20min
  • Cast
    Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Toby Kebbell, Gabriel Chavarria, Judy Greer, Karin Konoval, Terry Notary, Michael Adamthwaite, Ty Olsson, Devyn Dalton, Sara Canning, Aleks Paunovic, Amiah Miller, Max Lloyd-Jones, Roger Cross, Mercedes De La Zerda
  • Director
    Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver
  • Production
    Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • Release Date 15 December 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 32min
  • Cast
    Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Benicio del Toro
  • Director
    Rian Johnson
  • Music John Williams
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Lucasfilm, Ram Bergman Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4

  • Release Date 21 June 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 40min
  • Cast
    Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Bonnie Hunt, Jeff Garlin, Kristen Schaal, Timothy Dalton
  • Director
    Josh Cooley
  • Music Randy Newman
  • Producer
    Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate U
Zootopia

Zootopia

  • Release Date 4 March 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, Shakira
  • Director
    Byron Howard, Rich Moore
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Clark Spencer
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Animation Studios
  • Certificate 7+
