What are the best action-adventure movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 16 films below — a mix of action, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero — star actors in Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Daniel Craig, Gal Gadot, Emily Blunt, Judi Dench, Henry Cavill, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Chris Pine, Leonard Nimoy, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, Michael J. Fox, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Javier Bardem, Mads Mikkelsen, and Sean Connery. And they are directed by Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, J.J. Abrams, Sam Mendes, Doug Liman, Justin Lin, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patty Jenkins, and Ramesh Sippy among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more action-adventure movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out. We also have a similar list for best superhero movies on Disney+ Hotstar.

Back to the Future (1985) Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.

Batman Begins (2005) Before Christopher Nolan struck gold with The Dark Knight, he gave us Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) origin as the Caped Crusader, from the death of his parents at a young age, travelling halfway across the world to train under a mentor, and returning to Gotham City to fight crime.

Casino Royale (2006) Daniel Craig made his debut as James Bond in a reboot that's leaner, meaner and darker — inspired by the Jason Bourne movies — as the MI6 spy earns his licence to kill. His first assignment as 007 involves bringing down a bankrupt terrorist financier (Mads Mikkelsen), via a poker game.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) Tom Cruise stars as an officer with no combat experience who is caught in a time loop during an alien invasion, and then trains under an experienced colleague (Emily Blunt) to win the day for mankind. Doug Liman directs.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Alfonso Cuarón stepped behind the camera for what many consider to be the best [Harry Potter](https://gadgets360.com/tags/harry-potter) film, as the boy who lived enters his third year at Hogwarts, and is told that an Azkaban escapee Sirius Black is after his life.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) The beginning of the end for the eight-part Potter film series is perhaps the darkest and most depressing entry, as the central trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint) truly come of age, and realise what the real world truly means.

Fast Five (2011) With his third stab at the Fast & Furious franchise, director Justin Lin reinvigorated the franchise by transforming it into a heist movie, as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Co. are hired to steal $100 million from a corrupt Rio de Janeiro businessman.

Goldfinger (1964) Sean Connery's third stab at playing the MI6 spy is generally considered as the first major Bond movie — and a highly influential one at that. Gave the franchise its staples for decades: exotic locales, tongue-in-cheek humour, and Bond's heavy use of gadgets.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) ⭐ In what is arguably the best entry in the franchise yet — sixth, if you're counting — intelligence agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) & Co. set off on a globe-trotting adventure from Europe to Kashmir, to retrieve three plutonium cores from the hands of terrorists. Henry Cavill joins the fun. Mission Impossible – Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Runs the Best Action Film of the Year

No Time to Die (2021) Daniel Craig's fifth and final portrayal of James Bond is perhaps the sincerest effort involving the MI6 spy — also bringing a close to the serialised arc — as Bond comes out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist, but the mission turns out to be more personal than he can imagine. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs.

The Raid (2011) This Indonesian martial arts actioner balks at Hollywood's over-reliance on guns and explosions to wow audiences, using long stretches of incredible fight choreography to bolster its simple video game-ish plot: an elite cop squad sent to clear a high-rise building owned by a drug lord, floor by floor.

The Raid 2 (2014) As hyper-violent though more inventive, the sequel to the Indonesian original finds the rookie hero forced to go undercover in prison to expose the corrupt cops working for Jakarta's criminal underworld. Naturally, it's less plot and heavy on action, which more than delivers on expectations.

Sholay (1975) Not many films have a level of prominence in popular Indian culture — thanks to dialogues, characters, and scenes — that is enjoyed by this fine example of “Curry Western”, which blends real-life elements with the works of Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone. It's also a classic example of a “masala film”, one that crisscrosses various genres, though its slapstick attempts are least successful. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) star.

Skyfall (2012) ⭐ In what is arguably the best Bond movie with Daniel Craig, if not all-time, a discredited former agent (Javier Bardem) plots to kill Bond's boss and MI6 chief M (Judi Dench), while a weakened Bond must confront some hard truths. The highest-grossing Bond movie ever. Sam Mendes is behind the camera.

Star Trek (2009) J.J. Abrams reboots the Trek film franchise by taking it into an alternate reality, where the young Kirk and Spock aboard USS Enterprise must combat a determined enemy from the future, who's creating black holes to destroy planets one by one. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, and John Cho star.