Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Iruvar to The Revenant.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:37 IST
Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]
The Revenant
Source: 20th Century Studios
Amazon Prime Video has over 400 drama movies in India

Richie Mehta, Matthew McConaughey involved in two movies each

The oldest drama film is from 1971; 17 in total from India

What are the best drama movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 34 titles below feature actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Russell Crowe, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Rajnikanth, Mammooty, Ranveer Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Hilary Swank, Adam Driver, Brie Larson, Matthew McConaughey, Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Leslie Odom Jr., and Riz Ahmed. And they have been made by the likes of David Fincher, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mani Ratnam, Richie Mehta, Konkona Sensharma, Zoya Akhtar, Morten Tyldum, Damien Chazelle, Denis Villeneuve, Regina King, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. Amal (2007)

    After a poor Delhi autorickshaw driver (Rupinder Nagra) is named as the sole inheritor by a local billionaire (Naseeruddin Shah) just before his death, he must decide whether to keep it.

  2. Anand (1971)

    Rajesh Khanna stars as the eponymous happy-go-lucky man, who doesn't let his diagnosis of a rare form of cancer get in the way of enjoying what's in front of him. Told from the viewpoint of his doctor friend (Amitabh Bachchan). Hrishikesh Mukherjee directs.

  3. Aruvi (2017)

    A Tamil language social satire from a debutante writer-director, Aruvi follows the eponymous young woman (Aditi Balan), who is going through a bout of existential crisis, and decides to shine a light on the consumerist and misogynistic behaviours in her society.

  4. Cast Away (2000)

    After his plane crash-lands in the Pacific, a FedEx employee (Tom Hanks) wakes up on a deserted island and must use everything at his disposal and transform himself physically to survive living alone.

    cast away cast away

  5. Chak De! India (2007)

    Ostracised and vilified by the press and public, a former Muslim men's hockey captain (Shah Rukh Khan) plans to redeem himself by coaching the unpolished Indian women's hockey team to glory. Praised for its exploration of religious bigotry, ethnic prejudice, feminism, and sexism, though its narrative sticks to sports-movie conventions and clichés. Inspired by the real-life team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

  6. C/o Kancharapalem (2018)

    Set in the eponymous Andhra Pradesh town, this Telugu film spans four love stories across religion, caste, and age — from a schoolboy to a middle-aged unmarried man. A debut for writer-director Venkatesh Maha, featuring a cast mostly made up of non-professional actors.

  7. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

    Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s, the true story of an electrician and hustler (Matthew McConaughey) who smuggles banned medications from abroad.

  8. A Death in the Gunj (2016)

    In Konkona Sensharma's feature-length directorial debut, a shy and sensitive Indian student (Vikrant Massey) pays a heavy price for his gentleness, while on a road trip with his conceited relatives and family friends. Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin star alongside.

  9. The Fallout (2021)

    In the wake of a school shooting, a high school student — navigating the emotional fallout — forges new friendships, redefines her view of the world, and re-evaluates her relationship with her family.

  10. Fight Club (1999)

    Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in this cult hit from David Fincher, about a white-collared insomniac disappointed with his capitalistic lifestyle, who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soap maker, which evolves into something much more.

  11. Gladiator (2000)

    Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

    gladiator gladiator

  12. The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

    Following an arranged marriage into a traditional and patriarchal Malayalam family, an educated Bahrain-born dancer (Nimisha Sajayan) tries to fit the conventional submissive mould her husband and his family expect her to. But soon, she starts feeling she wants more from this life.

  13. Gully Boy (2019)

    An aspiring, young street rapper (Ranveer Singh) from the slums of Mumbai sets out to realise his dream, while dealing with the complications that arise out of his personal life and the socioeconomic strata to which he belongs. Zoya Akhtar directs, and Alia Bhatt stars alongside.

  14. The Imitation Game (2014)

    Though historically inaccurate in various aspects, Benedict Cumberbatch's turn as British mathematician Alan Turing who helps the Allies decrypt the Nazi intelligence codes, Morten Tyldum's direction, and the work of its strong supporting cast brought it much success and acclaim.

  15. Incendies (2010)

    After their mother leaves them two letters for close family members they never knew existed, twin Arab immigrants travel to the Middle East to fulfil her last wishes and discover their family history. Inspired by the Lebanese Civil War. Denis Villeneuve directs.

  16. Iruvar (1997)

    Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut with a dual supporting role in Mani Ratnam's biographical film, which is inspired by the real-life rivalry of 1980s Tamil Nadu political icons M.G. Ramachandran (Mohanlal) and M. Karunanidhi (Prakash Raj).

  17. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

    A 19-year-old petty criminal turned FBI informant (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s, where he's asked to keep tabs on their charismatic leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), and then struggles with the impact of his actions.

    Judas and the Black Messiah Judas and the Black Messiah

  18. Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

    Upon learning that she is adopted, a young girl embarks on a journey across civil war-ravaged Sri Lanka to find her biological mother who is part of the revolutionaries. Mani Ratnam directs.

  19. Kireedam (1989)

    An honest cop's son (Mohanlal) finds himself on a slippery slope after defending his father (Thilakan) from a local mobster in this Malayalam-language drama. Sibi Malayil directs.

  20. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

    Four brothers who share a love-hate relationship stand behind one of their own in matters of the heart in this Malayalam-language family drama that explores masculinity with nuance and in detail. Directorial debut of Madhu C. Narayanan.

  21. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

    Denied a release for six months by India's censor board, this black comedy centres on four women (Ratna Pathak Shah, and Konkona Sen Sharma among them) in small town India who set out on a journey to discover freedom and happiness in a conservative society.

  22. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

    An overlooked veteran boxing trainer (Clint Eastwood, who also directs) reluctantly agrees to train a former waitress (Hilary Swank) to help achieve her dreams, which leads to a close father-daughter bond that will forever change their lives.

    million dollar baby million dollar baby

  23. Minari (2020)

    A South Korean immigrant (Steven Yeun) moves his family from California to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own “American Dream” in writer-director Lee Isaac Chung's semi-autobiographical retelling of his upbringing. There, they must navigate natural challenges, the son's heart condition, and a growing rift between husband and wife (Han Ye-ri).

  24. Mud (2013)

    Two 14-year-old boys (Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland) come across a fugitive (Matthew McConaughey) hiding in a boat stuck in a tree, trying to escape from bounty hunters, and decide to help reunite him with his lover (Reese Witherspoon).

  25. Mullum Malarum (1978)

    The late renowned writer-director J. Mahendran made his directorial debut with this Tamil-language drama that eschewed industry conventions of melodrama, overacting, and duets for its story of a cable trolley winch operator and a doting brother (Rajnikanth) who clashes with his boss. Partly based on Uma Chandran's novel of the same name.

  26. One Night in Miami… (2020)

    In February 1964, civil rights activist Malcolm X, boxer Muhammad Ali, American football player Jim Brown, and singer-songwriter Sam Cooke met to celebrate Ali's surprise title win. Regina King, in her directorial debut, offers this fictionalised account.

  27. Pariyerum Perumal (2018)

    An idealistic young man from a poor, oppressed caste family strikes a friendship with a much wealthier female classmate at law school in this Tamil-language film, earning him the wrath of her relatives and the society at large. Debut for writer-director Mari Selvaraj.

  28. Peranbu (2019)

    After his wife abandons him and their cerebral palsy daughter for another man, a single father (Mammooty) working as a cab driver in Dubai must return home and raise his only kid, while on the brink of homelessness. Originally in Tamil.

    Peranbu peranbu

  29. The Report (2019)

    An idealistic government investigator (Adam Driver) uncovers shocking secrets as he dives into the CIA's post-9/11 use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” — in simpler words, torture — and faces severe pushback from those in the know. An Amazon original.

  30. The Revenant (2015)

    Leonardo DiCaprio and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu won Oscars for their work on this semi-biographical Western film set in the 1820s, which tells the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass and his quest for survival and justice amidst severe winters.

  31. Short Term 12 (2013)

    Brie Larson supervises troubled teenagers at a group home in this semi-autobiographical drama from writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton, while working through her own feelings and future with her long-term boyfriend whom she lives with.

  32. Siddharth (2013)

    After a poor Delhi man's (Rajesh Tailang) 12-year-old son goes missing while away on work hundreds of kilometres away in Punjab, he sets out across the country to find him, fearing he's been trafficked.

    siddharth siddharth movie

  33. Sound of Metal (2020)

    After he begins to lose his hearing, a heavy metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) sets out on a challenging personal journey, all the while secretly holding onto the dream of expensive in-ear implants. Credited for its sound design that puts you in the protagonist's shoes. An Amazon original.

  34. Whiplash (2014)

    An ambitious young drummer (Miles Teller) is pushed to his limits and beyond by an abusive instructor (J.K. Simmons) in what became writer-director Damien Chazelle's breakthrough.

Amal
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)

Amal

  • Release Date 13 September 2007
  • Language English, Hindi
  • Duration 1h 41min
  • Cast
    Rupinder Nagra, Naseeruddin Shah, Seema Biswas, Koel Purie, Vik Sahay, Roshan Seth, Tanisha Chatterjee, Siddhant Behl, Amardeep Jha, Maya Mankotia, Dr. Shiva, Gurpreet Chana, Fenulla Jiwani, Ellora Patnaik, Rajesh Tailang
  • Director Richie Mehta
  • Music Dr. Shiva
  • Producer Steven Bray
  • Production Entertainment One, Seville Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Anand Watch on Prime Video

Anand

  • Release Date 12 March 1971
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Duration 2h 2min
  • Cast
    Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Lalita Pawar, Durga Khote, Johnny Walker, Asit Sen, Dev Kishan, Dara Singh, Brahm Bhardwaj
  • Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee
  • Music Salil Chowdhury
  • Producer Hrishikesh Mukherjee, N. C. Sippy
  • Certificate 16+
Aruvi
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • SonyLIV SonyLIV

Aruvi

  • Release Date 15 December 2017
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Aditi Balan, Praniti Praveen Kumar, Anjali Varadhan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Pradeep Antony, Mohammad Ali Baig, Madhankumar, Shwetha Shekar, Arnold Mathew, Hema, Thirunavukkarasu, Balaji, Apoorva Natraj, Kavitha Bharathi
  • Director Arun Prabu Purushothaman
  • Music Bindhumalini, Vedanth Bharadwaj
  • Producer S. R. Prabhu, S. R. Prakash Babu
  • Production Dream Warrior Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Cast Away
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Netflix Netflix

Cast Away

  • Release Date 22 December 2000
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 23min
  • Cast
    Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy, Chris Noth, Lari White, Vince Martin, Michael Forest, Jay Acovone, Garret Davis, Viveka Davis, Jenifer Lewis, Geoffrey Blake, Nan Martin, Dennis Letts, Valerie Wildman, Steve Monroe, Elden Henson, Timothy Stack, Joe Conley
  • Director Robert Zemeckis
  • Music Alan Silvestri
  • Producer Steve Starkey, Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke
  • Production ImageMovers, Playtone
  • Certificate 16+
Chak De! India
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Chak De! India

  • Release Date 10 August 2007
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 29min
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta, Anaitha Nair, Arya Menon, Kimi Laldawla, Masochon Zimik, Sandia Furtado, Nichola Sequeira, Kimberly Miranda, Seema Azmi, Raynia Mascerhanas, Nisha Nair, Nakul Vaid, Anjan Srivastav, Vibha Chibber, Javed Khan, Mohit Chauhan, Vivan Bhatena, Joyshree Arora
  • Director Shimit Amin
  • Music Salim–Sulaiman
  • Producer Aditya Chopra
  • Production Yash Raj Films
C/o Kancharapalem
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix
  • YouTube YouTube

C/o Kancharapalem

  • Release Date 7 September 2018
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Kancharapalem Raju, Subba Rao, Radha Bessy, Kesava Karri, Nithyasri Goru, Karthik Rathnam, Praneetha Patnaik, Mohan Bhagath, Praveena Paruchuri, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Sravani Bessy, Jeswanth Muppala, Nikita, Durga Devi Datla, Shailaja Goru, Ramesh Aditya
  • Director Venkatesh Maha
  • Music Sweekar Agasthi
  • Producer Praveena Paruchuri, Rana Daggubati
  • Production Paruchuri Vijaya, Praveena Arts
  • Certificate 16+
Dallas Buyers Club Watch on Prime Video

Dallas Buyers Club

  • Release Date 28 February 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 1h 57min
  • Cast
    Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Denis O'Hare, Steve Zahn, Michael O'Neill, Dallas Roberts, Griffin Dunne, Kevin Rankin, Bradford Cox, Scott Takeda, Adam Dunn
  • Director Jean-Marc Vallée
  • Music Nick Murray
  • Producer Robbie Brenner, Rachel Winter
  • Production Truth Entertainment, Voltage Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
A Death in the Gunj Watch on Prime Video

A Death in the Gunj

  • Release Date 2 June 2017
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 47min
  • Cast
    Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Tillotama Shome, Gulshan Devaiah, Tanuja, Om Puri, Jim Sarbh, Arya Sharma, Aparna Sen, Virginia Vacho, Canteen Majid, Promila Pradhan, Ashok Pathak, Saraswati Devi Vishwakarma, Shimanti Kumari, Chandram Bhagat, Nina Sharma, Kitty Texeira, Uttam Mishra
  • Director Konkona Sen Sharma
  • Music Sagar Desai
  • Producer Ashish Bhatnagar, Vijay Kumar Swami, Raagii Bhatnagar, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey, Neil Patel
  • Production MacGuffin Pictures, Studioz IDrream, Moh Maya Films
  • Certificate A
The Fallout Watch on Prime Video

The Fallout

  • Release Date 27 January 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen, Shailene Woodley, Christine Horn, Austin Zajur, Yindra Zay
  • Director Megan Park
  • Music Finneas O'Connell
  • Producer Shaun Sanghani, David Brown, Giulia Prenna, Joannie Burstein, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine, Todd Lundbohm
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Fight Club
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix
  • YouTube YouTube

Fight Club

  • Release Date 15 October 1999
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 19min
  • Cast
    Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany, Zach Grenier, Eion Bailey, Peter Iacangelo, Thom Gossom Jr.
  • Director David Fincher
  • Music The Dust Brothers
  • Producer Art Linson, Ceán Chaffin, Ross Grayson Bell
  • Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Regency Enterprises, New Regency, Linson Films
  • Certificate 18+
Gladiator
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix

Gladiator

  • Release Date 1 September 2000
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, History
  • Duration 2h 35min
  • Cast
    Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Richard Harris, Ralf Möller, Tommy Flanagan, David Schofield, John Shrapnel, Tomas Arana, Spencer Treat Clark, David Hemmings, Sven-Ole Thorsen, Omid Djalili, Giannina Facio, Giorgio Cantarini, Adam Levy
  • Director Ridley Scott
  • Music Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
  • Producer Douglas Wick, David Franzoni, Branko Lustig
  • Production DreamWorks Pictures, Universal Pictures, Scott Free Productions, Red Wagon Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The Great Indian Kitchen Watch on Prime Video

The Great Indian Kitchen

  • Release Date 15 January 2021
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 1h 40min
  • Cast
    Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, T. Suresh Babu, Ajitha V.M, Ramadevi, Kabani, Sidhartha Siva, Anupama V.P, M.V. Suresh Babu, Nishitha Kallingal, Gireesh Perincheeri, Aparna Sivakami, Suresh Achoos, Anagha Ashok
  • Director Jeo Baby
  • Music Sooraj S. Kurup, Mathews Pulickan
  • Producer Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, Sajin S Raj
  • Production Mankind Cinemas, Symmetry Cinemas, Cinema Cooks
  • Certificate 16+
Gully Boy
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)

Gully Boy

  • Release Date 14 February 2019
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Duration 2h 33min
  • Cast
    Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Pooja Gor, Nassar, Parmeet Sethi, Kubra Sait
  • Director Zoya Akhtar
  • Music Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
  • Producer Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar
  • Production Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby
  • Certificate 13+
The Imitation Game
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix

The Imitation Game

  • Release Date 16 January 2015
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Thriller, War
  • Duration 1h 54min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Allen Leech, Matthew Beard, Charles Dance, Mark Strong, James Northcote, Tom Goodman-Hill, Steven Waddington, Ilan Goodman, Jack Tarlton, Alex Lawther, Jack Bannon, Tuppence Middleton, James G. Nunn, Victoria Wicks
  • Director Morten Tyldum
  • Music Alexandre Desplat
  • Producer Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky, Teddy Schwarzman
  • Production Black Bear Pictures, Bristol Automotive, Orange Corp
  • Certificate 13+
Incendies Watch on Prime Video

Incendies

  • Release Date 22 April 2011
  • Language Arabic, French
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, War
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Lubna Azabal, Mélissa Désormeaux Poulin, Maxim Gaudette, Rémy Girard, Abdelghafour Elaaziz, Allen Altman, Mohamed Majd, Nabil Sawalha, Baya Belal, Bader Alami, Karim Babin, Anthony Ecclissi, Joyce Raie, Yousef Shweihat, Celine Soulier, Mher Karakashian
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Grégoire Hetzel
  • Producer Luc Déry, Kim McCraw
  • Production micro_scope, TS Productions, Phi Group
  • Certificate 18+
Iruvar
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar
  • Eros Now Eros Now
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Lionsgate Play Lionsgate Play

Iruvar

  • Release Date 14 January 1997
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 2h 38min
  • Cast
    Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu, Nassar, Kaka Radhakrishnan
  • Director Mani Ratnam
  • Music A. R. Rahman
  • Producer Mani Ratnam, G. Srinivasan
  • Production Madras Talkies
  • Certificate 16+
Judas and the Black Messiah
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Release Date 5 March 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, Martin Sheen
  • Director Shaka King
  • Music Mark Isham, Craig Harris
  • Producer Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
  • Production MACRO, Participant, Bron Creative, Proximity
Kannathil Muthamittal
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Lionsgate Play Lionsgate Play
  • Netflix Netflix

Kannathil Muthamittal

  • Release Date 14 February 2002
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama, War
  • Duration 2h 17min
  • Cast
    R. Madhavan, Simran, P. S. Keerthana, Nandita Das, Prakash Raj, J. D. Chakravarthy, Delhi Kumar, Pasupathy, Bala Singh, M. S. Bhaskar, Sashikumar, Master Suraj, Master Kethan, Eswari Rao, Mu Ramaswamy, Kamala Krishnaswamy, Siddharth, Shefali Chowdhury
  • Director Mani Ratnam
  • Music A. R. Rahman
  • Producer Mani Ratnam, G. Srinivasan
  • Production Madras Talkies
  • Certificate 16+
Kireedam
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar
  • Eros Now Eros Now

Kireedam

  • Release Date 7 June 1989
  • Language Malayalam
  • Duration 2h 20min
  • Cast
    Mohanlal, Thilakan, Parvathy, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Mohan Raj, Sankaradi, Sreenath, Cochin Haneefa, Jagathy Sreekumar, Murali, Philomina, Usha, Jagadish, Maniyanpilla Raju, Mamukkoya, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Kundara Johny, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, Yadu Krishnan, Kanakalatha, Santhakumari, Kollam Thulasi, Poojappura Radhakrishnan
  • Director Sibi Malayil
  • Music Johnson
  • Producer N. Krishnakumar, Dinesh Panicker
  • Production Kripa Films
  • Certificate 16+
Kumbalangi Nights Watch on Prime Video

Kumbalangi Nights

  • Release Date 7 February 2019
  • Language Malayalam
  • Duration 2h 15min
  • Cast
    Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Mathew Thomas, Anna Ben, Grace Antony, Sooraj Pops, Ramesh Thilak, Jasmine Mètivier, Riya Saira, Baiju Johnson, Sheela Rajkumar, Ambika Rao, Ajith Moorkooth, Ansal Palluruthy, Dileesh Pothan, Lali PM, Poli Sharath
  • Director Madhu C. Narayanan
  • Music Sushin Shyam
  • Producer Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran
  • Production Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Working Class Hero
Lipstick Under My Burkha Watch on Prime Video

Lipstick Under My Burkha

  • Release Date 21 July 2017
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 1h 57min
  • Cast
    Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Shashank Arora, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Sonal Jha, Mayur More, Jagat Singh Solanki, Anwar Khan, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Tiwari, Ahmed Khan, Preeti Kochhar, Garima Goel, Disha Arora, Jatin Jaiswal, Sonal Joshi, Vyoma Parihar, Sahiba Vij, Saurabh Pandey, Disha Patwa
  • Director Alankrita Shrivastava
  • Music Zebunnisa Bangash, Mangesh Dhakde
  • Producer Prakash Jha
  • Production Prakash Jha Productions
  • Certificate A
Million Dollar Baby Watch on Prime Video

Million Dollar Baby

  • Release Date 11 March 2005
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 12min
  • Cast
    Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel, Mike Colter, Lucia Rijker, Brían F. O'Byrne, Anthony Mackie, Margo Martindale, Marcus Chait, Riki Lindhome, Michael Peña, Benito Martinez, Grant L. Roberts
  • Director Clint Eastwood
  • Music Clint Eastwood
  • Producer Clint Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tom Rosenberg, Paul Haggis
  • Production Lakeshore Entertainment, Malpaso Productions
  • Certificate A
Minari Watch on Prime Video

Minari

  • Release Date 12 February 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton
  • Director Lee Isaac Chung
  • Music Emile Mosseri
  • Producer Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh
  • Production A24 Plan, B Entertainment
Mud Watch on Prime Video

Mud

  • Release Date 3 May 2013
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Sam Shepard, Ray McKinnon, Sarah Paulson, Michael Shannon, Joe Don Baker, Paul Sparks, Bonnie Sturdivant, Stuart Greer
  • Director Jeff Nichols
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Lisa Maria Falcone, Sarah Green, Aaron Ryder
  • Production Everest Entertainment, Brace Cove Productions, FilmNation Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Mullum Malarum
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Mullum Malarum

  • Release Date 15 August 1978
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 23min
  • Cast
    Rajinikanth, Sarath Babu, Jayalaxmi, Shoba, Venniradai Moorthy, Samikannu
  • Director Mahendran
  • Music Ilaiyaraaja
  • Producer Venu Chettiar, V. Mohan
  • Production Ananthi Films
  • Certificate U
One Night in Miami... Watch on Prime Video

One Night in Miami...

  • Release Date 15 January 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 54min
  • Cast
    Kingsley Ben Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Director Regina King
  • Music Terence Blanchard
  • Producer Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein
  • Production Snoot Entertainment, ABKCO Films, Snoot Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Pariyerum Perumal Watch on Prime Video

Pariyerum Perumal

  • Release Date 28 September 2018
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 34min
  • Cast
    Kathir, Anandhi, Yogi Babu, Lijeesh, Vannarpettai Thangaraj, G. Marimuthu, Shanmugarajan, Karate Venkatesan, Lizzie Antony, Suganthi Nachchiyal, Poo Ram, Hari Krishnan, Anthony Daasan
  • Director Mari Selvaraj
  • Music Santhosh Narayanan
  • Producer Pa. Ranjith
  • Production Neelam Productions
  • Certificate U
Peranbu Watch on Prime Video

Peranbu

  • Release Date 1 February 2019
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 27min
  • Cast
    Mammooty, Anjali, Sadhana, Anjali Ameer, Lizzie Antony, Vadivukkarasi, Livingston, Aruldoss, Pavel Navageethan, Shanmugarajan, P. L. Thenappan, G. R. Adithya, Poo Ram, Nitish Veera, Arianna Romano, Bava Chelladurai, Samuthirakani, J. Satish Kumar, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu
  • Director Ram
  • Music Yuvan Shankar Raja
  • Producer P. L. Thenappan
  • Production Shree Rajalakshmi Films
  • Certificate 13+
The Report Watch on Prime Video

The Report

  • Release Date 15 November 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Maura Tierney, Sarah Goldberg, Lucas Dixon, Douglas Hodge, T. Ryder Smith, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Linda Powell, Dominic Fumusa, Noah Bean, Corey Stoll, John Rothman, Joanne Tucker, Ian Blackman, Zuhdi Boueri, Carlos Gomez, Ratnesh Dubey, Scott Shepherd, Kate Beahan, James Hindman, Austin Michael Young, Joseph Siravo, Ben McKenzie, Jake Silbermann, Matthew Rhys
  • Director Scott Z. Burns
  • Music David Wingo
  • Producer Scott Z. Burns, Jennifer Fox, Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti, Kerry Orent, Steven Soderbergh, Michael Sugar
  • Production Vice Media, VICE Studios, Unbranded Pictures, Margin of Error, Topic Studios
  • Certificate 16+
The Revenant
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Revenant

  • Release Date 26 February 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 36min
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson, Kristoffer Joner, Duane Howard, Melaw Nakehk'o, Arthur Redcloud, Lukas Haas, Brendan Fletcher, Tom Guiry, Grace Dove
  • Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu
  • Music Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto
  • Producer Arnon Milchan, Steve Golin, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon, James W. Skotchdopole
  • Production 20th Century Fox
  • Certificate 18+
Short Term 12 Watch on Prime Video

Short Term 12

  • Release Date 23 August 2013
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 36min
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, John Gallagher, Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, Lakeith StanfieldLakeith Stanfield, Kevin Hernandez, Melora Walters, Stephanie Beatriz, Lydia Du Veaux, Alex Calloway, Frantz Turner, Diana Maria Riva
  • Director Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Music Joel P. West
  • Producer Maren Olson, Asher Goldstein, Joshua Astrachan, Ron Najor
  • Production Demarest Films, Traction Media, Animal Kingdom
  • Certificate 18+
Siddharth
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Siddharth

  • Release Date 27 June 2014
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 36min
  • Cast
    Rajesh Tailang, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anurag Arora, Shobha Sharma Jassi, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Amitabh Srivasta, Mukesh Chhabra, Khushi Mathur, Irfan Khan, Salony Luthra
  • Director Richie Mehta
  • Music Ashtar Ron Allen, Mark Berrow, John Bradbury, Nicholas Dodd, Andrew Lockington, Allen Walley, Bruce White
  • Producer Steven N. Bray, Richie Mehta, David Miller
  • Production A71 Productions, Poor Man's Productions Ltd.
  • Certificate 3+
Sound of Metal
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies

Sound of Metal

  • Release Date 4 December 2020
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric, Michael Tow
  • Director Darius Marder
  • Music Abraham Marder, Nicolas Becker
  • Producer Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
  • Production Caviar, Ward Four, Flat 7 Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Whiplash
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies

Whiplash

  • Release Date 20 January 2015
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Duration 1h 46min
  • Cast
    Miles Teller, J. K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist, Austin Stowell, Nate Lang, Chris Mulkey, Damon Gupton, Suanne Spoke, Jayson Blair, Charlie Ian, Henry G. Sanders, C.J. Vana, Adrian Rashad Driscoll
  • Director Damien Chazelle
  • Music Justin Hurwitz
  • Producer Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, Michel Litvak, David Lancaster
  • Production Bold Films, Blumhouse Productions, Right of Way Films
  • Certificate 18+
Comments
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
