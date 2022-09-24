Tudum 2022 — Netflix's second global fan event — is promising a lot. First looks at the Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller Heart of Stone, Chris Hemsworth-led action movie Extraction 2, Lily Collins-led rom-com series Emily in Paris season 3, the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the second season of fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and the third season of teen mystery series Outer Banks. There will be a trailer for Millie Bobby Brown-led mystery film Enola Holmes 2. Additionally, new clips for Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion with Daniel Craig, and the Charlize Theron-led fantasy film The School of Good and Evil.

This is all in addition to 12 Indian series and movies that Netflix showcased at the Saturday morning Tudum India 2022 event. We've collected it all together so you can watch all the TUDUM India trailers, first looks, and announcements in one place.

Updating live from 10:30pm. Refresh for updates — or watch Tudum 2022 live stream below.

Enola Holmes 2

Now a detective-for-hire like her elder brother Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown returns in this sequel to find a missing girl, amidst the deafening glitz and glamour of 1800s England. Having realised that life as a female detective wasn't as easy, she accepts the cold realities of adulthood, and embarks on a puzzling hunt, brimming with conspiracies and lies. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter also return as brother and mother respectively.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan lead this action spy thriller that's meant to kick start a franchise in the vein of Mission: Impossible. Easier said than done to be honest. In the Heart of Stone teaser trailer, Gadot emphasises the realism of the film, while the footage gives you an idea of the scale and variety of the action we can expect.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The first romance encounter, which sparked Bridgerton society as we know it, is explored in this brief clip from the upcoming Shonda Rhimes limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Weirded out by the idea of marriage, the titular princess (India Ria Amarteifio) tries peeking over the garden fence, and making sure she isn't getting married to a troll. Little does she know, the guy she requested help from, is the bridegroom himself, George III. Awkward!

Shadow and Bone season 2

“Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?” The Darkling (Ben Barnes) asks in the 30-second-long teaser trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 which is, as expected, an action-packed affair and full of intense stares from everyone involved. There isn't much else here, no wonder Netflix is dubbing this a “sneak peek”.

The Crown season 5

Two years on from season 4, The Crown is back on November 9. The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II is sure to lend an extra sense of poignance to The Crown season 5. It's the first season to air in the era of King Charles III, and also the penultimate season for the show as a whole. A sneak peek was shown at Tudum 2022, but it's unfortunately not available standalone.

Emily in Paris season 3

Everyone's favourite Paris-based social media strategist, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), is getting bangs in the third season and trying to assure everyone — mostly herself — that everything is fine in her life. The Emily in Paris season 3 teaser trailer also features a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Emily's new love interest, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Emily in Paris drops December 21.

3 Body Problem

The famous Chinese sci-fi novel is soon on its way to Netflix. After being first revealed two years ago, Netflix revealed at Tudum that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-led adaptation of The Three-Body Problem will premiere in 2023 on Netflix. A behind-the-scenes video was shown at Tudum 2022, but it's unfortunately not available standalone.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Set in an elven world, 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin follows seven outcasts who unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power. The six-episode series explores important lore events, such as The Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the very first witcher prototype. The show drops Christmas Day, December 25 on Netflix.

Worlds will collide.



The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/aUss0VQAYX — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are promising they are pushing the action on Extraction 2 even further than on the original film, including a new one-take sequence “more intricate and more extreme than before.” And a self-serious voiceover from Hemsworth notes that they are doing it “bigger and better”, and “finding a way to make impossible just another target.” Um, okay.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

In the first clip from the second season of this historical drama spin-off, the legendary Viking heroes — Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) — make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors. Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is due in 2023 on Netflix. Already renewed for a third season.

The Witcher season 3

Netflix confirmed that The Witcher season 3 will release in the summer of 2023, via a teaser image. Upon learning that Ciri (Freya Allan) held mysterious powers of the Elder Blood, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), accompanied by Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), escort her to the fortress of Aretuza, in hopes of learning about her untapped potential.