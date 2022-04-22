Gadgets Guide

Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Nayakan to Logan Lucky.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:36 IST
Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]
Logan Lucky
Source: Fingerprint Releasing
Amazon Prime Video has over 200 crime movies in India

DiCaprio, De Niro have two titles apiece on the list

The oldest crime film is from 1984; just two from India

What are the best crime movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 10 titles below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Channing Tatum, Chris Pine, Russell Crowe, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kamal Haasan. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Michael Mann, David O. Russell, and Sergio Leone among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. American Hustle (2013)

    In the late 1970s, two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) are forced to work for an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) and set up a sting operation that plans to bring down several corrupt politicians and members of the Mafia. Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner star alongside.

  2. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

    Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Steven Spielberg's biopic of Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio), who forged millions of dollars worth of cheques as a teenager, while being pursued by an FBI agent (Hanks).

  3. The Departed (2006)

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star as an undercover cop and a mole in the Boston police, respectively, trying to identify each other in Martin Scorsese's remake of the 2002 Hong Kongese original called Infernal Affairs. Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen also star.

  4. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

    Inspired by the 2008 Tamil-language film Subramaniapuram, Anurag Kashyap concocts a gangster epic that blends politics, vengeance, and romance as it looks at the power struggles between three crime families in and around the Jharkhand city of Dhanbad, the epicentre of the coal mafia. Split into two parts.

    Gangs of Wasseypur

  5. Heat (1995)

    Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law — the former a detective, the latter a thief — in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them.

  6. Hell or High Water (2016)

    A divorced father (Chris Pine) teams up with his ex-con brother to carry out an elaborate bank-robbing scheme to safeguard a family ranch and his children's future, while being chased by the police (Jeff Bridges).

  7. L.A. Confidential (1997)

    As corruption brews in post-war Los Angeles, three police officers — one sordid (Kevin Spacey), one brutal (Russell Crowe), and one moralistic (Guy Pearce) — investigate a series of murders in their own way, and form an uneasy alliance.

  8. Logan Lucky (2017)

    A construction worker (Channing Tatum) whose football career was ruined by an injury, and his Iraq War bar owner brother (Adam Driver) who's missing his lower left arm recruit their hair salon sister (Riley Keough) and an incarcerated safe-cracker (Daniel Craig) to rob a NASCAR speedway. Steven Soderbergh directs.

  9. Nayakan (1987)

    Seemingly inspired by The Godfather — though good luck getting writer-director Mani Ratnam to admit it — and the life of Bombay (now Mumbai) crime boss Varadarajan Mudaliar, it depicts and the life and death of Velu (Kamal Haasan) who becomes a gangster and builds an empire.

  10. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

    Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.

Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies

  • Release Date 17 January 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 18min
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Zachariah Supka, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, Louis C.K, Jack Huston, Michael Peña, Elisabeth Röhm, Danny Corbo, Sonny Corbo, Shea Whigham, Alessandro Nivola, Paul Herman, Saïd Taghmaoui, Adrian Martinez, Colleen Camp, Dawn Olivieri, Erica McDermott, Robert De Niro
  • Director David O. Russell
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Megan Ellison, Jonathan Gordon
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Annapurna Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

  • Release Date 31 January 2003
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 21min
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Nancy Lenehan, Candice Azzara, Malachi Throne, Alfred Dennis, Amy Acker, Guy Thauvette, Maggie Mellin, Thomas Kopache, James Morrison, Robert Symonds, Dave Hager, Jasmine Jessica Anthony
  • Director Steven Spielberg
  • Music John Williams
  • Producer Steven Spielberg, Walter F. Parkes
  • Production Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures, Parkes/MacDonald Productions, Kemp Company, Splendid Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

  • Release Date 31 October 2007
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 31min
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O'Hara, Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, Amanda Lynch, Shay Duffin
  • Director Martin Scorsese
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer Brad Pitt, Brad Grey, Graham King
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate A
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • JioCinema JioCinema
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Voot Voot

  • Release Date 22 June 2012
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Duration 2h 40min
  • Cast
    Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Jameel Khan, Huma Qureshi, Anurita Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia
  • Director Anurag Kashyap
  • Music Sneha Khanwalkar, G. V. Prakash Kumar
  • Producer Anurag Kashyap, Sunil Bohra, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures
  • Production Anurag Kashyap Films, Jar Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • JioCinema JioCinema
  • Netflix Netflix

  • Release Date 8 August 2012
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Duration 2h 39min
  • Cast
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Anurita Jha, Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Quadri, Aditya Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia
  • Director Anurag Kashyap
  • Music Sneha Khanwalkar, G. V. Prakash Kumar
  • Producer Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Sunil Bohra
  • Production Anurag Kashyap Films, Jar Pictures
  • Certificate 18+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

  • Release Date 15 December 1995
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Duration 2h 50min
  • Cast
    Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, William Fichtner, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan, Kevin Gage, Hank Azaria, Susan Traylor, Kim Staunton, Danny Trejo, Henry Rollins, Jerry Trimble, Tone Loc, Ricky Harris, Ray Buktenica, Jeremy Piven, Xander Berkeley
  • Director Michael Mann
  • Music Elliot Goldenthal
  • Producer Michael Mann, Art Linson
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate A
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

  • Release Date 20 August 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 1h 42min
  • Cast
    Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham, Marin Ireland, Katy Mixon, Dale Dickey, Kevin Rankin, Melanie Papalia, Amber Midthunder, Taylor Sheridan
  • Director David Mackenzie
  • Music Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
  • Production Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, OddLot, Peter Berg, Film 44, LBI Entertainment
  • Certificate A
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)

  • Release Date 19 September 1997
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Duration 2h 18min
  • Cast
    Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, David Strathairn, Ron Rifkin, Graham Beckel, Amber Smith, John Mahon, Paul Guilfoyle, Matt McCoy, Paolo Seganti, Simon BakerSimon Baker Denny, Tomas Arana, Michael McCleery, Shawnee Free Jones, Darrell Sandeen, Marisol Padilla Sánchez, Gwenda Deacon, Jim Metzler, Brenda Bakke
  • Director Curtis Hanson
  • Music Jerry Goldsmith
  • Producer Arnon Milchan, Curtis Hanson, Michael Nathanson
  • Production Regency Enterprises, David L. Wolper, The Wolper Organization
  • Certificate 18+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

  • Release Date 1 September 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Farrah Mackenzie, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Seth MacFarlane, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank, David Denman, Jim O'Heir, Macon Blair, Charles Halford, Fox NASCAR commentators, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, Mike Joy, Adam Alexander
  • Director Steven Soderbergh
  • Music David Holmes
  • Producer Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin
  • Production Fingerprint Releasing, Bleecker Street
  • Certificate 16+
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Lionsgate Play Lionsgate Play

  • Release Date 21 October 1987
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 35min
  • Cast
    Kamal Haasan, Saranya PonvannanSaranya, Karthika, Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Tara, Kuyili, R. N. Sudarshan, Pradeep Shakthi, Kitty, Tinnu Anand, Aditya V. Modi
  • Director Mani Ratnam
  • Music Ilaiyaraaja
  • Producer Muktha Srinivasan V. Ramaswamy, G. Venkateswaran
  • Production Muktha Films, Sujatha Film
  • Certificate 18+
  • Release Date 1 June 1984
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Duration 4h 11min
  • Cast
    Robert De Niro, Scott Schutzman Tiler, James Woods, Rusty Jacobs, Elizabeth McGovern, Jennifer Connelly, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, Tuesday Weld, Treat Williams, Danny Aiello, Richard Bright, James Hayden, Brian Bloom, William Forsythe, Adrian Curran, Darlanne Fluegel, Larry Rapp, Mike Monetti, Richard Foronjy, Robert Harper, Dutch Miller, Gerard Murphy, Amy Ryder, Julie Cohen, Estelle Harris
  • Director Sergio Leone
  • Music Ennio Morricone
  • Producer Arnon Milchan
  • Production The Ladd Company, Warner Bros., Producers Sales Organization (PSO)
  • Certificate 16+
