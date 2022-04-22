Amazon Prime Video has over 200 crime movies in India
DiCaprio, De Niro have two titles apiece on the list
The oldest crime film is from 1984; just two from India
What are the best crime movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 10 titles below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Channing Tatum, Chris Pine, Russell Crowe, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kamal Haasan. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Michael Mann, David O. Russell, and Sergio Leone among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.
In the late 1970s, two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) are forced to work for an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) and set up a sting operation that plans to bring down several corrupt politicians and members of the Mafia. Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner star alongside.
Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Steven Spielberg's biopic of Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio), who forged millions of dollars worth of cheques as a teenager, while being pursued by an FBI agent (Hanks).
Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star as an undercover cop and a mole in the Boston police, respectively, trying to identify each other in Martin Scorsese's remake of the 2002 Hong Kongese original called Infernal Affairs. Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen also star.
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) ⭐
Inspired by the 2008 Tamil-language film Subramaniapuram, Anurag Kashyap concocts a gangster epic that blends politics, vengeance, and romance as it looks at the power struggles between three crime families in and around the Jharkhand city of Dhanbad, the epicentre of the coal mafia. Split into two parts.
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law — the former a detective, the latter a thief — in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them.
A divorced father (Chris Pine) teams up with his ex-con brother to carry out an elaborate bank-robbing scheme to safeguard a family ranch and his children's future, while being chased by the police (Jeff Bridges).
As corruption brews in post-war Los Angeles, three police officers — one sordid (Kevin Spacey), one brutal (Russell Crowe), and one moralistic (Guy Pearce) — investigate a series of murders in their own way, and form an uneasy alliance.
A construction worker (Channing Tatum) whose football career was ruined by an injury, and his Iraq War bar owner brother (Adam Driver) who's missing his lower left arm recruit their hair salon sister (Riley Keough) and an incarcerated safe-cracker (Daniel Craig) to rob a NASCAR speedway. Steven Soderbergh directs.
Seemingly inspired by The Godfather — though good luck getting writer-director Mani Ratnam to admit it — and the life of Bombay (now Mumbai) crime boss Varadarajan Mudaliar, it depicts and the life and death of Velu (Kamal Haasan) who becomes a gangster and builds an empire.
Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.
Christian Bale, Zachariah Supka, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, Louis C.K, Jack Huston, Michael Peña, Elisabeth Röhm, Danny Corbo, Sonny Corbo, Shea Whigham, Alessandro Nivola, Paul Herman, Saïd Taghmaoui, Adrian Martinez, Colleen Camp, Dawn Olivieri, Erica McDermott, Robert De Niro
DirectorDavid O. Russell
MusicDanny Elfman
ProducerCharles Roven, Richard Suckle, Megan Ellison, Jonathan Gordon
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Nancy Lenehan, Candice Azzara, Malachi Throne, Alfred Dennis, Amy Acker, Guy Thauvette, Maggie Mellin, Thomas Kopache, James Morrison, Robert Symonds, Dave Hager, Jasmine Jessica Anthony
Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O'Hara, Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, Amanda Lynch, Shay Duffin
Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, William Fichtner, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan, Kevin Gage, Hank Azaria, Susan Traylor, Kim Staunton, Danny Trejo, Henry Rollins, Jerry Trimble, Tone Loc, Ricky Harris, Ray Buktenica, Jeremy Piven, Xander Berkeley
Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, David Strathairn, Ron Rifkin, Graham Beckel, Amber Smith, John Mahon, Paul Guilfoyle, Matt McCoy, Paolo Seganti, Simon BakerSimon Baker Denny, Tomas Arana, Michael McCleery, Shawnee Free Jones, Darrell Sandeen, Marisol Padilla Sánchez, Gwenda Deacon, Jim Metzler, Brenda Bakke
DirectorCurtis Hanson
MusicJerry Goldsmith
ProducerArnon Milchan, Curtis Hanson, Michael Nathanson
ProductionRegency Enterprises, David L. Wolper, The Wolper Organization
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Farrah Mackenzie, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Seth MacFarlane, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank, David Denman, Jim O'Heir, Macon Blair, Charles Halford, Fox NASCAR commentators, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, Mike Joy, Adam Alexander
DirectorSteven Soderbergh
MusicDavid Holmes
ProducerGregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin
Kamal Haasan, Saranya PonvannanSaranya, Karthika, Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Tara, Kuyili, R. N. Sudarshan, Pradeep Shakthi, Kitty, Tinnu Anand, Aditya V. Modi
DirectorMani Ratnam
MusicIlaiyaraaja
ProducerMuktha Srinivasan V. Ramaswamy, G. Venkateswaran
Robert De Niro, Scott Schutzman Tiler, James Woods, Rusty Jacobs, Elizabeth McGovern, Jennifer Connelly, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, Tuesday Weld, Treat Williams, Danny Aiello, Richard Bright, James Hayden, Brian Bloom, William Forsythe, Adrian Curran, Darlanne Fluegel, Larry Rapp, Mike Monetti, Richard Foronjy, Robert Harper, Dutch Miller, Gerard Murphy, Amy Ryder, Julie Cohen, Estelle Harris
DirectorSergio Leone
MusicEnnio Morricone
ProducerArnon Milchan
ProductionThe Ladd Company, Warner Bros., Producers Sales Organization (PSO)
