Netflix September 2022 Releases: Cobra Kai 5, Jamtara 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, and More

Alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi, Ana de Armas in Blonde, and Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Plan A Plan B.

By Akhil Arora |  Updated: 30 August 2022 10:14 IST
Netflix September 2022 Releases: Cobra Kai 5, Jamtara 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, and More

Photo Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai season 5

  • Cobra Kai season 5 releases September 9 on Netflix
  • Jamtara season 2 drops all episodes on September 23
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns September 2

Netflix has announced five Indian originals for September 2022 — the most we've seen in a while. Phishing expands on Jamtara season 2, as bigger players and bigger scams make their way into the Jharkhand city. With stakes raised due to the upcoming elections, politicians try to control phishing but phishing ends up controlling politics. Jamtara season 2 drops all episodes September 23 on Netflix. A few weeks earlier on September 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brings back the titular women in Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — though one is now a divorcee — for a second season of banter and bonding. Expect more celebrity cameos.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh stars in Jogi, where three friends of different faiths come together to save hundreds in their town during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Jogi is out September 16 on Netflix. And that leaves Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, the second chapter of the true crime docuseries that charts the exploits of serial killer Raja Kolander. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer releases September 7 on Netflix. And lastly, the Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia-led rom-com Plan A Plan B will close out the month on September 30, where an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney. And yes, somehow, they fall in love.

Cobra Kai to The Rings of Power, the Biggest TV Shows in September

From outside India, the biggest Netflix original in September 2022 is the fifth season of Cobra Kai. With Kreese behind bars, Terry Silver expanding his empire, and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. All Cobra Kai season 5 episodes arrive September 9 on Netflix. The biggest original movie stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, with Blonde “boldly reimagining” the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame. Blonde is being noted for the first NC-17 movie on Netflix. In India, it's simply rated A though. Blonde is out September 28 on Netflix.

Fans of Riverdale and Stranger Things might want to check out Do Revenge, in which Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke play a dethroned queen bee and an unassuming new student, respectively, who team up to exact revenge on each other's enemies at a posh private high school. Do Revenge releases September 16. Netflix is going to offer some Australian nostalgia in September, as it brings back the 1990s coming-of-age series Heartbreak High with a new take but the same format. It begins with an incendiary mural that exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Heartbreak High drops all episodes September 14 on Netflix.

If you enjoy documentaries, there's a couple of September Netflix originals you should keep an eye on. Remember Sofia Copolla's Emma Watson-led film The Bling Ring? Now, you can hear two of the real Bling Ring burglars tell their stories in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, a limited series coming September 21. The other one is Sins of Our Mother, which looks at the 2019 investigations into the death of two siblings, which unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths and led to the arrest of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Lori's surviving son Colby offers insight into the family's backstory. Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix with all episodes on September 14.

Netflix September 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in September 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

September 1
Claymore: Season 1
Fenced In
The Fog
Gecko's Garage
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, Episodes 13–24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
LOL House of Surprises
Love at First Stream
Love in the Villa
The Mist
Off the Hook: Season 1
Ouran High School Host Club
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

September 2
Buy My House: Season 1
Collision Course
Dated and Related: Season 1
Devil in Ohio: Limited Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Fakes: Season 1
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
You're Nothing Special: Season 1

September 3
Little Women: Season 1, weekly

September 5
CoComelon: Season 6
Desterro
The Metamorphosis of Birds
Once Upon a Small Town: Season 1, weekly
Sea
Simon Calls
Soa

September 6
Bee and PuppyCat: Part 1
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7
Chef's Table: Pizza
Diary of a Gigolo: Season 1
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
A Quiet Place
The Tax Collector

September 8
The Anthrax Attacks
Diorama
Entrapped: Season 1
Who Likes My Follower?: Season 1

September 9
Aloe Vera
Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2
Mortal Kombat
Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 5–9
No Limit
Narco-Saints

September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

September 13
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández: Season 1
Heartbreak High: Season 1
The Lørenskog Disappearance: Limited Series
Sins of Our Mother: Limited Series

September 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2
Terim

September 16
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Finding Hubby 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: Season 1
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo: Season 1
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

September 17
Those Who Wish Me Dead

September 18
Love Between Fairy and Devil

September 19
Go Dog Go: Season 3

September 20
Mom Is Pregnant
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21
Designing Miami: Season 1
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef: Mexico: Season 1
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series

September 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Female Cousins
The Ghost
Karma's World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue: Limited Series

September 23
A Jazzman's Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back: Season 1
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou

September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

September 26
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

September 27
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

September 29
The Empress: Season 1

September 30
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground: Season 1
Phantom Pups
Plan A Plan B Rainbow

September TBA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Imperfects: Season 1
Katteri

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni
  • Director
    Uttam Domale
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig
  • Production
    Dharma Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Jogi

Jogi

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Duration 1h 56min
  • Cast
    Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Chauhan, Amyra Dastur, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra, Paresh Pahuja, Hiten Tejwani, Mikhail Yawalkar, Sadanand Patil
  • Director
    Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Producer
    Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Production
    AAZ Films
  • Release Date 7 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Dheeraj Jindal
  • Producer
    Chandni Ahlawat Dabas
  • Production
    India Today
  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, Kusha Kapila
  • Director
    Shashanka Ghosh
  • Producer
    Trilok Malhotra, K R Harish, Rajat Arora
  • Production
    India Stories Media & Entertainment, Funk Your Blues Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith
  • Music Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson
  • Producer
    William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Katrin L. Goodson, Bob Wilson
  • Production
    Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment, Heald Counterbalance Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, Sony Pictures Television
  • Certificate 13+
  • Release Date 28 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 46min
  • Cast
    Ana de Armas, Lily Fisher, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Luke Whoriskey, Spencer Garrett, Rebecca Wisocky, Ned Bellamy, Eric Matheny, Catherine Dent, Haley Webb, Eden Riegel, Patrick Brennan, Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Chris Lemmon, Dan Butler
  • Director
    Andrew Dominik
  • Music Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
  • Producer
    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson
  • Production
    Plan B Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder, Paris Berelc, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Ava Capri
  • Director
    Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
  • Music Este Haim, Amanda Yamate
  • Producer
    Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron
  • Production
    Likely Story
  • Release Date 14 September 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall, Chika Ikogwe
  • Production
    Fremantle Media Australia, NewBe
  • Release Date 14 September 2022
  • Genre Crime, Documentary
  • Cast
    Lori Vallow, Colby Vallow
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Release Date 1 September 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Laura Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Hélène Cardona, Katie McGovern, Stefano Skalkotos, Andrea Bellacicco, Daniela Di Muro, Simona Distefano, Peter Arpesella, Katie McGovern, Emilio Solfrizzi, Atikur Rahman Mahi
  • Director
    Mark Steven Johnson
  • Production
    Off Camera Entertainment, Grumpy Entertainment, Netflix Studios
  • Release Date 1 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Tiphaine Daviot, Manon Azem, Oussama Kheddam, Charlotte de Turckheim, Zinedine Soualem, Helena Noguerra
  • Director
    Marie Jardillier
  • Producer
    Lisa Leboff
  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Game Show
  • Cast
    Jason Cohen, Dyman Miller, Joey Roppo, Deyon Miller, Christopher Hahn, Corrina Roppo
  • Production
    Great Scott Media, Main Event Media, Netflix
  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Emily Deschanel, Stacey Farber, Alisha Newton, Sam Jaeger, Tahmoh Penikett, Madeleine Arthur, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Ferris, Gerardo Celasco, Bradley Stryker, Marci T. House, Ty Wood, Djouliet Amara, Naomi Tan, Xaria Dotson, Jason Sakaki, Evan Ellison, Eva Bourne
  • Production
    Haven Entertainment, Netflix
  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Language Turkish
  • Genre Drama, Family
  • Cast
    Settar Tanrıöğen, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Laçin Ceylan, Burcu Cavrar, Cetin Kamal, Sarikartal, Erkan Bektaş, Pınar Göktaş, Sirin Ergüven Hamşioğlu
  • Director
    Özcan Alper
  • Production
    OGM Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Oskar de la Fuente, Elia Galera, Dèlia Brufau
  • Director
    Laura M. Campos, Inma Torrente
  • Producer
    Puy Oria
  • Production
    Oria Films S.L.
  • Certificate 16+
  • Release Date 7 September 2022
  • Cast
    Sarah Minnick, Franco Pepe, Ann Kim, Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Yoshihiro Imai
  • Director
    Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn
  • Producer
    Andrew Fried, David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Danny O'Malley
  • Production
    Boardwalk Pictures, Supper Club
  • Release Date 7 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Dheeraj Jindal
  • Producer
    Chandni Ahlawat Dabas
  • Production
    India Today
  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Documentary
  • Cast
    Clark Gregg, Regan Burns, Brigitte Kali Canales, Tongayi Chirisa, Chris Johnson, Derek Phillips
  • Director
    Dan Krauss
  • Music Justin Melland
  • Producer
    Sweta Vohra
  • Production
    Netflix Studios
  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith
  • Music Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson
  • Producer
    William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Katrin L. Goodson, Bob Wilson
  • Production
    Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment, Heald Counterbalance Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, Sony Pictures Television
  • Certificate 13+
  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 29min
  • Cast
    Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, Ludacris, Tabatha Shaun, Phuong Kubacki, Frances Lee McCain
  • Director
    Millicent Shelton
  • Music Craig DeLeon
  • Producer
    Mark Burg, Tracey E. Edmonds, Brad Kaplan,
  • Production
    42, Edmonds Entertainment, Flavor Unit Entertainment, Serendipity Productions, Twisted Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
  • Release Date 23 April 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Joe Taslim, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Hiroyuki Sanada
  • Director
    Simon McQuoid
  • Music Benjamin Wallfisch
  • Producer
    James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, Broken Road Productions
  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Language French
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Sport, Thriller
  • Cast
    Camille Rowe, Sofiane Zermani, César Domboy, Zacharie Chasseriaud, Laurent Fernandez, Jonas Dinal, Natalie Mitson, Belen Enguidanos, Hassam Ghancy, Antonin Schopfer, Laurence Porteil, Alexandre Poole, Johakim Mejri, Grégory Gaule, Mathias Minne
  • Director
    David M. Rosenthal
  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok
  • Director
    Yoon Jong-bin
  • Producer
    Myung Chan Kang
  • Production
    Moonlight Film, Perfect Storm Film
  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Daiki Yamashita, Kana Hanazawa, Ayumu Murase, Inori Minase, Asami Seto, Nana Mizuki, Mutsumi Tamura, Bin Shimada, Yumiko Kobayashi
  • Director
    Hiroyasu Ishida
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken, Rob James Collier, Éanna Hardwicke, Brandon Grace
  • Music Anne Nikitin
  • Producer
    Brian Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Cristiana Buzzelli, Joanne Lee, Jon Finn, Macdara Kelleher, John Keville
  • Production
    Archery Pictures, Young Blood Productions, Rainbow S.p.A.
  • Certificate 16+
  • Release Date 10 June 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry
  • Director
    Taylor Sheridan
  • Music Brian Tyler
  • Producer
    Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Turen
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, Bron Studios, Film Rites, Creative Wealth Media
  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Pratya Patong, Songpon Kantawong, Chakkapat Srisat, Thanawut Chetuku, Teeraphat Somkaew, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Apisit Yukam, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Rataphumi Nakisatit, Manatsanun Panlertwongsakul, Arisara Wongchalee, Ronnagaoen Sanitprapadsorn
  • Director
    Baz Poonpiriya, Kevin Tancharoen, Jon M. Chu
  • Producer
    Jon M. Chu, Tim Coddington, Charlie Corwin, Michael Russell Gunn, Jo Henriquez, Lance Johnson, Sidney Kimmel, Robert Lamonaca, Winnie Lau, Dana Ledoux Miller, John Penotti, John Logan Pierson, Baz Poonpiriya, Tristan Roche
  • Production
    SK Global, Netflix, Electric Somewhere Co., Ivanhoe Pictures, Starlight Culture Entertainment
  • Certificate U/A
  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Scott Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, Macaulay Culkin
  • Director
    Fletcher Moules
  • Music Dot da Genius, Plain Pat
  • Producer
    Michael Penketh, Kenya Barris, Scott Mescudi, Ian Edelman, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams
  • Production
    Khalabo Ink Society, Netflix Animation, Mad Solar
  • Certificate 16+
  • Release Date September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Director
    Hiroyuki Imaishi, Hiromi Wakabayashi
  • Music Akira Yamaoka
  • Producer
    Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor, Saya Elder, Rafał Jaki, Dylan Thomas, Taiki Sakurai, Yoshiki Usa
  • Certificate 16+
