Technology News
loading

Tudum Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements

Netflix’s global fan event has a lot to offer.

Written by Akhil Arora, Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 24 September 2022 22:22 IST
Tudum Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements

Photo Credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan in The Witcher

Highlights
  • Tudum 2022 event began at 10:30pm IST on Saturday
  • Over 200 Netflix stars are part of Tudum 2022 event
  • Tudum India 2022 took place at 11am IST on Saturday

Tudum 2022 — Netflix's second global fan event — is promising a lot. First looks at the Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller Heart of Stone, Chris Hemsworth-led action movie Extraction 2, Lily Collins-led rom-com series Emily in Paris season 3, the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the second season of fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and the third season of teen mystery series Outer Banks. There will be a trailer for Millie Bobby Brown-led mystery film Enola Holmes 2. Additionally, new clips for Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion with Daniel Craig, and the Charlize Theron-led fantasy film The School of Good and Evil.

This is all in addition to 12 Indian series and movies that Netflix showcased at the Saturday morning Tudum India 2022 event. We've collected it all together so you can watch all the TUDUM India trailers, first looks, and announcements in one place.

Updating live from 10:30pm. Refresh for updates — or watch Tudum 2022 live stream below.

Enola Holmes 2

Now a detective-for-hire like her elder brother Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown returns in this sequel to find a missing girl, amidst the deafening glitz and glamour of 1800s England. Having realised that life as a female detective wasn't as easy, she accepts the cold realities of adulthood, and embarks on a puzzling hunt, brimming with conspiracies and lies. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter also return as brother and mother respectively.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan lead this action spy thriller that's meant to kick start a franchise in the vein of Mission: Impossible. Easier said than done to be honest. In the Heart of Stone teaser trailer, Gadot emphasises the realism of the film, while the footage gives you an idea of the scale and variety of the action we can expect.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The first romance encounter, which sparked Bridgerton society as we know it, is explored in this brief clip from the upcoming Shonda Rhimes limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Weirded out by the idea of marriage, the titular princess (India Ria Amarteifio) tries peeking over the garden fence, and making sure she isn't getting married to a troll. Little does she know, the guy she requested help from, is the bridegroom himself, George III. Awkward!

Shadow and Bone season 2

“Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?” The Darkling (Ben Barnes) asks in the 30-second-long teaser trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 which is, as expected, an action-packed affair and full of intense stares from everyone involved. There isn't much else here, no wonder Netflix is dubbing this a “sneak peek”.

The Crown season 5

Two years on from season 4, The Crown is back on November 9. The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II is sure to lend an extra sense of poignance to The Crown season 5. It's the first season to air in the era of King Charles III, and also the penultimate season for the show as a whole. A sneak peek was shown at Tudum 2022, but it's unfortunately not available standalone.

Emily in Paris season 3

Everyone's favourite Paris-based social media strategist, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), is getting bangs in the third season and trying to assure everyone — mostly herself — that everything is fine in her life. The Emily in Paris season 3 teaser trailer also features a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Emily's new love interest, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Emily in Paris drops December 21.

3 Body Problem

The famous Chinese sci-fi novel is soon on its way to Netflix. After being first revealed two years ago, Netflix revealed at Tudum that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-led adaptation of The Three-Body Problem will premiere in 2023 on Netflix. A behind-the-scenes video was shown at Tudum 2022, but it's unfortunately not available standalone.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Set in an elven world, 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin follows seven outcasts who unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power. The six-episode series explores important lore events, such as The Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the very first witcher prototype. The show drops Christmas Day, December 25 on Netflix.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are promising they are pushing the action on Extraction 2 even further than on the original film, including a new one-take sequence “more intricate and more extreme than before.” And a self-serious voiceover from Hemsworth notes that they are doing it “bigger and better”, and “finding a way to make impossible just another target.” Um, okay.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

In the first clip from the second season of this historical drama spin-off, the legendary Viking heroes — Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) — make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors. Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is due in 2023 on Netflix. Already renewed for a third season.

The Witcher season 3

Netflix confirmed that The Witcher season 3 will release in the summer of 2023, via a teaser image. Upon learning that Ciri (Freya Allan) held mysterious powers of the Elder Blood, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), accompanied by Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), escort her to the fortress of Aretuza, in hopes of learning about her untapped potential.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serranna Su-Ling Bliss
  • Director
    Harry Bradbeer
  • Music Daniel Pemberton
  • Producer
    Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Paige Brown
  • Production
    Legendary Entertainment, Netflix, PCMA Productions
Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt
  • Director
    Tom Harper
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
  • Production
    Skydance Media, Mockingbird, Pilot Wave
The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki
  • Music Rupert Gregson-Williams, Lorne Balfe, Martin Phipps
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss, Benjamin Caron, Andrew Eaton
  • Production
    Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television
Emily in Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 3

  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie
  • Music Chris Alan Lee
  • Producer
    Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Darren Star, Stephen Brown, Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller, Lily Collins, Raphaël Benoliel, Joe Murphy
  • Production
    Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, MTV Entertainment Studios
  • Certificate 16+
The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin

  • Release Date 25 December 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby, Mark Rowley, Daniel Boyarsky
  • Producer
    Declan de Barra, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Matt O'Toole
  • Production
    Hivemind, Platige Image
  • Certificate 18+
The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher Season 3

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimi Ndiweni, Mimî M. Khayisa, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson, Kim Bodnia
  • Director
    Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, Bola Ogun
  • Producer
    Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Alik Sakharov, Steve Gaub
  • Production
    Sean Daniel Company, Stillking Films, Platige Image, One of Us, Cinesite
  • Certificate A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tudum, Netflix, Tudum 2022, Tudum Netflix, Enola Holmes 2, Heart of Stone, Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story, Shadow and Bone season 2, The Crown season 5, Emily in Paris season 3, 3 Body Problem, The Witcher Blood Origin, Extraction 2, Vikings Valhalla season 2, The Witcher season 3
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022

Related Stories

Tudum Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  2. Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  7. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. 3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
  2. Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
  3. The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
  4. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022
  5. The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
  6. The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
  7. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
  8. Elon Musk Deploys Starlink Service in Iran Amid Country-Wide Internet Restrictions
  9. Oppo Find X6 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With SpO2 Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.