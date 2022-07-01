Technology News
Thor: Love and Thunder, Shamshera, and More: July Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Ryan Gosling, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Madhavan lead the July line-up.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:24 IST
Thor: Love and Thunder, Shamshera, and More: July Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Thor: Love and Thunder release date is July 7
  • Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt
  • Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu releases July 15

Thor: Love and Thunder is, inarguably, the biggest movie in July 2022 as it reunites Chris Hemsworth with filmmaker Taika Waititi, who previously directed him in its 2017 predecessor Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi had earlier hinted that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and the fourth Thor film would explore universal themes in a relatable manner without being overly dramatic. Thor: Love and Thunder, however, isn't the only major Hollywood movie to look forward to this July, as the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-led spy-thriller The Gray Man arrives July 22 on Netflix.

Shamshera, on the other hand, is the biggest release from Bollywood in July 2022. It marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with Sanjay Dutt and is touted to be a larger-than-life big screen spectacle. Shamshera releases July 22 in theatres, a week after the Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu with Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Those two will be followed by Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry, which drops July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stranger Things 4 to Better Call Saul, the 7 Biggest Web Series in July

Jaadugar, The Gray Man, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, and More on Netflix in July

Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Koffee with Karan, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in July

But that's not all in July. You can discover more films below — and you can dive into all the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood movies on our entertainment hub. With that, here's our movie guide to May 2022 to cinemas, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

When: July 1
Where: Cinemas

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect features R Madhavan in the role of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was wrongly accused of espionage.

The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation to play an aged Narayanan in the biographical drama, which also marks his debut as director. Going by the trailer, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is likely to be an inspiring tale about an underdog who rose up the ranks because of his skills, only to be let down by “the system”.

Besides Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect cast includes Simran as his wife Meena Narayanan, and Gulshan Grover as former President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Rajit Kapur and Ravi Raghavendra play accomplished Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai in the Hindi/ English and the Tamil versions, respectively.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will also offer dubs in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam — in cinemas.

Thor: Love and Thunder

When: July 7
Where: Cinemas

Hemsworth, last seen in the Netflix film Spiderhead, returns to the MCU with the titular role on Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth Thor film is touted to be “bigger and better” than the previous instalment of the franchise, as it will see the hammer wielding superhero lock with Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher, the ferocious villain out to annihilate all gods.

Besides Hemsworth and Bale, the Thor: Love and Thunder features Natalie Portman as Thor's astrophysicist ex-girlfriend Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as the king of New Asgard Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as the Olympian god Zeus, and Jaimie Alexander as Thor's childhood friend Sif. Waititi, who has directed Thor: Love and Thunder off his own script, appears as the Kronan Gladiator Korg. Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper reprise their respective roles from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out next Thursday in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Introduces Us to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher

Thor4 inline Thor 4

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Shabaash Mithu

When: July 15
Where: Cinemas

Taapsee Pannu plays legendary cricketer Mithali Raj in the biographical sports drama Shabaash Mithu, touted to be an inspiring tale about an underdog who broke barriers to become the pride of Indian cricket. Going by the trailer, the Rashmi Rocket actress has managed to channel the former Indian skipper's body language mannerisms, which may help the movie come across as an authentic affair.

The cast also includes Mumtaz Sorcar as cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz as a coach, and Devadarshini as Raj's mother. Srijit Mukherji directs Shabaash Mithu, his second Hindi-language feature film after the Vidya Balan-led drama Begum Jaan, off a screenplay by Priya Aven.

Jaadugar

When: July15
Where: Netflix

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat plays Meenu, an out-of-luck magician who has no interest in sports, in Netflix's Hindi-language feature film Jaadugar. The sports dramedy revolves around the chaos that prevails when he is forced to prove his worth in an inter-colony football match to marry his lover, played by newcomer Arushi Sharma.

Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Dhruv Thukral plays supporting roles in Jaadugar. Sameer Saxena directs Jaadugar, off a script from writer-producer Biswapati Sarkar. Amit Golani and Saurabh Khanna have produced the movie under the Posham Pa Pictures banner.

Jaadugar Trailer Out: Jitendra Kumar Impresses as Magician Meenu in Netflix Movie

Jaadugar inline Jaadugar

Jitendra Kumar in Jaadugar
Photo Credit: Netflix

The Gray Man

When: July 22
Where: Netflix

Shot on a production budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,578 crore), The Gray Man is Netflix's costliest film ever, which makes it a potential game-changer for the streaming platform.

The spy-thriller revolves around Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA black ops mercenary who is forced to run for his life after discovering the agency's darkest secrets. The authorities soon rope in a deadly assassin named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to eliminate him, which sets the stage for a clash between the “hunted” and his “hunter”.

In addition to Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man features Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page in key roles. Going by what we saw in the trailer, these characters may add another layer to an already complex narrative.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, off a script the latter wrote with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever

Gosling Gray Man The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man
Photo Credit: Netflix

Shamshera

When: July 22
Where: Cinemas

Ranbir Kapoor, who last played Sanjay Dutt in the 2019 biographical drama Sanju, will be seen alongside the man himself in the period actioner Shamshera. The big-ticket Bollywood movie, shot on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, has managed to excite fans with its visually-appealing trailer, which features Kapoor in the role of a dacoit who takes on Dutt's “evil daroga” Shuddh Singh.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed the actioner Agneepath and the sports drama Brothers. Aditya Chopra has produced Shamshera under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Good Luck Jerry

When: July 29
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Janhvi Kapoor steps into Nayanthara's shoes for Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of her 2018 Tamil hit Kolamaavu Kokila. The black comedy crime-thriller features the Gunjan Saxena actress in the role of a young woman from a financially destitute family, who is forced to enter the drug trade to arrange money for her ailing mother's treatment.

Besides Kapoor, the film features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Sidharth Sengupta directs Good Luck Jerry — this is his maiden feature film as director, and he's working off a screenplay from Pankaj Matta.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Book Your Tickets

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

  • Release Date 1 July 2022
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 2h 38min
  • Cast
    R. Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Bijou Thaangjam, Jagan, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Sam Mohan, Bhawsheel, Suriya, Shah Rukh Khan
  • Director
    R. Madhavan
  • Music Sam C. S., Divakar Subramaniam
  • Producer
    Sarita Madhavan, R. Madhavan, Varghese Moolan, Vijay Moolan
  • Production
    Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures
Thor: Love and Thunder Book Your Tickets

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Taapsee Pannu
  • Director
    Srijit Mukherji
  • Music Amit Trivedi
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Viacom18 Studios
Panchayat Season 2 Watch on Prime Video

Panchayat Season 2

  • Release Date 18 May 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 4h 47min
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa
  • Director
    Deepak Kumar Mishra
  • Producer
    Arunabh Kumar
  • Production
    The Viral Fever
  • Certificate 16+
The Gray Man Watch on Netflix

The Gray Man

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, DeObia Oparei
  • Director
    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer
    Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, Palak Patel
  • Production
    AGBO, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
Sanju
Watch Options
  • Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar
  • Netflix Netflix

Sanju

  • Release Date 29 June 2018
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Duration 2h 41min
  • Cast
    Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh
  • Director
    Rajkumar Hirani
  • Music A. R. Rahman, Rohan-Rohan, Vikram Montrose
  • Producer
    Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani
  • Production
    Rajkumar Hirani Films, Vinod Chopra Films
  • Certificate U/A
Good Luck Jerry Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Good Luck Jerry

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh
  • Director
    Sidharth Sengupta
  • Producer
    Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai Mahaveer Jain
  • Production
    Lyca Productions, Colour Yellow Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Thor Love and Thunder, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, The Gray Man, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Good Luck Jerry, Jaadugar, Bollywood, Hollywood, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar
Skull & Bones Release Date Might Be in November, Alleged Xbox Store Listing With DLC Packs Spotted
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: All Details

Thor: Love and Thunder, Shamshera, and More: July Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas
