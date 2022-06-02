Technology News
Alongside Westworld, The Umbrella Academy, and She season 2.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 2 June 2022 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Karl Urban and Antony Starr in The Boys season 3

Peaky Blinders season 6 is, arguably, the biggest TV show for many in June 2022 as the crime drama's latest and final instalment comes nearly three years after the last one aired in 2019. Expect the narrative to be more hard-hitting and intense than ever, given the fact the previous part ended on a cliff-hanger. A section of the audience, especially those fond of the superhero genre, might not fully agree with my opening statement as they are likely to be more interested in The Boys season 3, which heralds the return of some highly twisted ‘Supes'. Then, of course, there is the much lighter yet equally-noteworthy Ms. Marvel, the latest series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that includes titles such as Loki and Moon Knight to name a few.

From India, She season 2 is the most talked-about release of the month mainly because the first instalment became popular despite middling reviews. While the Netflix series takes us to the murky underworld, the journalism drama The Broken News takes us to the fast-paced world of television media. Rounding up the list of major Indian releases is Code M season 2, touted to be a hard-hitting drama about attempts to assassinate Army officers.

You can read more about all these TV shows below — and you can discover the full list of upcoming web series at our entertainment hub. It includes a Korean take on Money Heist, Apple TV+'s Maya Rudolph-backed workplace comedy Loot, and the Telugu-language period drama 9 Hours.

With that, here's our TV guide to June 2022 to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot Select.

The Boys season 3

When: June 3
Where: Prime Video

It wouldn't be wrong to term The Boys as a classic David vs. Goliath tale as the titular vigilantes have pretty much always been the underdogs in their battle against the cold-hearted superheroes. Expect things to change in The Boys season 3, as the vigilantes are set to get superpowers of their own, albeit temporarily, which suggests that the fights will be more disturbing and bloodier this time around.

Jensen Ackles and Sean Patrick Flanery are the major new additions to the The Boys season 3 cast. Ackles essays the role of superhero Soldier Boy, a character who — as per creator Eric Kripke — will give us a look at the US' past. Flanery, on the other hand, plays Gunpowder, a character inspired by Judge Dredd.

They, of course, join Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, who reprise their roles as the vigilante antihero William “Billy” Butcher and the sadistic superhero Homelander, respectively. Erin Moriarty's kind-hearted superhero Starlight, Jack Quaid's The Boys' civilian member Hughie Campbell, and Giancarlo Esposito's Vought International CEO Stan Edgar also return.

The first three episodes from the eight-episode The Boys season 3 will be out June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. A new episode will be released every week on following Fridays. The season finale of The Boys season 3 drops on July 15.

The Boys Season 3 Trailer: Billy Butcher, Homelander Gear Up for Violent Battles on Even Playing Field

The Boys 3 still The Boys season 3

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Ms. Marvel

When: June 8
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Ms. Marvel is perceived to be a landmark release for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it marks the introduction of its first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. Going by its trailer, one can expect it to be hilarious and inspiring in equal measure. It is likely to set the stage for the feature film The Marvels, where Khan will appear alongside her idol Carol Denvers/ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Headlined by Iman Vellani as the titular character, Ms. Marvel cast includes Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno Carrelli, Mohan Kapur as her father Yusuf Khan, and Laith Nakli as her religious mentor Sheikh Abdullah. Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar plays an undisclosed guest role on Ms. Marvel.

Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah direct the first and the last episodes. Of the remaining four, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy direct two each. Bisha K. Ali serves as the showrunner for the series.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel releases June 8 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. A new episode drops every week with the finale set to air on July 13.

Ms. Marvel Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Out, Trailer Introduces MCU's First Muslim Superhero

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel
Photo Credit: Disney Plus

Code M season 2

When: June 9
Where: Voot Select

Jennifer Winget returns as the bold Major Monica Mehra, who investigates cases involving the assassinations of Army officers, for Code M season 2. The trailer suggests that it will have pretty much everything — right from action dramatic sequences to romantic ones — that helped the first instalment find decent patronage.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire is the most talked about addition to the Code M season 2 cast, as his character is touted to be a powerful individual who might change the course of the narrative. Tanuj Virwani, of course, reprises his role as Mehra's former love interest Angad Sandhu. Director Akshay Choubey directs Code M season 2 off a script from Anirududha Guha.

All eight episodes of Code M season 2 will stream from June 9 on Voot Select.

Peaky Blinders season 6

When: June 10
Where: Netflix

Peaky Blinders season 6 marks the end of a series that first aired in 2013 and soon attained cult status courtesy of its intriguing screenplay and gripping performances. The final season of this crime drama will see Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the leader of the titular party, trying to get things back on track after his plans went haywire towards the end of the previous instalment, forcing him to contemplate ending his life. The premise, and the very fact that the new season comes nearly three years after the last one make this a special affair for fans.

Besides Murphy, Peaky Blinders season 6 cast includes Natasha O'Keeffe as Shelby's second wife Elizabeth, Paul Anderson as the eldest Shelby sibling Arthur, Sophie Rundle as the former social activist Ada Thorne, and Finn Cole as Tommy's rival Michael Gray among others.

There are, however, two important cast members who won't be part of the final season. Charlie Murphy won't be reprising her role of Jessie Eden, a charismatic union convener. Similarly, Helen McCrory won't be seen as Tommy's favourite aunt Polly, as she died before she could begin work on the show. Steven Knight, however, returns as the showrunner for Peaky Blinders season 6.

The final season of Peaky Blinders will be out June 10 on Netflix, with all six episodes dropping on the release date. The thing to note here, however, is that it has already aired in the UK on BBC.

The Broken News

When: June 10
Where: Zee5

Bollywood star Sonali Bendre makes her digital debut with The Broken News, a Hindi-language adaptation of the British series Press. The journalism drama explores the murky side of television media and highlights that through her character Amina Qureshi, a seasoned journalist who tries to preserve her ethics while dealing with professional competitors.

Besides Bendre, The Broken News cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat as her rival Dipankar Sanyal and Shriya Pilgaonkar as an up and coming journalist. It is directed by Vinay Waikul, who previously directed the Nimrat Kaur-led series The Test Case. The Broken News is a production of BBC Studios India and Zee5.

She season 2

When: June 17
Where: Netflix

When it premiered in 2020, She found an audience despite mixed reviews as it featured a raw and caustic narrative that explored Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season of the crime drama picks up where the first one ended, with constable Bhumika Pardesi (Aaditi Pohankar) taking up yet another assignment that sees her caught between her duty and desires.

Besides Pohankar, She season 2 cast includes Kishore, Vishwas Kini, Sandeep Dhabale, Shivani Rangole, and Mohammad Ali Baig among others. Arif Ali directs off a screenplay from showrunner Imtiaz Ali.

All seven episodes from She season 2 will be out June 17 on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy season 3

When: June 22
Where: Netflix

The third season of The Umbrella Academy has piqued the curiosity of fans, as it is set in an alternate timeline where the titular organisation simply doesn't exist. This reality, instead, is home to a group called the Sparrow Academy, which loathes the Hargreeves siblings. Going by the trailer, it will be more action-packed and complex than the previous instalments. Expect it to be more violent than the U/A-rated previous seasons as this comes with an ‘A' rating.

The fact that Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the latest season, transiting to Viktor, is one of the big talking points as the actor himself did the same in real-life.

Justin Cornwell, Britney Oldford, and Jake Epstein are the new additions to The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast. They join Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, and Justin H. Min among others who reprise their roles from the previous seasons. Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jeff F. King, Blackman, and Jermey Webb are credited as executive producers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released June 22 on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: Hargreeves Siblings Land in an Alternate Timeline

The Umbrella Academy 3 inline The Umbrella Academy

Colm Feore in The Umbrella Academy season 3
Photo Credit: Netflix

Westworld season 4

When: June 27
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld season 4 marks the return of a sci-fi thriller that has over the years impressed fans with its unpredictable twists and inherently unnerving narratives. Going by the teaser trailer, the fourth instalment of Westworld will be creepier than its predecessors. While I am sure that fans may have already come up with their own theories regarding the storyline and potential twists, the one thing this show has really taught us over the years is to expect the unexpected.

The cast for Westworld season 4 includes the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul. We are, however, likely to get clarity on some of these characters only once we watch the entire series as Westworld guards its secrets so closely that what you learn upon premiere often has a different meaning altogether by the time the season wraps up. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan return as showrunners for Westworld season 4.

Westworld season 4 debuts June 27 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld4inline Westworld 4

Thandiwe Newton and Aaron Paul in Westworld season 4
Photo Credit: HBO

Only Murders in the Building season 2

When: June 28
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020 with critics praising its quirky narrative. The positive response to the first part alone makes Only Murders in the Building season 2 a noteworthy release. The trailer suggests that the new instalment is likely to be zanier and more entertaining than the first part.

Cara Delevingne is the big addition to the main cast..The likes of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Amy Ryan reprise their respective roles from the first season. Amy Schumer guest stars as a fictional version of herself. She will be joined by Shirley MacLaine in an undisclosed role

Only Murders in the Building season 2, like the first one, is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The first two episodes from the 10-part Only Murders in the Building season 2 are out June 28 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. A new episode airs every week with the season finale arriving on August 23.

The Boys Season 3 Coming to Prime Video

The Boys Season 3

  • Release Date 3 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash
  • Director Philip Sgriccia, Stefan Schwartz, Frederick E.O. Toye, Sarah Boyd, Steve Boyum, Liz Friedlander, Alex Graves, Batan Silva
  • Music Christopher Lennertz
  • Producer Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Philip Sgriccia, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, Nick Barrucci
  • Production Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, KFL Nightsky Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Ms. Marvel Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, Alysia Reiner, Laurel Marsden
  • Director Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production Marvel Studios
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Coming to Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, Finn Cole, Paul Anderson, Charlotte Riley, Natasha O’Keefe, Harry Kirton, Sam Calflin, Annabelle Wallis
  • Director Anthony Byrne
  • Producer Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook
  • Production BBC Studios, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, Screen Yorkshire
  • Certificate 18+
The Broken News Watch on Zee5

The Broken News

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, Kiran Kumar
  • Director Vinay Waikul
  • Production ZEE5, BBC Studios India
She Season 2 Watch on Netflix

She Season 2

  • Release Date 17 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig, Resh Lamba
  • Director Arif Ali
  • Music Gaurang Soni, Ishaan Chhabra
  • Producer Ajit Andhare, Kanchan Marathe, Sarita Patil, Tanmai Rastogi, Sudhanshu Vats
  • Production Window Seat Films, Inferno Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point Productions
  • Certificate 16+
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Coming to Netflix

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

  • Release Date 22 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, Colm Feore
  • Music Jeff Russo, Perrine Virgile
  • Producer Kevin Lafferty, Sneha Koorse, Jamie Neese, Jason Neese, Ted Miller
  • Production Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, Universal Content Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Code M Season 2
Watch Options
  • ALTBalaji ALTBalaji
  • Voot Voot
  • Zee5 Zee5

Code M Season 2

  • Release Date 2 June 2022
  • Genre Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor, Aalekh Kapoor
  • Director Akshay Choubey
  • Producer Aakaash Berry, Akanksha Shukla
  • Production ALTBalaji
  • Certificate 18+
Westworld Season 4 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld Season 4

  • Release Date 27 June 2022
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson
  • Production Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate A
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building Season 2

  • Release Date 28 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey
  • Music Siddhartha Khosla
  • Producer Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman
  • Production Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions, 40 Share Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
