Amazon Prime Video has over 900 comedy, dramedy movies in India No one is involved in more than one title on the list below The oldest comedy/dramedy film is from 1979; five in total from India

What are the best comedy and comedy-drama movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 13 titles below involve actors in Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Jim Carrey, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Mads Mikkelsen, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, and Lindsay Lohan. And they are directed by the likes of Gulzar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Abhishek Chaubey, Priyadarshan, Adam McKay, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and Armando Iannucci among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more comedy and comedy-drama movies in our list of best movies.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who belong to middle-class families vie for the affections of an heiress, and inadvertently become her protectors from a local gangster in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy favourite. Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor co-star. Angoor (1982) Writer-director Gulzar's Shakespearean comedy, loosely based on the latter's famous play The Comedy of Errors, was also a remake of the 1968 film Do Dooni Char, itself a remake of the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas, penned by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. Another Round (2020) In this Oscar winner for best international movie, four close friends and high school teachers (Mads Mikkelsen among them) decide to maintain a specific blood rate of alcohol because a theory says it will make them happier and help them function better. The Big Short (2015) ⭐ Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt, a look at Wall Street's penchant for self-profit in a vicious loop that caused the 2007–08 global financial meltdown. Adam McKay (Don't Look Up) directs. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) Alejandro G. Iñárritu won three Oscars including Best Picture for this tale of a washed-up superhero actor (Michael Keaton) who struggles to revive his career with a Broadway play. Known for appearing as if it was shot in a single take, it also stars Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Stone. Captain Fantastic (2016) After his bipolar wife suddenly dies, a single father (Viggo Mortensen), who brought up his six children living off the grid and isolated from society, must introduce them to the real world for the first time. The Death of Stalin (2017) Veep creator Armando Iannucci approaches this momentous occasion in the history of Russia through the lens of black comedy and political satire, depicting the power struggles that ensued following the titular dictator's death in 1953. Gol Maal (1979) A chartered accountant (Amol Palekar), with a knack for singing and acting, falls deep down the rabbit hole after lying to his boss that he has a twin, in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy. Hera Pheri (2000) Unemployed and struggling with money, a landlord and his two tenants (Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty) chance on a ransom phone call and plan to collect the ransom for themselves in this remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. Ishqiya (2010) Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi star in this rural Uttar Pradesh-set black comedy that follows two goons (Shah and Warsi) who decide to seek refuge with a local gangster after botching up a job, but encounter his widow (Balan) instead, who seduces them for her own machinations. Abhishek Chaubey's (Udta Punjab) directorial debut. Mean Girls (2004) ⭐ Tina Fey's cult hit teen comedy follows a home-schooled 16-year-old (Lindsay Lohan) who's an instant hit with A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of the clique's alpha. The Truman Show (1998) Jim Carrey plays a naïve insurance salesman who discovers that his family members are actors and that this whole life has been a reality TV show, and then decides to escape. But that's easier said than done in a world where nothing is as it seems. Wild Tales (2014) This Spanish-language Argentinian anthology film is comprised of six standalone darkly comic shorts, centred on the themes of revenge and retribution, and involve infidelity, road rage, poison, and civil disobedience.

Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Netflix Andaz Apna Apna Release Date 4 November 1994

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance

Duration 2h 40min

Cast Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Deven Verma, Jagdeep, Javed Khan AmrohiJaved Khan, Tiku Talsania, Harish Patel, Mehmood, Govinda, Juhi Chawla

Director Rajkumar Santoshi

Music Tushar Bhatia, Viju Shah

Producer Vinay Kumar Sinha

Certificate 16+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video YouTube Angoor Release Date 5 February 1982

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Drama

Cast Sanjeev Kumar, Moushmi Chatterjee, Deepti Naval, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani, Yunus Parvez, C. S. Dubey, T. P. Jain, Padma Chavan, Rammohan Sharma, Shammi, Utpal Dutt, Raj Kumar Kapoor, Arjun Chakraborty, Kamaldeep

Director Gulzar

Music R. D. Burman

Producer Jai Singh

Production A. R. Movies

Certificate U Watch on Another Round Release Date 16 January 2021

Language Danish

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 57min

Cast Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, Maria Bonnevie, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Susse Wold, Magnus Sjørup, Silas Cornelius Van

Director Thomas Vinterberg

Music Janus Billeskov Jansen

Producer Sisse Graum Jørgensen, Kasper Dissing

Production Zentropa, Film i Väst, Topkapi Films, Danish Film Institute, TV2 Danmark, Eurimages, Netherlands Fund, Swedish Institute

Certificate 16+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies Netflix

Netflix YouTube The Big Short Release Date 22 January 2016

Language English

Genre Biography, Comedy, Drama

Duration 2h 10min

Cast Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, John Magaro, Finn Wittrock, Hamish Linklater, Rafe Spall, Jeremy Strong, Marisa Tomei

Director Adam McKay

Music Nicholas Britell

Producer Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Arnon Milchan

Production Paramount Pictures

Certificate 18+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies YouTube Birdman Release Date 30 January 2015

Language English

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 59min

Cast Michael Keaton, Benjamin Kanes, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Lindsay Duncan, Merritt Wever, Jeremy Shamos, Bill Camp, Damian Young, Paula Pell, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jackie Hoffman, Susan Blackwell

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Music Antonio Sánchez

Producer Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, Arnon Milchan, James W. Skotchdopole

Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency, M Productions, Le Grisbi, TSG Entertainment, Worldview Entertainment

Certificate 13+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies YouTube Captain Fantastic Release Date 8 July 2016

Language English

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 58min

Cast Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Zahn, George MacKay, Samantha Isler, Annalise Basso, Nicholas Hamilton, Shree Crooks, Charlie Shotwell, Trin Miller, Elijah Stevenson, Teddy Van Ee, Erin Moriarty, Missi Pyle, Ann Dowd

Director Matt Ross

Music Alex Somers

Producer Nimitt Mankad, Monica Levinson, Jamie Patricof, Shivani Rawat, Lynette Howell Taylor

Production Electric City Entertainment, ShivHans Pictures

Certificate A Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies YouTube The Death of Stalin Release Date 9 March 2018

Language English

Genre Comedy, Drama, History

Duration 1h 47min

Cast Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Olga Kurylenko, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Dermot Crowley, Paul Chahidi, Adrian McLoughlin, Paul Whitehouse, Jeffrey Tambor, Jonny Phillips, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Nick Sidi, Cara Horgan, Richard Brake, Jonathan Aris, Diana Quick, Dave Wong, Gerald Lepkowski, Luke D'Silva, Daniel Fearn

Director Armando Iannucci

Music Christopher Willis

Producer Yann Zenou, Laurent Zeitoun, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Kevin Loader

Production Gaumont Film Company, Quad Productions, Main Journey, France 3 Cinema, La Cie Cinématographique, Panache AFPI, Canal+, Ciné+, Télévisions, Title Media

Certificate 18+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video SonyLIV Gol Maal Release Date 20 April 1979

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 2h 17min

Cast Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami, David, Deven Verma, Manju Singh, Shubha Khote, Yunus Parvez, Keshto Mukherjee, Om Prakash, Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Music R.D. Burman

Producer N. C. Sippy

Production Rupam Chitra

Certificate 3+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Voot

Voot YouTube Hera Pheri Release Date 31 March 2000

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy

Duration 2h 18min

Cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Razak Khan, Kashmera ShahKashmira Shah, Mukesh Khanna, Sulabha Arya, Ann Alexia Anra, Dinesh Hingoo, Snehal Dabi, Mushtaq Khan, Sharad Sankla, Bhairavi Vaidya, Rajeev Mehta, Namrata Shirodkar

Director Priyadarshan

Music Anu Malik, Lalit Sen, Bally Sagoo, Surinder Sodhi

Producer A. G. Nadiadwala

Production A. G. Films Ltd.

Certificate 7+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) BookMyShow

BookMyShow Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies JioCinema

JioCinema Netflix

Netflix Voot

Voot YouTube Ishqiya Release Date 29 January 2010

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance

Duration 1h 55min

Cast Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Salman Shahid, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Anupama Kumar, Gauri Malla, Alok Aarav, Anisa Bano

Director Abhishek Chaubey

Music Vishal Bhardwaj

Producer Raman Maroo, Vishal Bhardwaj

Production Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, Shemaroo Entertainment

Certificate 18+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies YouTube Mean Girls Release Date 3 September 2004

Language English

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 37min

Cast Lindsay Lohan, Jessie Wright, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Nayanthara, Neil Flynn, Daniel DeSanto, Diego Klattenhoff, Alisha Morrison, Julia Chantrey, Molly Shanahan, Jan Caruana, Jacky Chamberlain, Olympia Lukis, Dwayne Hill, Jonathan Malen, Nicole Crimi, Dan Willmott

Director Mark Waters

Music Rolfe Kent

Producer Lorne Michaels

Production Broadway Video, Paramount Pictures, M.G. Films

Certificate 13+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes) The Truman Show Release Date 14 November 1998

Language English

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 43min

Cast Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Ed Harris, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, Holland Taylor, Brian Delate, Paul Giamatti, Peter Krause, Harry Shearer, Joel McKinnon Miller

Director Peter Weir

Music Burkhard Dallwitz, Philip Glass, Wojciech Kilar

Producer Scott Rudin, Andrew Niccol, Edward S. Feldman, Adam Schroeder

Production Scott Rudin Productions

Certificate 13+ Watch Options Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV (iTunes)

Apple TV (iTunes) Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies YouTube Wild Tales Release Date 13 February 2015

Language Spanish

Genre Comedy, Thriller

Duration 2h 2min

Cast Ricardo Darín, Oscar Martínez, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Érica Rivas, Rita Cortese, Julieta Zylberberg, Darío Grandinetti

Director Damián Szifron

Music Gustavo Santaolalla

Producer Agustín Almodóvar, Pedro Almodóvar, Esther García, Matías Mosteirín, Felipe Photiades, Gerardo Rozín, Hugo Sigman

Production Kramer & Sigman Films, El Deseo, Telefe Productions, Corner Contenidos

Certificate 18+