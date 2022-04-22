Gadgets Guide

Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Dunkirk to Pather Panchali.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:36 IST
Dunkirk
Source: Warner Bros.
Amazon Prime Video has over 3,700 movies in India

Satyajit Ray and Christopher Nolan have four titles on the list

The oldest film is from 1955; seven in total from India

What are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 31 films below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Brie Larson, Russell Crowe, Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Keanu Reeves, Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jim Carrey, and Kate Winslet. And they come from directors such as Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Satyajit Ray, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Quentin Tarantino, Joel and Ethan Coen, Paul Greengrass, George Miller, Ron Howard, Sean Baker, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shoojit Sircar, Kathryn Bigelow, Barry Jenkins, Fernando Meirelles, Sebastián Lelio, Céline Sciamma, and Asghar Farhadi.

Of course, this list cannot possibly cover everything. And that's why we have separate recommendations for some select genres that you should also check out. We also have similar articles for best movies on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

  1. Aparajito (1956)

    In this second part of Satyajit Ray's acclaimed The Apu Trilogy, the film picks up where the original ended with the family moving to Varanasi, and then charts Apu's life from childhood to teenage years, right up to the death of his mother.

  2. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

    The life of John Nash (Russell Crowe), a brilliant but asocial mathematician, from his spiral into paranoid schizophrenia and working on a secret project he made up, to regaining control over his life and becoming a Nobel Laureate. Ron Howard directs.

  3. The Bourne trilogy (2002–07)

    Technically not a trilogy, but the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.

  4. Capernaum [Capharnaum] (2018)

    In the award-winning, highest-grossing Arabic film of all time, a 12-year-old from the slums of Beirut recounts his life leading up to a five-year sentence he's handed for stabbing someone, and in turn, his decision to sue his parents for child neglect. Nadine Labaki directs.

  5. City of God (2002)

    The rise of organised crime in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Cidade de Deus — that's Portuguese for the film's title — between the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1980s, depicted with the help of non-professional actors hailing from the favelas itself.

  6. The Dark Knight (2008)

    In the second part of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, regarded as the greatest comic book movie ever, Batman (Christian Bale) faces a villain, the Joker (Heath Ledger), he doesn't understand, and must go through hell to save Gotham and its people.

    Why The Dark Knight Is One of the All-Time Great Movies

  7. Dunkirk (2017)

    Christopher Nolan's first historical war movie chronicles the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the French beaches of Dunkirk in World War II, using his love for non-linear storytelling by depicting three fronts — land, sea, and air — in time-shifted ways.

  8. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

    An estranged couple (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) begin a new relationship unaware they dated previously, having erased each other from their memories, in what stands as writer Charlie Kaufman's defining work.

  9. A Fantastic Woman (2017)

    Chile's first openly transgender actor Daniela Vega stars as a trans waitress and singer in this socially aware and compelling character study film, who feels the full wrath of society after the unexpected and sudden death of her older male lover. She must fight for the right to be herself: a woman. Won the Oscar for best international film.

  10. The Florida Project (2017)

    Set in the shadow of Disney World, a precocious six-year-old girl (Brooklynn Prince) makes the most of her summer with her ragtag playmates, while her rebellious mother tries to make ends meet with the spectre of homelessness always hanging over them. Willem Dafoe stars alongside.

  11. The Hurt Locker (2008)

    Best picture winner at the Oscars, a new leader (Jeremy Renner) of a bomb disposal squad surprises his subordinates with his views and reckless approach to the job in the Iraqi capital. Kathryn Bigelow became first woman to win best director.

  12. Inception (2010)

    From the mind of Christopher Nolan, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a thief who has the power to enter other's dreams and steal their ideas, and is then given the mission of his life if he wants to be reunited with his family. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy co-star.

  13. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

    In Nazi-occupied WWII France, a young cinema owner (Mélanie Laurent) and a group of soldiers (Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender among them) inadvertently cook up a parallel plot to assassinate the Nazi Germany leadership. The 17-minute opening scene is a highlight of this Quentin Tarantino flick.

  14. The Kingdom of Diamonds [Hirak Rajar Deshe] (1980)

    In what is technically a sequel to the 1969 anti-war musical Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne — unavailable on streaming — two musicians imbued with magical powers are invited to the kingdom of a Diamond King who brainwashes his subjects with rhymes.

  15. The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–03)

    Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive Middle-Earth to life in these three three-hour epics — Fellowship, Two Towers, and Return of the King which charts the journey of a meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) and his various companions, as they try to stop the Dark Lord Sauron by destroying the source of his power, the One Ring.

  16. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

    Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in director George Miller's reboot of his own franchise, which finds a woman (Theron) rebelling against a tyrannical ruler of postapocalyptic desert, and giving us some of the best action sequences in the process.

  17. Maqbool (2004)

    Vishal Bhardwaj kicked off what would become his Shakespeare trilogy with this adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld, starring Irrfan Khan in the conflicted titular role, Tabu in the role of the ambitious Lady Macbeth, Pankaj Kapur as the king, and Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in the gender-flipped roles of the Weird Sisters.

  18. The Matrix (1999)

    A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) starts to question the nature of his reality in the Wachowskis' seminal work, and with help from a group of rebels (Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss), he begins the fight against the machines that now rule the world.

  19. Moonlight (2016)

    Oscar winner for best picture, the story of a young black man through three defining chapters of his life, all while he grapples with his sexuality, and the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love. Heralded for its moving portrait of the African-American experience. Mahershala Ali, who co-stars, won the Oscar for best supporting actor.

  20. Newton (2017)

    Winner of the National Award for best Hindi film, in which Rajkummar Rao stars as a government clerk who tries to run a free and fair election in the Naxal-controlled conflict-ridden jungles of India.

  21. No Country for Old Men (2007)

    In what is considered the best film made by the Coen brothers, a welder and Vietnam War veteran (Josh Brolin) is hunted by a hitman (Javier Bardem) after he runs away with drug deal money that he stumbled upon. Told by an aging sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) investigating the hitman's exploits.

  22. Pather Panchali (1955)

    Satyajit Ray made his directorial debut in fine fashion with what is now considered one of the finest films ever made. Inspired by Italian neorealism, Ray focused on the life of kids Apu and Durga, born into a poor family in 1910s rural Bengal. The first part of Ray's acclaimed The Apu Trilogy.

  23. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

    Set in 18th-century in the northwesternmost region of France, a painter (Noémie Merlant) falls in love with the aristocratic reluctant bride-to-be (Adèle Haenel) she's been secretly commissioned to paint. Powered by the captivating direction of Céline Sciamma, who won two Cannes awards for her work.

  24. The Prestige (2006)

    Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are rival magicians in late 19th-century London who are obsessed with creating the best stage illusion, in what some consider Christopher Nolan's best movie, and a metaphor for the art of filmmaking itself.

  25. Room (2015)

    Having been born in captivity, a five-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) gets to experience the outside world after a miraculous escape thanks to his mother (Brie Larson), who must deal with her own monsters after getting out. Larson won the Oscar and BAFTA for best actress. Based on writer Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name.

  26. Sardar Udham (2021)

    Vicky Kaushal plays the titular freedom fighter in director Shoojit Sircar's understated character study that burns with anger in its veins and speaks to the horrors of clamping down on peaceful protestors through its depiction of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Its runtime can be punishing.

  27. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

    In Steven Spielberg's World War II drama, while war rages on in Normandy, an army captain (Tom Hanks) is given the task of searching for a particular private (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have already been killed.

  28. A Separation (2011)

    Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning drama follows an Iranian middle-class couple, whose 14-year-old marriage begins to dissolve after they reach a crossroads over the wife's wishes to leave the country and the husband's concerns for his elderly Alzheimer's father.

  29. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

    Considered one of the greatest films of its decade, a banker (Tim Robbins) sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her lover bonds with contraband smuggler (Morgan Freeman), helping him in his business and others at the prison.

  30. Sonar Kella (1974)

    Based on Satyajit Ray's own 1971 novel, a story of a young boy who claims to remember his past life that involved a golden fortress and lots of gems, which subsequently attracts the attention of criminals looking to dig up the hidden treasure. Won two National Awards.

  31. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

    Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the android, now reprogrammed and sent back in time (again) to protect a younger version of a resistance leader, in James Cameron's sequel to the original that is considered one of the greatest films of all time.

Aparajito Watch on Prime Video

Aparajito

  • Release Date 11 October 1956
  • Language Bengali
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 53min
  • Cast
    Pinaki Sengupta, Smaran Ghosal, Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Ramani Ranjan Sengupta, Charu Prakash Ghosh, Subodh Ganguly
  • Director Satyajit Ray
  • Music Ravi Shankar
  • Producer Satyajit Ray
  • Production Epic Films
  • Certificate 13+
A Beautiful Mind
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

A Beautiful Mind

  • Release Date 21 December 2001
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 2h 15min
  • Cast
    Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Christopher Plummer, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg, Josh Lucas, Anthony Rapp, Jason Gray-Stanford, Judd Hirsch, Austin Pendleton, Vivien Cardone, Killian
  • Director Ron Howard
  • Music James Horner
  • Producer Brian Grazer, Ron Howard
  • Production Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, Imagine Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The Bourne Identity
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

The Bourne Identity

  • Release Date 4 October 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Gabriel Mann, Julia Stiles, Orso Maria Guerrini, Tim Dutton, Nicky Naude, Russell Levy, Vincent Franklin
  • Director Doug Liman
  • Music John Powell
  • Producer Doug Liman, Patrick Crowley, Richard N. Gladstein
  • Production Universal Pictures, Kennedy/Marshall, Hypnotic Productions
  • Certificate 16+
The Bourne Supremacy
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

The Bourne Supremacy

  • Release Date 9 October 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Joan Allen, Brian Cox, Franka Potente, Julia Stiles, Karl Urban, Karel Roden, Gabriel Mann, Marton Csokas, Tomas Arana, Tom Gallop, Michelle Monaghan, Oksana Akinshina
  • Director Paul Greengrass
  • Music John Powell
  • Producer Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Paul L. Sandberg
  • Production Universal Pictures, Kennedy/Marshall, Ludlum Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The Bourne Ultimatum
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

The Bourne Ultimatum

  • Release Date 21 September 2007
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 55min
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, Scott Glenn, Paddy Considine, Édgar Ramírez, Albert Finney, Joan Allen, Daniel Brühl
  • Director Paul Greengrass
  • Music John Powell
  • Producer Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Paul L. Sandberg
  • Production Universal Pictures, Kennedy/Marshall, Ludlum Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Capernaum
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Mubi Mubi

Capernaum

  • Release Date 2 August 2019
  • Language Arabic, Amharic
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Zain Al Rafeea, Yordanos Shiferaw, Boluwatife Treasure Bankole, Kawthar Al Haddad, Fadi Kamel Youssef, Nour el Husseini, Alaa Chouchnieh, Cedra Izam, Nadine Labaki, Joseph Jimbazian, Farah Hasno
  • Director Nadine Labaki
  • Music Khaled Mouzanar
  • Producer Khaled Mouzanar, Michel Merkt
  • Production Mooz Films
  • Certificate 18+
City of God
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

City of God

  • Release Date 18 January 2007
  • Language Portuguese
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino da Hora, Jonathan Haagensen, Phellipe Haagensen, Douglas Silva, Daniel Zettel, Seu Jorge
  • Director Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund
  • Music Antônio Pinto, Ed Cortês
  • Producer Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Maurício Andrade Ramos
  • Production O2 Filmes, VideoFilmes, Hank Levine Film, Globo Filmes
  • Certificate 18+
The Dark Knight
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Dark Knight

  • Release Date 18 July 2008
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 32min
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Morgan Freeman
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard
  • Producer Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Dunkirk
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Dunkirk

  • Release Date 21 July 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, History, War
  • Duration 1h 46min
  • Cast
    Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Watch on Prime Video

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

  • Release Date 19 March 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, Tom Wilkinson, Jane Adams, David Cross, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Debbon Ayer, Ellen Pompeo
  • Director Michel Gondry
  • Music Jon Brion
  • Producer Steve Golin, Anthony Bregman
  • Production Anonymous Content, This Is That Productions
  • Certificate 18+
A Fantastic Woman
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Mubi Mubi

A Fantastic Woman

  • Release Date 10 August 2018
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 44min
  • Cast
    Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes Morandé, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim, Amparo Noguera, Nicolás Saavedra, Antonia Zegers, Trinidad González, Néstor Cantillana, Alejandro Goic, Sergio Hernández, Roberto Farías, Marcial Tagle, Pablo Cerda, Erto Pantoja, Paola Lattus
  • Director Sebastián Lelio
  • Music Matthew Herbert
  • Producer Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín
  • Production Fabula, Komplizen Film
  • Certificate 18+
The Florida Project
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Florida Project

  • Release Date 30 March 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 51min
  • Cast
    Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Rivera, Mela Murder, Valeria Cotto, Josie Olivo, Aiden Malik, Edward Punky Pagan, Caleb Landry Jones, Macon Blair, Sandy Kane
  • Director Sean Baker
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
  • Production Cre Film, Freestyle Picture Company, Cinereach, June Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
The Hurt Locker
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Hurt Locker

  • Release Date 9 April 2010
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Thriller, War
  • Duration 2h 11min
  • Cast
    Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce, Christian Camargo, David Morse, Ralph Fiennes, Evangeline Lilly, Christopher Sayegh, Malcolm Barrett, Sam Spruell, Suhail Dabbach
  • Director Kathryn Bigelow
  • Music Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders
  • Producer Kathryn Bigelow, Mark Boal, Nicolas Chartier, Greg Shapiro
  • Production Voltage Pictures, Grosvenor Park Media, Film Capital Europe Funds, First Light Productions, Kingsgate Films
  • Certificate 18+
Inception Watch on Prime Video

Inception

  • Release Date 16 July 2010
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Marion Cotillard, Pete Postlethwaite, Michael Caine, Lukas Haas, Talulah Riley
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Syncopy
  • Certificate 13+
Inglourious Basterds
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

Inglourious Basterds

  • Release Date 2 October 2009
  • Language English, German, French
  • Genre War
  • Duration 2h 33min
  • Cast
    Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, Gedeon Burkhard, Jacky Ido, B. J. Novak, Omar Doom, Samm Levine, August Diehl, Denis Ménochet, Sylvester Groth, Martin Wuttke, Mike Myers, Julie Dreyfus, Richard Sammel, Alexander Fehling, Rod Taylor, Sönke Möhring, Paul Rust, Michael Bacall, Carlos Fidel, Ken Duken, Christian Berkel, Anne-Sophie Franck, Léa Seydoux, Tina Rodriguez, Lena Friedrich, Jana Pallaske, Rainer Bock, Michael Scheel, Buddy Joe Hooker, Christian Brückner, Hilmar Eichhorn, Patrick Elias, Eva Löbau, Salvadore Brandt, Jasper Linnewedel
  • Director Quentin Tarantino
  • Producer Lawrence Bender
  • Production A Band Apart, Studio Babelsberg, Visiona Romantica
  • Certificate 18+
The Kingdom of Diamonds Watch on Prime Video

The Kingdom of Diamonds

  • Release Date 19 December 1980
  • Language Bengali
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Family
  • Duration 1h 58min
  • Cast
    Tapen Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh, Utpal Dutt, Soumitra Chatterjee, Santosh Dutta, Haradhan Banerjee, Promod Ganguli, Ajoy Banerjee, Kartik Chatterjee, Haridhan Mukherjee
  • Director Satyajit Ray
  • Music Satyajit Ray
  • Producer Government of West Bengal
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

  • Release Date 15 March 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 58min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Ian Holm, Andy Serkis, Sala Baker, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Craig Parker, Mark Ferguson, Peter McKenzie, Harry Sinclair
  • Director Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Tim Sanders
  • Production New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

  • Release Date 28 March 2003
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 59min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Brad Dourif, Karl Urban, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, Craig Parker, John Leigh, Bruce Hopkins, John Bach, Nathaniel Lees, John Noble
  • Director Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson
  • Production New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

  • Release Date 6 February 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 3h 21min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Noble, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Thomas Robins, Christopher Lee, Brad Dourif, Bruce Spence
  • Director Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh
  • Production New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
Mad Max: Fury Road
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

Mad Max: Fury Road

  • Release Date 15 May 2015
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, Courtney Eaton, Josh Helman, John Howard, Richard Carter, Angus Sampson, iOTA, Megan Gale, Melissa Jaffer, Melita Jurisic, Quentin Kenihan, Coco Jack Gillies, Chris Patton, Stephen Dunlevy, Richard Norton
  • Director George Miller
  • Music Junkie XL
  • Producer Doug Mitchell, George Miller, PJ Voeten
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, RatPac-Dune Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Maqbool Watch on Prime Video

Maqbool

  • Release Date 30 January 2004
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 12min
  • Cast
    Irrfan, Tabu, Murli Sharma, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Music Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Producer Bobby Bedi
  • Certificate 16+
The Matrix Watch on Prime Video

The Matrix

  • Release Date 31 March 1999
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 16min
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Anthony Ray Parker, Julian Arahanga, Matt Doran, Gloria Foster, Belinda McClory, Paul Goddard, Robert Taylor, Ada Nicodemou
  • Director The Wachowskis
  • Music Don Davis, Don Davis
  • Producer Joel Silver
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Groucho II Film Partnership, Silver Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Moonlight (2016) Watch on Prime Video

Moonlight (2016)

  • Release Date 17 February 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 51min
  • Cast
    Chiron, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, Alex Hibbert, Kevin, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Jaden Piner, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monáe, Patrick Decile
  • Director Barry Jenkins
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Production A24, Plan B Entertainment, Pastel Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Newton Watch on Prime Video

Newton

  • Release Date 22 September 2017
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 46min
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav
  • Director Amit V Masurkar
  • Music Benedict Taylor, Naren Chandavarkar, Rachita Arora
  • Producer Manish Mundra
  • Production Drishyam Films
  • Certificate U/A
No Country for Old Men
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

No Country for Old Men

  • Release Date 18 January 2008
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Duration 2h 2min
  • Cast
    Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Tess Harper, Barry Corbin, Stephen Root, Rodger Boyce, Beth Grant, Ana Reeder, Gene Jones
  • Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
  • Music Carter Burwell
  • Producer Scott Rudin, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
  • Production Miramax Films, Paramount Vantage
  • Certificate 18+
Pather Panchali
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Eros Now Eros Now
  • JioCinema JioCinema
  • MX Player MX Player

Pather Panchali

  • Release Date 26 August 1955
  • Language Bengali
  • Duration 1h 52min
  • Cast
    Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Subir Banerjee, Pinaki Sengupta, Runki Banerjee, Uma Dasgupta, Chunibala Devi, Tulsi Chakraborty, Haren Banerjee
  • Director Satyajit Ray
  • Music Ravi Shankar
  • Producer Satyajit Ray
  • Production Government of West Bengal
  • Certificate 13+
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Mubi Mubi

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Release Date 4 June 2020
  • Language French
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino
  • Director Céline Sciamma
  • Music Jean-Baptiste de Laubier, Arthur Simonini
  • Producer Bénédicte Couvreur
  • Production Pyramide Films
  • Certificate 18+
The Prestige
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Prestige

  • Release Date 20 October 2006
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, David Bowie, Andy Serkis, Ricky Jay, Roger Rees, W. Morgan Sheppard, Samantha Mahurin, Daniel Davis
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music David Julyan
  • Producer Emma Thomas, Aaron Ryder, Christopher Nolan
  • Production Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Room
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

Room

  • Release Date 29 January 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 58min
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, Sean Bridgers, Tom McCamus, Amanda Brugel, Joe Pingue, Cas Anvar, Wendy Crewson
  • Director Lenny Abrahamson
  • Music Stephen Rennicks
  • Producer Ed Guiney, David Gross
  • Production Elevation Pictures, StudioCanal UK, StudioCanal, A24
  • Certificate 18+
Sardar Udham Watch on Prime Video

Sardar Udham

  • Release Date 16 October 2021
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, History
  • Duration 2h 42min
  • Cast
    Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, Andrew Havill, Ritesh Shah, Manas Tiwari, Tim Berrington, Tim Hudson, Nicholas Gecks, Sam Retford, Simon Weir, Jogi Mallang, Kuljeet Singh, Tushar Singhal, Sarfaraz Alam Safu
  • Director Shoojit Sircar
  • Music Shantanu Moitra
  • Producer Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar
  • Production Rising Sun Films, Kino Works
  • Certificate 13+
Saving Private Ryan
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

Saving Private Ryan

  • Release Date 26 March 1999
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, War
  • Duration 2h 49min
  • Cast
    Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Harrison Young, Tom Sizemore, Jeremy Davies, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Dennis Farina, Ted Danson, Harve Presnell, Bryan Cranston, David Wohl, Nathan Fillion, Paul Giamatti, Ryan Hurst, Max Martini, Leland Orser, Joerg Stadler, Dylan Bruno, Demetri Goritsas, Rolf Saxon, Corey Johnson, John Sharian, Glenn Wrage, Stéphane Cornicard, Dale Dye, Amanda Boxer, Kathleen Byron, Andrew Scott, Erich Redman
  • Director Steven Spielberg
  • Music John Williams
  • Producer Steven Spielberg, Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn
  • Production DreamWorks Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Mutual Film Company
  • Certificate 18+
A Separation
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

A Separation

  • Release Date 10 January 2012
  • Language Persian
  • Duration 2h 3min
  • Cast
    Leila Hatami, Peyman Moaadi, Sarina Farhadi, Sareh Bayat, Shahab Hosseini, Kimia Hosseini, Merila Zarei, Babak Karimi, Shirin Yazdanbakhsh, Ali-Asghar Shahbazi
  • Director Asghar Farhadi
  • Music Sattar Oraki
  • Producer Asghar Farhadi
  • Production Asghar Farhadi Productions, Dreamlab Films
  • Certificate 13+
The Shawshank Redemption
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

The Shawshank Redemption

  • Release Date 14 October 1994
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 22min
  • Cast
    Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows, James Whitmore
  • Director Frank Darabont
  • Music Thomas Newman
  • Producer Niki Marvin
  • Production Castle Rock Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Sonar Kella
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Eros Now Eros Now
  • JioCinema JioCinema

Sonar Kella

  • Release Date 27 December 1974
  • Language Bengali
  • Genre Adventure, Family, Mystery
  • Cast
    Soumitra Chatterjee, Santosh Dutta, Siddartha Chatterjee, Kushal Chakraborty
  • Director Satyajit Ray
  • Music Satyajit Ray
  • Producer Government of West Bengal
  • Certificate 13+
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

  • Release Date 24 August 1991
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 17min
  • Cast
    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen, Joe Morton
  • Director James Cameron
  • Music Brad Fiedel
  • Producer James Cameron
  • Production Carolco Pictures, Pacific Western Productions, Lightstorm Entertainment, StudioCanal, Le Studio Canal+
  • Certificate A
