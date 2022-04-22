Gadgets Guide

Best Action-Adventure Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]

From Fast Five to Wonder Woman.
By  Akhil Arora  |  Updated: 22 April 2022 14:36 IST
Best Action-Adventure Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India [May 2022]
Wonder Woman
Source: DC Comics/Warner Bros.
What are the best action-adventure movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 16 films below — a mix of action, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero — star actors in Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Daniel Craig, Gal Gadot, Emily Blunt, Judi Dench, Henry Cavill, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Chris Pine, Leonard Nimoy, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, Michael J. Fox, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Javier Bardem, Mads Mikkelsen, and Sean Connery. And they are directed by Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, J.J. Abrams, Sam Mendes, Doug Liman, Justin Lin, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patty Jenkins, and Ramesh Sippy among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. Back to the Future (1985)

    Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.

  2. Batman Begins (2005)

    Before Christopher Nolan struck gold with The Dark Knight, he gave us Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) origin as the Caped Crusader, from the death of his parents at a young age, travelling halfway across the world to train under a mentor, and returning to Gotham City to fight crime.

  3. Casino Royale (2006)

    Daniel Craig made his debut as James Bond in a reboot that's leaner, meaner and darker — inspired by the Jason Bourne movies — as the MI6 spy earns his licence to kill. His first assignment as 007 involves bringing down a bankrupt terrorist financier (Mads Mikkelsen), via a poker game.

  4. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

    Tom Cruise stars as an officer with no combat experience who is caught in a time loop during an alien invasion, and then trains under an experienced colleague (Emily Blunt) to win the day for mankind. Doug Liman directs.

    Edge of Tomorrow Edge of Tomorrow

  5. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

    Alfonso Cuarón stepped behind the camera for what many consider to be the best [Harry Potter](https://gadgets360.com/tags/harry-potter) film, as the boy who lived enters his third year at Hogwarts, and is told that an Azkaban escapee Sirius Black is after his life.

  6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

    The beginning of the end for the eight-part Potter film series is perhaps the darkest and most depressing entry, as the central trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint) truly come of age, and realise what the real world truly means.

  7. Fast Five (2011)

    With his third stab at the Fast & Furious franchise, director Justin Lin reinvigorated the franchise by transforming it into a heist movie, as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Co. are hired to steal $100 million from a corrupt Rio de Janeiro businessman.

  8. Goldfinger (1964)

    Sean Connery's third stab at playing the MI6 spy is generally considered as the first major Bond movie — and a highly influential one at that. Gave the franchise its staples for decades: exotic locales, tongue-in-cheek humour, and Bond's heavy use of gadgets.

  9. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

    In what is arguably the best entry in the franchise yet — sixth, if you're counting — intelligence agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) & Co. set off on a globe-trotting adventure from Europe to Kashmir, to retrieve three plutonium cores from the hands of terrorists. Henry Cavill joins the fun.

  10. No Time to Die (2021)

    Daniel Craig's fifth and final portrayal of James Bond is perhaps the sincerest effort involving the MI6 spy — also bringing a close to the serialised arc — as Bond comes out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist, but the mission turns out to be more personal than he can imagine. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs.

  11. The Raid (2011)

    This Indonesian martial arts actioner balks at Hollywood's over-reliance on guns and explosions to wow audiences, using long stretches of incredible fight choreography to bolster its simple video game-ish plot: an elite cop squad sent to clear a high-rise building owned by a drug lord, floor by floor.

    the raid the raid

  12. The Raid 2 (2014)

    As hyper-violent though more inventive, the sequel to the Indonesian original finds the rookie hero forced to go undercover in prison to expose the corrupt cops working for Jakarta's criminal underworld. Naturally, it's less plot and heavy on action, which more than delivers on expectations.

  13. Sholay (1975)

    Not many films have a level of prominence in popular Indian culture — thanks to dialogues, characters, and scenes — that is enjoyed by this fine example of “Curry Western”, which blends real-life elements with the works of Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone. It's also a classic example of a “masala film”, one that crisscrosses various genres, though its slapstick attempts are least successful. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) star.

  14. Skyfall (2012)

    In what is arguably the best Bond movie with Daniel Craig, if not all-time, a discredited former agent (Javier Bardem) plots to kill Bond's boss and MI6 chief M (Judi Dench), while a weakened Bond must confront some hard truths. The highest-grossing Bond movie ever. Sam Mendes is behind the camera.

  15. Star Trek (2009)

    J.J. Abrams reboots the Trek film franchise by taking it into an alternate reality, where the young Kirk and Spock aboard USS Enterprise must combat a determined enemy from the future, who's creating black holes to destroy planets one by one. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, and John Cho star.

  16. Wonder Woman (2017)

    After a pilot (Chris Pine) crashes and informs them about an ongoing World War, an Amazonian princess (Gal Gadot) leaves her secluded life to enter the world of men and stop what she believes to be the return of Amazons' nemesis. Patty Jenkins directs.

Back to the Future
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Back to the Future

  • Release Date 9 October 1986
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 56min
  • Cast
    Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson
  • Director Robert Zemeckis
  • Music Alan Silvestri
  • Producer Bob Gale, Neil Canton
  • Production Universal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Batman Begins
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)

Batman Begins

  • Release Date 17 June 2005
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 20min
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Gus Lewis, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Emma Lockhart, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Morgan Freeman
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard
  • Producer Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Larry Franco
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Casino Royale Watch on Prime Video

Casino Royale

  • Release Date 15 December 2006
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Duration 2h 24min
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Giancarlo Giannini, Jesper Christensen, Judi Dench, Tobias Menzies, Isaach de Bankolé, Simon Abkarian, Ivana Miličević, Caterina Murino, Claudio Santamaria, Sébastien Foucan, Jeffrey Wright
  • Director Martin Campbell
  • Music David Arnold
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Eon Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Columbia Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Edge of Tomorrow
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix
  • YouTube YouTube

Edge of Tomorrow

  • Release Date 6 June 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 53min
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, Jonas Armstrong, Tony Way, Kick Gurry, Charlotte Riley, Franz Drameh, Dragomir Mrsic, Masayoshi Haneda, Madeleine Mantock
  • Director Doug Liman
  • Music Christophe Beck
  • Producer Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassally, Jeffrey Silver, Gregory Jacobs, Jason Hoffs
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Watch on Prime Video

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

  • Release Date 4 June 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 22min
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Richard Griffiths, Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, David Thewlis, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters
  • Director Alfonso Cuarón
  • Music John Williams
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Watch on Prime Video

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

  • Release Date 19 November 2010
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 26min
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Jim Broadbent, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Tom Felton, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, David Thewlis, Julie Walters
  • Director David Yates
  • Music Alexandre Desplat
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Fast Five
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Fast Five

  • Release Date 6 May 2011
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 10min
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Joaquim de Almeida, Elsa Pataky
  • Director Justin Lin
  • Music Brian Tyler
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Michael Fottrell
  • Production Universal Pictures, Original Film, One Race Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Goldfinger
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Goldfinger

  • Release Date 6 September 1966
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 50min
  • Cast
    Sean Connery, Honor Blackman, Gert Fröbe, Shirley Eaton, Tania Mallet, Harold Sakata, Bernard Lee, Martin Benson, Cec Linder, Austin Willis, Lois Maxwell, Bill Nagy, Michael Mellinger, Nadja Regin, Richard Vernon, Burt Kwouk, Desmond Llewelyn, Margaret Nolan, Gerry Duggan
  • Director Guy Hamilton
  • Music John Barry
  • Producer Harry Saltzman, Albert R. Broccoli
  • Production Eon Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Fallout
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix
Mission: Impossible – Fallout

  • Release Date 27 July 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 27min
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt, Ross O'Hennessy, Liang Yang, Kristoffer Joner, Alix Bénézech, Caspar Phillipson, Wolf Blitzer
  • Director Christopher McQuarrie
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer J.J. Abrams, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Jake Myers
  • Production Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, TC Productions
  • Certificate 13+
No Time to Die
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

No Time to Die

  • Release Date 30 September 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 43min
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes
  • Director Cary Joji Fukunaga
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions
  • Certificate U/A
The Raid: Redemption
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • MX Player MX Player
  • YouTube YouTube

The Raid: Redemption

  • Release Date 11 May 2012
  • Language Indonesian
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 41min
  • Cast
    Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, Yayan Ruhian, Donny Alamsyah, Iang Darmawan, Pierre Gruno, Tegar Satrya, Eka Rahmadia, Alfridus Godfred
  • Director Gareth Evans
  • Music Aria Prayogi, Mike Shinoda, Joseph Trapanese, Fajar Yuskemal
  • Producer Ario Sagantoro
  • Production PT Merantau Films
  • Certificate 18+
The Raid 2
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • MX Player MX Player
  • YouTube YouTube

The Raid 2

  • Release Date 30 May 2014
  • Language Indonesian, Japanese
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 30min
  • Cast
    Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo, Alex Abbad, Julie Estelle, Kenichi Endō, Ryuhei Matsuda, Kazuki Kitamura, Yayan Ruhian, Roy Marten, Zack Lee, Donny Alamsyah, Alain O
  • Director Gareth Evans
  • Music Joseph Trapanese, Aria Prayogi, Fajar Yuskemal
  • Producer Ario Sagantoro, Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian
  • Production Sony Pictures Classics, Stage 6 Films, Pt. Merantau Films
  • Certificate 18+
Sholay
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Sholay

  • Release Date 15 August 1975
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Duration 3h 24min
  • Cast
    Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Iftekhar, Amjad Khan, Satyen Kappu, A. K. Hangal, Sachin, Jagdeep, Leela Mishra, Asrani, Keshto Mukherjee, Mac Mohan, Viju Khote, Vikas Anand, Helen, Raj Kishore, Arvind Joshi, Sharad Kumar, Gita Siddharth
  • Director Ramesh Sippy
  • Music R. D. Burman
  • Producer G. P. Sippy
  • Production United Producers, Sippy Films
  • Certificate 13+
Skyfall Watch on Prime Video

Skyfall

  • Release Date 1 November 2012
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 23min
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe, Albert Finney, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Ola Rapace, Helen McCrory
  • Director Sam Mendes
  • Music Thomas Newman
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Eon Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Columbia Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Star Trek
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Netflix Netflix

Star Trek

  • Release Date 5 June 2009
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 7min
  • Cast
    John Cho, Ben Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Simon Pegg, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Winona Ryder, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, Eric Bana, Leonard Nimoy
  • Director J.J. Abrams
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof
  • Production Spyglass Entertainment, Bad Robot Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Wonder Woman
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • Netflix Netflix
Wonder Woman

  • Release Date 2 June 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 21min
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner, Eugene Brave Rock, Lisa Loven Kongsli
  • Director Patty Jenkins
  • Music Rupert Gregson-Williams
  • Producer Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Richard Suckle
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, DC Films Atlas Entertainment, Cruel and Unusual Films, Tencent Pictures, Wanda Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
