Netflix has announced five Indian originals for September 2022 — the most we've seen in a while. Phishing expands on Jamtara season 2, as bigger players and bigger scams make their way into the Jharkhand city. With stakes raised due to the upcoming elections, politicians try to control phishing but phishing ends up controlling politics. Jamtara season 2 drops all episodes September 23 on Netflix. A few weeks earlier on September 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brings back the titular women in Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — though one is now a divorcee — for a second season of banter and bonding. Expect more celebrity cameos.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh stars in Jogi, where three friends of different faiths come together to save hundreds in their town during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Jogi is out September 16 on Netflix. And that leaves Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, the second chapter of the true crime docuseries that charts the exploits of serial killer Raja Kolander. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer releases September 7 on Netflix. And lastly, the Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia-led rom-com Plan A Plan B will close out the month on September 30, where an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney. And yes, somehow, they fall in love.

Cobra Kai to The Rings of Power, the Biggest TV Shows in September

From outside India, the biggest Netflix original in September 2022 is the fifth season of Cobra Kai. With Kreese behind bars, Terry Silver expanding his empire, and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. All Cobra Kai season 5 episodes arrive September 9 on Netflix. The biggest original movie stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, with Blonde “boldly reimagining” the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame. Blonde is being noted for the first NC-17 movie on Netflix. In India, it's simply rated A though. Blonde is out September 28 on Netflix.

Fans of Riverdale and Stranger Things might want to check out Do Revenge, in which Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke play a dethroned queen bee and an unassuming new student, respectively, who team up to exact revenge on each other's enemies at a posh private high school. Do Revenge releases September 16. Netflix is going to offer some Australian nostalgia in September, as it brings back the 1990s coming-of-age series Heartbreak High with a new take but the same format. It begins with an incendiary mural that exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Heartbreak High drops all episodes September 14 on Netflix.

If you enjoy documentaries, there's a couple of September Netflix originals you should keep an eye on. Remember Sofia Copolla's Emma Watson-led film The Bling Ring? Now, you can hear two of the real Bling Ring burglars tell their stories in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, a limited series coming September 21. The other one is Sins of Our Mother, which looks at the 2019 investigations into the death of two siblings, which unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths and led to the arrest of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Lori's surviving son Colby offers insight into the family's backstory. Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix with all episodes on September 14.

Netflix September 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in September 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

September 1

Claymore: Season 1

Fenced In

The Fog

Gecko's Garage

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, Episodes 13–24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

LOL House of Surprises

Love at First Stream

Love in the Villa

The Mist

Off the Hook: Season 1

Ouran High School Host Club

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

September 2

Buy My House: Season 1

Collision Course

Dated and Related: Season 1

Devil in Ohio: Limited Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Fakes: Season 1

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

You're Nothing Special: Season 1

September 3

Little Women: Season 1, weekly

September 5

CoComelon: Season 6

Desterro

The Metamorphosis of Birds

Once Upon a Small Town: Season 1, weekly

Sea

Simon Calls

Soa

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat: Part 1

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef's Table: Pizza

Diary of a Gigolo: Season 1

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

A Quiet Place

The Tax Collector

September 8

The Anthrax Attacks

Diorama

Entrapped: Season 1

Who Likes My Follower?: Season 1

September 9

Aloe Vera

Cobra Kai: Season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2

Mortal Kombat

Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 5–9

No Limit

Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández: Season 1

Heartbreak High: Season 1

The Lørenskog Disappearance: Limited Series

Sins of Our Mother: Limited Series

September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Terim

September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Finding Hubby 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: Season 1

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo: Season 1

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

September 17

Those Who Wish Me Dead

September 18

Love Between Fairy and Devil

September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3

September 20

Mom Is Pregnant

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami: Season 1

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef: Mexico: Season 1

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Female Cousins

The Ghost

Karma's World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue: Limited Series

September 23

A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back: Season 1

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

September 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

September 29

The Empress: Season 1

September 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground: Season 1

Phantom Pups

Plan A Plan B Rainbow

September TBA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Imperfects: Season 1

Katteri