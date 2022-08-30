Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai season 5
Highlights
Cobra Kai season 5 releases September 9 on Netflix
Jamtara season 2 drops all episodes on September 23
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns September 2
Netflix has announced five Indian originals for September 2022 — the most we've seen in a while. Phishing expands on Jamtara season 2, as bigger players and bigger scams make their way into the Jharkhand city. With stakes raised due to the upcoming elections, politicians try to control phishing but phishing ends up controlling politics. Jamtara season 2 drops all episodes September 23 on Netflix. A few weeks earlier on September 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brings back the titular women in Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — though one is now a divorcee — for a second season of banter and bonding. Expect more celebrity cameos.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh stars in Jogi, where three friends of different faiths come together to save hundreds in their town during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Jogi is out September 16 on Netflix. And that leaves Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, the second chapter of the true crime docuseries that charts the exploits of serial killer Raja Kolander. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer releases September 7 on Netflix. And lastly, the Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia-led rom-com Plan A Plan B will close out the month on September 30, where an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney. And yes, somehow, they fall in love.
From outside India, the biggest Netflix original in September 2022 is the fifth season of Cobra Kai. With Kreese behind bars, Terry Silver expanding his empire, and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. All Cobra Kai season 5 episodes arrive September 9 on Netflix. The biggest original movie stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, with Blonde “boldly reimagining” the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame. Blonde is being noted for the first NC-17 movie on Netflix. In India, it's simply rated A though. Blonde is out September 28 on Netflix.
Fans of Riverdale and Stranger Things might want to check out Do Revenge, in which Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke play a dethroned queen bee and an unassuming new student, respectively, who team up to exact revenge on each other's enemies at a posh private high school. Do Revenge releases September 16. Netflix is going to offer some Australian nostalgia in September, as it brings back the 1990s coming-of-age series Heartbreak High with a new take but the same format. It begins with an incendiary mural that exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Heartbreak High drops all episodes September 14 on Netflix.
If you enjoy documentaries, there's a couple of September Netflix originals you should keep an eye on. Remember Sofia Copolla's Emma Watson-led film The Bling Ring? Now, you can hear two of the real Bling Ring burglars tell their stories in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, a limited series coming September 21. The other one is Sins of Our Mother, which looks at the 2019 investigations into the death of two siblings, which unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths and led to the arrest of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Lori's surviving son Colby offers insight into the family's backstory. Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix with all episodes on September 14.
Netflix September 2022 releases — the full list
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in September 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
Ana de Armas, Lily Fisher, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Luke Whoriskey, Spencer Garrett, Rebecca Wisocky, Ned Bellamy, Eric Matheny, Catherine Dent, Haley Webb, Eden Riegel, Patrick Brennan, Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Chris Lemmon, Dan Butler
Director
Andrew Dominik
MusicNick Cave, Warren Ellis
Producer
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson
Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Laura Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Hélène Cardona, Katie McGovern, Stefano Skalkotos, Andrea Bellacicco, Daniela Di Muro, Simona Distefano, Peter Arpesella, Katie McGovern, Emilio Solfrizzi, Atikur Rahman Mahi
Director
Mark Steven Johnson
Production
Off Camera Entertainment, Grumpy Entertainment, Netflix Studios
Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken, Rob James Collier, Éanna Hardwicke, Brandon Grace
MusicAnne Nikitin
Producer
Brian Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Cristiana Buzzelli, Joanne Lee, Jon Finn, Macdara Kelleher, John Keville
Production
Archery Pictures, Young Blood Productions, Rainbow S.p.A.
Jon M. Chu, Tim Coddington, Charlie Corwin, Michael Russell Gunn, Jo Henriquez, Lance Johnson, Sidney Kimmel, Robert Lamonaca, Winnie Lau, Dana Ledoux Miller, John Penotti, John Logan Pierson, Baz Poonpiriya, Tristan Roche
Production
SK Global, Netflix, Electric Somewhere Co., Ivanhoe Pictures, Starlight Culture Entertainment
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil
...More