Amazon Prime Video has over 200 crime movies in India DiCaprio, De Niro have two titles apiece on the list The oldest crime film is from 1984; just two from India

What are the best crime movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 10 titles below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Channing Tatum, Chris Pine, Russell Crowe, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kamal Haasan. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Michael Mann, David O. Russell, and Sergio Leone among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more crime movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out. We also have a similar article for best crime movies on Netflix.

American Hustle (2013) In the late 1970s, two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) are forced to work for an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) and set up a sting operation that plans to bring down several corrupt politicians and members of the Mafia. Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner star alongside. Catch Me If You Can (2002) Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Steven Spielberg's biopic of Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio), who forged millions of dollars worth of cheques as a teenager, while being pursued by an FBI agent (Hanks). The Departed (2006) ⭐ Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star as an undercover cop and a mole in the Boston police, respectively, trying to identify each other in Martin Scorsese's remake of the 2002 Hong Kongese original called Infernal Affairs. Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen also star. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) ⭐ Inspired by the 2008 Tamil-language film Subramaniapuram, Anurag Kashyap concocts a gangster epic that blends politics, vengeance, and romance as it looks at the power struggles between three crime families in and around the Jharkhand city of Dhanbad, the epicentre of the coal mafia. Split into two parts. Heat (1995) Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law — the former a detective, the latter a thief — in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them. Hell or High Water (2016) A divorced father (Chris Pine) teams up with his ex-con brother to carry out an elaborate bank-robbing scheme to safeguard a family ranch and his children's future, while being chased by the police (Jeff Bridges). L.A. Confidential (1997) As corruption brews in post-war Los Angeles, three police officers — one sordid (Kevin Spacey), one brutal (Russell Crowe), and one moralistic (Guy Pearce) — investigate a series of murders in their own way, and form an uneasy alliance. Logan Lucky (2017) ⭐ A construction worker (Channing Tatum) whose football career was ruined by an injury, and his Iraq War bar owner brother (Adam Driver) who's missing his lower left arm recruit their hair salon sister (Riley Keough) and an incarcerated safe-cracker (Daniel Craig) to rob a NASCAR speedway. Steven Soderbergh directs. Nayakan (1987) Seemingly inspired by The Godfather — though good luck getting writer-director Mani Ratnam to admit it — and the life of Bombay (now Mumbai) crime boss Varadarajan Mudaliar, it depicts and the life and death of Velu (Kamal Haasan) who becomes a gangster and builds an empire. Once Upon a Time in America (1984) Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.

Language English

Genre Crime, Drama

Duration 2h 18min

Cast Christian Bale, Zachariah Supka, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, Louis C.K, Jack Huston, Michael Peña, Elisabeth Röhm, Danny Corbo, Sonny Corbo, Shea Whigham, Alessandro Nivola, Paul Herman, Saïd Taghmaoui, Adrian Martinez, Colleen Camp, Dawn Olivieri, Erica McDermott, Robert De Niro

Director David O. Russell

Music Danny Elfman

Producer Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Megan Ellison, Jonathan Gordon

Production Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Annapurna Pictures

Catch Me If You Can Release Date 31 January 2003

Language English

Genre Biography, Crime, Drama

Duration 2h 21min

Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Nancy Lenehan, Candice Azzara, Malachi Throne, Alfred Dennis, Amy Acker, Guy Thauvette, Maggie Mellin, Thomas Kopache, James Morrison, Robert Symonds, Dave Hager, Jasmine Jessica Anthony

Director Steven Spielberg

Music John Williams

Producer Steven Spielberg, Walter F. Parkes

Production Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures, Parkes/MacDonald Productions, Kemp Company, Splendid Pictures

The Departed Release Date 31 October 2007

Language English

Genre Crime, Thriller

Duration 2h 31min

Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O'Hara, Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, Amanda Lynch, Shay Duffin

Director Martin Scorsese

Music Howard Shore

Producer Brad Pitt, Brad Grey, Graham King

Production Warner Bros. Pictures

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 1 Release Date 22 June 2012

Language Hindi

Genre Action, Comedy, Crime

Duration 2h 40min

Cast Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Jameel Khan, Huma Qureshi, Anurita Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Director Anurag Kashyap

Music Sneha Khanwalkar, G. V. Prakash Kumar

Producer Anurag Kashyap, Sunil Bohra, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

Production Anurag Kashyap Films, Jar Pictures

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 Release Date 8 August 2012

Language Hindi

Genre Action, Comedy, Crime

Duration 2h 39min

Cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Anurita Jha, Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Quadri, Aditya Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Director Anurag Kashyap

Music Sneha Khanwalkar, G. V. Prakash Kumar

Producer Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Sunil Bohra

Production Anurag Kashyap Films, Jar Pictures

Heat Release Date 15 December 1995

Language English

Genre Action, Crime

Duration 2h 50min

Cast Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, William Fichtner, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan, Kevin Gage, Hank Azaria, Susan Traylor, Kim Staunton, Danny Trejo, Henry Rollins, Jerry Trimble, Tone Loc, Ricky Harris, Ray Buktenica, Jeremy Piven, Xander Berkeley

Director Michael Mann

Music Elliot Goldenthal

Producer Michael Mann, Art Linson

Production Warner Bros. Pictures

Hell or High Water Release Date 20 August 2017

Language English

Genre Action, Crime, Drama

Duration 1h 42min

Cast Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham, Marin Ireland, Katy Mixon, Dale Dickey, Kevin Rankin, Melanie Papalia, Amber Midthunder, Taylor Sheridan

Director David Mackenzie

Music Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

Production Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, OddLot, Peter Berg, Film 44, LBI Entertainment

L.A. Confidential Release Date 19 September 1997

Language English

Genre Action, Crime

Duration 2h 18min

Cast Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, David Strathairn, Ron Rifkin, Graham Beckel, Amber Smith, John Mahon, Paul Guilfoyle, Matt McCoy, Paolo Seganti, Simon BakerSimon Baker Denny, Tomas Arana, Michael McCleery, Shawnee Free Jones, Darrell Sandeen, Marisol Padilla Sánchez, Gwenda Deacon, Jim Metzler, Brenda Bakke

Director Curtis Hanson

Music Jerry Goldsmith

Producer Arnon Milchan, Curtis Hanson, Michael Nathanson

Production Regency Enterprises, David L. Wolper, The Wolper Organization

Logan Lucky Release Date 1 September 2017

Language English

Genre Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama

Duration 1h 59min

Cast Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Farrah Mackenzie, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Seth MacFarlane, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank, David Denman, Jim O'Heir, Macon Blair, Charles Halford, Fox NASCAR commentators, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, Mike Joy, Adam Alexander

Director Steven Soderbergh

Music David Holmes

Producer Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin

Production Fingerprint Releasing, Bleecker Street

Nayakan Release Date 21 October 1987

Language Tamil

Genre Crime, Drama

Duration 2h 35min

Cast Kamal Haasan, Saranya PonvannanSaranya, Karthika, Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Tara, Kuyili, R. N. Sudarshan, Pradeep Shakthi, Kitty, Tinnu Anand, Aditya V. Modi

Director Mani Ratnam

Music Ilaiyaraaja

Producer Muktha Srinivasan V. Ramaswamy, G. Venkateswaran

Production Muktha Films, Sujatha Film

Once Upon a Time in America Release Date 1 June 1984

Language English

Genre Crime, Drama

Duration 4h 11min

Cast Robert De Niro, Scott Schutzman Tiler, James Woods, Rusty Jacobs, Elizabeth McGovern, Jennifer Connelly, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, Tuesday Weld, Treat Williams, Danny Aiello, Richard Bright, James Hayden, Brian Bloom, William Forsythe, Adrian Curran, Darlanne Fluegel, Larry Rapp, Mike Monetti, Richard Foronjy, Robert Harper, Dutch Miller, Gerard Murphy, Amy Ryder, Julie Cohen, Estelle Harris

Director Sergio Leone

Music Ennio Morricone

Producer Arnon Milchan

Production The Ladd Company, Warner Bros., Producers Sales Organization (PSO)

Certificate 16+