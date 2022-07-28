In August, seemingly every major Hollywood franchise has a new TV series on offer. Marvel Studios unveils a new green monster in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, debuting August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. DC Comics, meanwhile, has the John Cena-led Peacemaker — it arrives August 14 on Amazon Prime Video in India, over half a year after its US premiere. August also heralds the return of Westeros on TV, as the first Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon begins August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar. And lastly, it's time for more adventures in a galaxy far, far away as the Rogue One spin-off Andor kicks off at the very end of the month on August 31.

From India, both Netflix and Prime Video have announced one original as yet. The former gives us the second season of the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, with the police drama series returning August 26. As for the latter, it has a Kota coaching institute coming-of-age drama in Crash Course — but it's not like Kota Factory, as I will tell you in a minute. Crash Course drops all episodes August 5 on Netflix. There is another coming-of-age web series in August that features Indians, or rather people of Indian origin. Never Have I Ever — the Mindy Kaling-created comedy series — is back for its third season August 12 on Netflix.

There are a lot more TV shows coming out in August. The Sandman — a live-action adaptation of one of the greatest graphic novels of all time — is one you should definitely keep an eye on. You can learn more about it below. And beyond the eight shows featured below, you can discover even more upcoming web series on our dedicated page. Prime Video has multiple seasons of Doom Patrol and Raised by Wolves in August, Netflix has The Walking Dead's latest season, Disney+ Hotstar has another Marvel title with Guardians of the Galaxy, and Apple TV+ has two new series, alongside the end of a third one with Jason Momoa.

With that, here's our TV shows and web series guide for August 2022.

Crash Course

When: August 5

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Seemingly not happy with Netflix buying Kota Factory, Amazon has commissioned one of its own. Though going by the trailer, this one is clearly infusing more drama into the proceedings. Teenagers are beating each other for reasons not entirely clear. One of the students might be getting too close to a staff member. And Annu Kapoor — who plays Arvind Batra, the head of a coaching institute — is shouting at the top of his lungs, declaring he can't tolerate being second.

Stuck between Batra and Ratanraj Jindal (the guy who owns a rival institute) are eight new students who have come to Kota with mighty dreams and ambitions. But as the pressure and competition get to them, cracks start to appear in their friendships, first loves turn into heartbreaks, and — in what feels ripped from headlines — lives are put at risk. Crash Course is promising a coming-of-age series against the backdrop of adults bickering over who earns the most money.

Manish Hariprasad — an associate producer on Chennai Express and No One Killed Jessica — is the creator and writer on Crash Course. Gully Boy actor Vijay Maurya directs all 10 episodes, which are available together at once on August 5.

The Sandman

When: August 5

Where: Netflix

Neil Gaiman's seminal comic book — regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels of all time — is finally coming to our TV screens. The 10-episode first season is expected to cover the first two volumes, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll's House”, which make up the first 16 issues. The Sandman ran for 75 issues, published between 1988 and 1996.

Like the comics, The Sandman follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), who is the personification of dreams and stories. After escaping a 105-year-long imprisonment at the hands of a group of black magic occultists, Dream sets out to reclaim his lost equipment and to restore order in his Kingdom of Dreaming. That involves confronting rogue dreams who escaped during his absence.

Gaiman helped update The Sandman for modern times, which includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) playing Hell ruler Lucifer Morningstar, Vivienne Acheampong as gender-flipped Dreaming librarian Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as nightmare-on-the-run The Corinthian, and Charles Dance as charlatan occultist Sir Roderick Burgess.

Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar play Dreaming residents Abel and Cain, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston are set as Dream's siblings Death, Desire, and Despair. Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, and Stephen Fry also have roles in The Sandman. Mark Hamill and Patton Oswalt lend their vocal talents.

Gaiman co-developed the Netflix series with David S. Goyer (Apple TV+'s Foundation) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman). Mike Barker (To Kill a King), Mairzee Almas (Shadow and Bone), Andrés Baiz (Narcos), Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood), and Jamie Childs (His Dark Materials) are among the directors' line-up.

All 10 episodes of The Sandman are available August 5 on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever season 3

When: August 12

Where: Netflix

Now that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are officially dating, her social status is skyrocketing at Sherman Oaks High School. But some girls can't believe it, and in turn, Devi starts to question her own relationship. As Devi realises her problems aren't over, a new Indian-American boy enters the scene: Des (Anirudh Pisharody).

Meanwhile, her friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) are dealing with own problems, including the everyday pressures of high school. Poorna Jagannathan (Devi's mother), Richa Moorjani (Devi's cousin Kamala), and Jaren Lewison (Ben) are all back too — and the trailer reveals that Devi's nani (K.T. Thangavelu) will feature too.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher return as head writers, with Fisher also serving as showrunner. Never Have I Ever has already been renewed for a fourth and final season, set to premiere in 2023.

All 10 episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 are out August 12.

Darren Barnet as Paxton, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in Never Have I Ever season 3

Photo Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Peacemaker

When: August 14

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Seven months on from its American premiere, the spin-off series centred on John Cena's titular jingoistic killer — first introduced on last year's soft-reboot The Suicide Squad movie — is coming to an OTT platform in India. (That also means you can enjoy the viral, glorious Peacemaker intro for yourself as it was meant to be seen.)

Peacemaker is set following the events of that movie, in which he was considered dead but miraculously brought back in a post-credits scene. After recovering at the hospital, Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith (Cena) is forced to join black ops squad Project Butterfly that is on a mission to eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies.

Danielle Brooks co-stars as Amanda Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as self-proclaimed sociopathic crimefighter Adrian Chase/ Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee as special agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos respectively, and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's racist father August Smith/ White Dragon.

The only good thing about the long wait is that you don't have to wait between new episodes. All eight Peacemaker episodes are available August 14 on Prime Video.

A second season is already in the works, with James Gunn — director on The Suicide Squad, and creator her — set to write and direct all episodes. More The Suicide Squad spin-off series are also in the works, Gunn has revealed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

When: August 17

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

The next chapter of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe centres on Hulk/ Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) lawyer cousin. After accidentally being contaminated with his blood, single attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) must balance her newfound powers and her legal casework. As Bruce notes in the She-Hulk trailer, being a Hulk is all about balance — and spandex.

In addition to Ruffalo and Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, who also has incredible strength and becomes Walters' rival, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' best friend Nikki Ramos, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination returning from The Incredible Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme.

Lastly, Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, after a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Corporate) is the creator and head writer on the new Marvel series. Kat Coiro (Marry Me, Girls5Eva) directs all nine half-hour episodes.

New She-Hulk episodes will air weekly on Disney+ Hotstar, until October 12.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

House of the Dragon

When: August 22

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Game of Thrones is back. Well, in a manner of speaking. Set two centuries before that HBO epic, the first Game of Thrones spin-off follows the Targaryen family, as you can no doubt tell from the title. More specifically, it follows the beginning of their end, thanks to a war of succession that was referred to as Dance of the Dragons in the history books — and on Thrones too.

In fact, House of the Dragon is based on an in-world history book, Fire & Blood, penned by George R.R. Martin himself. Unlike his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, it's not written in prose. Think of it as an encyclopaedia of sorts. The new Thrones spin-off series is based entirely on the second half of Fire & Blood, which is the first of two planned volumes.

House of the Dragon primarily follows King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), his firstborn Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy/ Milly Alcock), his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), his daughter Lady Alicent (Olivia Cooke/ Emily Carey), “Sea Snake” Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and his wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best.)

Martin created the series with Ryan J. Condal (Colony), with the latter serving as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, a Game of Thrones veteran. Sapochnik has directed multiple episodes on House of the Dragon season 1, including the first episode. Ramin Djawadi, another Thrones alum, serves as the background score composer.

New House of the Dragon episodes will air weekly on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 22.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Delhi Crime season 2

When: August 26

Where: Netflix

Over three years after an acclaimed first season, the International Emmy-winning police drama is back. Upon their return, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her two close associates — newly-promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) — are chasing after a “heinous gang of killers” who are targeting the capital city's “vulnerable senior citizens.”

Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Tillotama Shome, and Jatin Goswami also return on Delhi Crime season 2. There's a creative shake-up behind the scenes. Delhi Crime creator Richie Mehta is out, with Tanuj Chopra (Punching at the Sun) taking over as director and showrunner. Gullak, Bard of Blood, Ghost Stories, and The Forgotten Army writers provide the screenplay.

All Delhi Crime season 2 episodes will be available August 26 on Netflix.

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime season 2

Photo Credit: Netflix

Andor

When: August 31

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

More Star Wars on TV is here. Following the middling Obi-Wan Kenobi that ended its six-episode run in late June, we have a new live-action series in Andor that is roughly set more or less during the same time. While the events of Obi-Wan took place nine years before Episode IV – A New Hope, Andor is set five years prior to the first ever Star Wars movie.

If the name or the photo below hasn't clicked with you, Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the Rebel captain and intelligence officer from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story who helped steal the plans to the Death Star. But five years before Andor became a hero, he's a regular thief. As far the cause of the revolution goes, he's a big-time cynic.

Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker return alongside Luna, to reprise their Rogue One roles of Imperial senator Mon Mothma and Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera, respectively. Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms, and David Hayman are also part of the cast for the new Star Wars series.

Tony Gilroy — who co-wrote Rogue One, and directed the extensive reshoots — is the creator and head writer on Andor. Toby Haynes (Doctor Who), Susanna White (Our Kind of Traitor), and Benjamin Caron (The Crown) divide the 12 episodes between themselves.

Following a two-episode premiere on August 31, new Andor episodes will drop weekly on Disney+ Hotstar until November 9.

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm