Shark Tank India completed its first season last week. The business reality show, based on its American counterpart, included as many as 198 startups — of which 67 landed deals from the investors on the panel, popularly known as “Sharks”. The show introduced new business concepts across its 35 episodes that were aired on TV by Sony Entertainment Television on its channel SET India. The episodes aired between December 20, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

While the first season of Shark Tank India is over, it doesn't mean you will no longer be able to see how entrepreneurs from all parts of the country pitched their concepts, ideas, and products. Here's how you can relive the best moments from Shark Tank India.

Watch Shark Tank India full episodes online

Shark Tank India full episodes are available on SonyLIV. You will need a Premium subscription of the over-the-top (OTT) platform to watch the episodes online.

However, you can also watch all Shark Tank India episodes with advertisements on MX Player for free, without requiring any paid subscription.

The official SET India channel on YouTube also has a playlist that is regularly updated with full episodes of the show.

In addition to full episodes, SET India has created a dedicated playlist specifically to highlight some of the best moments of this season of Shark Tank India. You can watch some of them in the videos embedded below.

Budding entrepreneurs and people who are interested in knowing how to present different business ideas to investors can also watch some of the most interesting pitches made by startup founders in the show, in a separate playlist.

In addition to the best moments and pitches, Shark Tank India also went viral on the social media, thanks to a flurry of memes inspired by the show's many investors.

Meme Templates of Shark Tank India pic.twitter.com/gJKHIesMF7 — Prashant Hans Lucky (@aluckydna) January 28, 2022

A total of seven panellists were featured on the show, including BharatPe Managing Director and Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, Boat Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aman Gupta, and Shaadi.com Founder and CEO Anupam Mittal.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Co-Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, and Sugar Cosmetics Co-Founder and CEO Vineeta Singh were the other panellists on the show.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.