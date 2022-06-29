Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Release Date and Time, Episodes, Trailer, Runtime, and More

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 comes nearly five weeks after the seven-episode Volume 1.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 29 June 2022 15:43 IST
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Release Date and Time, Episodes, Trailer, Runtime, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes are longer than ever

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 consists of two episodes
  • Volume 2 will set the stage for the final season
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 runtime is nearly 4 hours

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 — out this week on Netflix — has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it comes nearly five weeks after the seven-part Volume 1, which ended on a shocking note with a big reveal. The two-part conclusion to Stranger Things season 4 is touted to be an action-packed affair with a ‘cinematic' look and feel. Spoilers ahead for Volume 1. Moreover, according to Jamie Campbell Bower — who plays the nefarious villain Vecna — the narrative will have “tremendous emotional depth” this time around.

To add to this, there is the distinct possibility that certain beloved characters may meet a tragic fate on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, given the core theme of revenge. Further, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the fan-favourite Eleven, had earlier hinted at this with her “you need to start killing people of” remark.

Then, of course, Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will set the stage for the fifth and final season, which marks the end of the Netflix saga that started in 2016.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date and time in India

Both episodes from Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will be out Friday, July 1 on Netflix at 12:30pm IST / 12am PT.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes and runtime

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 consists of two super-sized episodes titled “Papa” and “The Piggyback”, which have runtimes of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 2 hours, 19 minutes, respectively.

StrangerThings4 Vol2Photo Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

This essentially means that they are longer than the Ryan Reynolds movies Free Guy and The Adam Project, helmed by Stranger Things producer and director Shawn Levy, which had runtimes of 115 minutes and 106 minutes, respectively.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 cast

Bower, who stunned all with his shocking and unnerving transformation in the closing moments of Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1, returns as the monstrous Vecna out to wreak havoc. He recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Volume 2 will explore the character's human's side: “I think what you will see is more of the human aspect of Vecna. Let me say that much. And there's a huge, great, cool thing — I need to keep my mouth closed! — but there's a huge, great, cool thing you see as well.”

Similarly, expect Brown's Eleven to be at her fiercest best, as the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 essentially revolve around her attempts at getting even with Vecna. The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer suggested the same as she seemed to disobey Dr. Martin Brenner and leave the Nevada facility.

In addition to Brown and Bower, the Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 cast includes Winona Ryder as Eleven's adoptive mother Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as her boyfriend Mike Wheeler, and Noah Schnapp as his best friend Will Byers.

David Harbour returns as former Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, while Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin reprise their roles as Mike and Will's friends Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, respectively.

Harbour recently dropped a hint about what is in store for these characters this time around, when he said that whatever has happened so far “will look like chump change” compared to the events set to unfold on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

StrangerThings4 Volume2 HawkinsGang Stranger Things

The Hawkins Gang is back on Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

The Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 cast also includes Sadie Sink as Sinclair's former girlfriend Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Wheeler's sister Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Joyce's oldest son and Will's brother Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Nancy's former boyfriend Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Steve's best friend Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Lucas' sister Erica Sinclair, Cara Buono as the Wheeler matriarch Karen Wheeler, and Brett Gelman as former investigative journalist Murray Bauma, who reprise their roles from Volume 1.

Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn too return as Jonathan's friend Argyle and Hellfire Club founder Eddie Munson, respectively. The latter fan-favourite is seen playing a guitar in the Upside Down in the Volume 2 trailer.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer

A sneek-peek for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was attached to the final episode of Volume 1. The 30-second long preview featured an ominous voiceover from Vecna as the monster told Eleven that it was “all over” as she had “freed” him.

Netflix subsequently released a full-length trailer (below) for Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2, which focused on Vecna and Wheeler's intense equation, before transforming into an action-packed affair.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 review

At the time of writing, not a single review is available for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which suggests that initial reactions might be on embargo, as is usually the case with most Netflix originals.

Stranger Things 5?

Creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that Stranger Things, as we know it, will end with a fifth and final season. It's already in the works.

We should have a clearer idea of what the future holds for Stranger Things, after watching the final two episodes of season 4.

This, however, will not mark the end of the franchise per se, as they feel “there are still many more exciting stories to tell” through spin-offs.

Matt Duffer recently revealed that the spin-off series is “going to be different than what anyone is expecting”.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 poster

Here's the Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 poster from Netflix:

STPosterUse Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

The official poster of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 release time in India, Stranger Things season 4 release date in India, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 episodes, Stranger Things season 4 cast, Stranger Things season 4 episodes, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 trailer, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 runtime, Netflix, Duffer Brothers
Renesas Partners With Tata Motors for Semiconductor Development Amid Global Chip Shortage
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers

Related Stories

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Release Date and Time, Episodes, Trailer, Runtime, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  3. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  7. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  8. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  10. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests: Report
  2. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack
  5. Gmail Bringing Material You Redesign, Gmail Only View, and Storage Used Indicator on Mobile
  6. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Twitter India Said to Be Granted Time Till July 4 to Comply With All Past Blocking Orders
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  10. Renesas Partners With Tata Motors for Semiconductor Development Amid Global Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.