What are the best comedy and comedy-drama movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 13 titles below involve actors in Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Jim Carrey, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Mads Mikkelsen, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, and Lindsay Lohan. And they are directed by the likes of Gulzar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Abhishek Chaubey, Priyadarshan, Adam McKay, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and Armando Iannucci among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more comedy and comedy-drama movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Action-Adventure Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who belong to middle-class families vie for the affections of an heiress, and inadvertently become her protectors from a local gangster in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy favourite. Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor co-star.

Angoor (1982) Writer-director Gulzar's Shakespearean comedy, loosely based on the latter's famous play The Comedy of Errors, was also a remake of the 1968 film Do Dooni Char, itself a remake of the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas, penned by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Another Round (2020) In this Oscar winner for best international movie, four close friends and high school teachers (Mads Mikkelsen among them) decide to maintain a specific blood rate of alcohol because a theory says it will make them happier and help them function better.

The Big Short (2015) ⭐ Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt, a look at Wall Street's penchant for self-profit in a vicious loop that caused the 2007–08 global financial meltdown. Adam McKay (Don't Look Up) directs.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) Alejandro G. Iñárritu won three Oscars including Best Picture for this tale of a washed-up superhero actor (Michael Keaton) who struggles to revive his career with a Broadway play. Known for appearing as if it was shot in a single take, it also stars Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Stone.

Captain Fantastic (2016) After his bipolar wife suddenly dies, a single father (Viggo Mortensen), who brought up his six children living off the grid and isolated from society, must introduce them to the real world for the first time.

The Death of Stalin (2017) Veep creator Armando Iannucci approaches this momentous occasion in the history of Russia through the lens of black comedy and political satire, depicting the power struggles that ensued following the titular dictator's death in 1953.

Gol Maal (1979) A chartered accountant (Amol Palekar), with a knack for singing and acting, falls deep down the rabbit hole after lying to his boss that he has a twin, in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy.

Hera Pheri (2000) Unemployed and struggling with money, a landlord and his two tenants (Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty) chance on a ransom phone call and plan to collect the ransom for themselves in this remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.

Ishqiya (2010) Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi star in this rural Uttar Pradesh-set black comedy that follows two goons (Shah and Warsi) who decide to seek refuge with a local gangster after botching up a job, but encounter his widow (Balan) instead, who seduces them for her own machinations. Abhishek Chaubey's (Udta Punjab) directorial debut.

Mean Girls (2004) ⭐ Tina Fey's cult hit teen comedy follows a home-schooled 16-year-old (Lindsay Lohan) who's an instant hit with A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of the clique's alpha.

The Truman Show (1998) Jim Carrey plays a naïve insurance salesman who discovers that his family members are actors and that this whole life has been a reality TV show, and then decides to escape. But that's easier said than done in a world where nothing is as it seems.