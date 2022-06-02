Peaky Blinders season 6 is, arguably, the biggest TV show for many in June 2022 as the crime drama's latest and final instalment comes nearly three years after the last one aired in 2019. Expect the narrative to be more hard-hitting and intense than ever, given the fact the previous part ended on a cliff-hanger. A section of the audience, especially those fond of the superhero genre, might not fully agree with my opening statement as they are likely to be more interested in The Boys season 3, which heralds the return of some highly twisted ‘Supes'. Then, of course, there is the much lighter yet equally-noteworthy Ms. Marvel, the latest series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that includes titles such as Loki and Moon Knight to name a few.

From India, She season 2 is the most talked-about release of the month mainly because the first instalment became popular despite middling reviews. While the Netflix series takes us to the murky underworld, the journalism drama The Broken News takes us to the fast-paced world of television media. Rounding up the list of major Indian releases is Code M season 2, touted to be a hard-hitting drama about attempts to assassinate Army officers.

You can read more about all these TV shows below — and you can discover the full list of upcoming web series at our entertainment hub. It includes a Korean take on Money Heist, Apple TV+'s Maya Rudolph-backed workplace comedy Loot, and the Telugu-language period drama 9 Hours.

With that, here's our TV guide to June 2022 to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot Select.

The Boys season 3

When: June 3

Where: Prime Video

It wouldn't be wrong to term The Boys as a classic David vs. Goliath tale as the titular vigilantes have pretty much always been the underdogs in their battle against the cold-hearted superheroes. Expect things to change in The Boys season 3, as the vigilantes are set to get superpowers of their own, albeit temporarily, which suggests that the fights will be more disturbing and bloodier this time around.

Jensen Ackles and Sean Patrick Flanery are the major new additions to the The Boys season 3 cast. Ackles essays the role of superhero Soldier Boy, a character who — as per creator Eric Kripke — will give us a look at the US' past. Flanery, on the other hand, plays Gunpowder, a character inspired by Judge Dredd.

They, of course, join Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, who reprise their roles as the vigilante antihero William “Billy” Butcher and the sadistic superhero Homelander, respectively. Erin Moriarty's kind-hearted superhero Starlight, Jack Quaid's The Boys' civilian member Hughie Campbell, and Giancarlo Esposito's Vought International CEO Stan Edgar also return.

The first three episodes from the eight-episode The Boys season 3 will be out June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. A new episode will be released every week on following Fridays. The season finale of The Boys season 3 drops on July 15.

Ms. Marvel

When: June 8

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Ms. Marvel is perceived to be a landmark release for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it marks the introduction of its first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. Going by its trailer, one can expect it to be hilarious and inspiring in equal measure. It is likely to set the stage for the feature film The Marvels, where Khan will appear alongside her idol Carol Denvers/ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Headlined by Iman Vellani as the titular character, Ms. Marvel cast includes Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno Carrelli, Mohan Kapur as her father Yusuf Khan, and Laith Nakli as her religious mentor Sheikh Abdullah. Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar plays an undisclosed guest role on Ms. Marvel.

Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah direct the first and the last episodes. Of the remaining four, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy direct two each. Bisha K. Ali serves as the showrunner for the series.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel releases June 8 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. A new episode drops every week with the finale set to air on July 13.

Code M season 2

When: June 9

Where: Voot Select

Jennifer Winget returns as the bold Major Monica Mehra, who investigates cases involving the assassinations of Army officers, for Code M season 2. The trailer suggests that it will have pretty much everything — right from action dramatic sequences to romantic ones — that helped the first instalment find decent patronage.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire is the most talked about addition to the Code M season 2 cast, as his character is touted to be a powerful individual who might change the course of the narrative. Tanuj Virwani, of course, reprises his role as Mehra's former love interest Angad Sandhu. Director Akshay Choubey directs Code M season 2 off a script from Anirududha Guha.

All eight episodes of Code M season 2 will stream from June 9 on Voot Select.

Peaky Blinders season 6

When: June 10

Where: Netflix

Peaky Blinders season 6 marks the end of a series that first aired in 2013 and soon attained cult status courtesy of its intriguing screenplay and gripping performances. The final season of this crime drama will see Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the leader of the titular party, trying to get things back on track after his plans went haywire towards the end of the previous instalment, forcing him to contemplate ending his life. The premise, and the very fact that the new season comes nearly three years after the last one make this a special affair for fans.

Besides Murphy, Peaky Blinders season 6 cast includes Natasha O'Keeffe as Shelby's second wife Elizabeth, Paul Anderson as the eldest Shelby sibling Arthur, Sophie Rundle as the former social activist Ada Thorne, and Finn Cole as Tommy's rival Michael Gray among others.

There are, however, two important cast members who won't be part of the final season. Charlie Murphy won't be reprising her role of Jessie Eden, a charismatic union convener. Similarly, Helen McCrory won't be seen as Tommy's favourite aunt Polly, as she died before she could begin work on the show. Steven Knight, however, returns as the showrunner for Peaky Blinders season 6.

The final season of Peaky Blinders will be out June 10 on Netflix, with all six episodes dropping on the release date. The thing to note here, however, is that it has already aired in the UK on BBC.

The Broken News

When: June 10

Where: Zee5

Bollywood star Sonali Bendre makes her digital debut with The Broken News, a Hindi-language adaptation of the British series Press. The journalism drama explores the murky side of television media and highlights that through her character Amina Qureshi, a seasoned journalist who tries to preserve her ethics while dealing with professional competitors.

Besides Bendre, The Broken News cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat as her rival Dipankar Sanyal and Shriya Pilgaonkar as an up and coming journalist. It is directed by Vinay Waikul, who previously directed the Nimrat Kaur-led series The Test Case. The Broken News is a production of BBC Studios India and Zee5.

She season 2

When: June 17

Where: Netflix

When it premiered in 2020, She found an audience despite mixed reviews as it featured a raw and caustic narrative that explored Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season of the crime drama picks up where the first one ended, with constable Bhumika Pardesi (Aaditi Pohankar) taking up yet another assignment that sees her caught between her duty and desires.

Besides Pohankar, She season 2 cast includes Kishore, Vishwas Kini, Sandeep Dhabale, Shivani Rangole, and Mohammad Ali Baig among others. Arif Ali directs off a screenplay from showrunner Imtiaz Ali.

All seven episodes from She season 2 will be out June 17 on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy season 3

When: June 22

Where: Netflix

The third season of The Umbrella Academy has piqued the curiosity of fans, as it is set in an alternate timeline where the titular organisation simply doesn't exist. This reality, instead, is home to a group called the Sparrow Academy, which loathes the Hargreeves siblings. Going by the trailer, it will be more action-packed and complex than the previous instalments. Expect it to be more violent than the U/A-rated previous seasons as this comes with an ‘A' rating.

The fact that Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the latest season, transiting to Viktor, is one of the big talking points as the actor himself did the same in real-life.

Justin Cornwell, Britney Oldford, and Jake Epstein are the new additions to The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast. They join Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, and Justin H. Min among others who reprise their roles from the previous seasons. Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jeff F. King, Blackman, and Jermey Webb are credited as executive producers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released June 22 on Netflix.

Westworld season 4

When: June 27

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld season 4 marks the return of a sci-fi thriller that has over the years impressed fans with its unpredictable twists and inherently unnerving narratives. Going by the teaser trailer, the fourth instalment of Westworld will be creepier than its predecessors. While I am sure that fans may have already come up with their own theories regarding the storyline and potential twists, the one thing this show has really taught us over the years is to expect the unexpected.

The cast for Westworld season 4 includes the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul. We are, however, likely to get clarity on some of these characters only once we watch the entire series as Westworld guards its secrets so closely that what you learn upon premiere often has a different meaning altogether by the time the season wraps up. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan return as showrunners for Westworld season 4.

Westworld season 4 debuts June 27 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Only Murders in the Building season 2

When: June 28

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020 with critics praising its quirky narrative. The positive response to the first part alone makes Only Murders in the Building season 2 a noteworthy release. The trailer suggests that the new instalment is likely to be zanier and more entertaining than the first part.

Cara Delevingne is the big addition to the main cast..The likes of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Amy Ryan reprise their respective roles from the first season. Amy Schumer guest stars as a fictional version of herself. She will be joined by Shirley MacLaine in an undisclosed role

Only Murders in the Building season 2, like the first one, is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The first two episodes from the 10-part Only Murders in the Building season 2 are out June 28 in India on Disney+ Hotstar. A new episode airs every week with the season finale arriving on August 23.