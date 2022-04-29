Technology News
loading

Netflix May 2022 Releases: Thar, Stranger Things 4, Love Death + Robots Season 3, and More

Alongside Jumanji: The Next Level, Wonder Woman 1984, and Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:25 IST
Netflix May 2022 Releases: Thar, Stranger Things 4, Love Death + Robots Season 3, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27 on Netflix
  • Thar, with Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, out May 6
  • Love Death + Robots season 3 due May 20 on Netflix

Stranger Things 4 is by far the biggest title on Netflix in May 2022, with the hit sci-fi supernatural horror series returning after nearly three years away. The penultimate season of Stranger Things has been split into two parts: the five-episode Volume 1 drops May 27, with the four-episode Volume 2 due July 1. The biggest Netflix original from India this month is Thar, a Western-inspired crime thriller set in ‘80s Rajasthan. Father and son Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lead Thar, which arrives May 6 on Netflix in India and around the world. The only other Indian Netflix original we know of in May 2022 is the animated spin-off Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, shooting in May 30 on Netflix.

If you're looking for new Netflix original series in May, you can catch Mike Myers playing eight characters in the limited comedy series The Pentaverate, where a Canadian journalist is trying to expose a secret group of five who have been influencing world events for the greater good. So, it's like the Illuminati but less sinister? The Pentaverate drops all of its episodes May 5 on Netflix. Alongside Stranger Things, the other major series returning in May 2022 is the adult animated anthology Love, Death & Robots for Volume 3, which promises continuations of at least two stories from the first season. Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 is available May 20 on Netflix.

Have you ever wondered where the term Stockholm syndrome came from? Thanks to the new Swedish Netflix series Clark, you don't have to dig through Wikipedia to know the answer. Instead, you can watch it come to life, as Bill Skarsgård plays the lifelong criminal Clark Olofsson who was involved in the 1973 Norrmalmstorg bank robbery and hostage crisis. Clark is out May 5 on Netflix. That leaves The Lincoln Lawyer, where Manuel Garcia-Rulfo steps into the car previously occupied by Matthew McConaughey — for the 2011 film of the same name — with David E. Kelley delivering his second Netflix series following Anatomy of a Scandal in April. All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are due May 13 on Netflix.

If it's Netflix original movies you're interested in, May 2022 has a couple of options beyond the aforementioned Thar. In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma — thanks to a cheerleading stunt gone wrong — and decides to return to high school to achieve her big dream: become prom queen. Senior Year rolls in May 13 on Netflix. Elsewhere, the Lupin duo of actor Omar Sy and director Louis Leterrier reunite on the action comedy The Takedown, streaming May 6 on Netflix.

And while Jackass Forever has yet to release in India, unused footage of that fourth movie in the reality comedy film series — made into Jackass 4.5 — is coming here thanks to Netflix. It's not an original, but rather an exclusive. Jackass 4.5 swings onto Netflix May 20. And in other licensed movies, we have the Gal Gadot-led sequel Wonder Woman 1984 powering in May 15 on Netflix, while Jumanji: The Next Level — starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan — portals in May 10. Both those movies have been available previously (on Prime Video), and now they will be available to Netflix subscribers in India.

Lastly, Netflix's pursuit of being the biggest home for true-crime documentaries continues in May with Our Father, where a woman discovers that she has multiple half-siblings, all thanks to a fertility doctor who illegally and criminally artificially inseminated women looking for donor sperm. Produced by Emmy-winning Jason Blum (The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst), Our Father releases May 11 on Netflix.

Netflix May 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

May 1
After the Sunset
The American
American Sniper
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Arpo: Season 1
Baywatch (2017)
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Brokeback Mountain
Dante's Peak
Eye See You
Kedibone
LEGO: Friends: multiple seasons
Madagascar
Man of Tai Chi
A Man Wanted
The Reader
We're the Millers

May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Let's Tie the Knot, Honey!
Showtime 1958

May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4, Episodes 1–4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1
Summertime: Season 3

May 5
Blood Sisters: Limited Series
Clark: Limited Series
The Pentaverate: Season 1
Wild Babies: Season 1

May 6
Along for the Ride
Brother in Love 2
A Drop of Blood
Emergency Travel
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic: Season 1
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden: Season 1

May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10
Jumanji: The Next Level
One for the Road
Workin' Moms: Season 6

May 11
42 Days of Darkness: Season 1
Brotherhood: Season 2
The Circle: Season 4, Episodes 5–8
The Getaway King
Our Father

May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty: Season 1

May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 1
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
New Heights: Season 1
Senior Year

May 15
Wonder Woman 1984

May 16
Emma.
The Hunt (2020)
The Invisible Man (2020)
Queen & Slim
Vampire in the Garden: Season 1

May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 1
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 1
The G Word with Adam Conover: Limited Series
Insiders: Season 2, weekly
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

May 20
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

May 25
**Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Thar Watch on Netflix

Thar

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Thriller, Western
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan, Jitendra Joshi
  • Director Raj Singh Chaudhary
  • Music Ajay Jayanthi
  • Producer Anil Kapoor
  • Production Anil Kapoor Film Company
The Pentaverate Watch on Netflix

The Pentaverate

  • Release Date 5 May 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Mike Myers, Jennifer Saunder, Jeremy Irons, Ken Jeong, Lydia West, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Keegan Michael Key
  • Director Tim Kirkby
  • Music Orbital
  • Producer Mike Myers, Tim Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Jason Weinberg
  • Production Jax Media, Netflix
Love, Death &amp; Robots Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Love, Death & Robots Season 3

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Genre Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Producer David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen
  • Production Blur Studio, Netflix Studios
  • Certificate 18+
The Lincoln Lawyer Watch on Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham
  • Producer David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman
  • Production David E. Kelley Productions, A&E Networks, A+E Studios
Anatomy of a Scandal Watch on Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 4h 31min
  • Cast
    Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon
  • Director S. J. Clarkson
  • Producer Liza Chasin, S. J. Clarkson, Melissa James Gibson, Allie Goss, Steve Hutensky, David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea
  • Production David E. Kelley Productions, 3dot, Made Up Stories, Made Stories
  • Certificate A
Senior Year Watch on Netflix

Senior Year

  • Release Date 13 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 1h 51min
  • Cast
    Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, Tyler Barnhardt, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Avantika Vandanapu, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Joshua Colley, Brandon Scott Jones, Merrick McCartha, Molly Brown, Jade Bender, Zaire Adams
  • Director Alex Hardcastle
  • Music Jermaine Stegall
  • Producer Rebel Wilson, Todd Garner, Chris Bender
  • Production Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Broken Road Productions
  • Certificate 16+
The Takedown Watch on Netflix

The Takedown

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language French
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin, Dimitri Storoge, Léopold Bara, Luka Quinn, Jean Louis Tilburg, Caroline Mathieu
  • Director Louis Leterrier
  • Music Guillaume Roussel
  • Producer Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer
  • Production Mandarin Films
Wonder Woman 1984 Watch on Prime Video
Read Review

Wonder Woman 1984

  • Release Date 24 December 2020
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
  • Director Patty Jenkins
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Production Atlas Entertainment, DC Comics, DC Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Jumanji: The Next Level
Read Review

Jumanji: The Next Level

  • Release Date 13 December 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 54min
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito
  • Director Jake Kasdan
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Matt Tolmach, William Teitler, Jake Kasdan
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, Hartbeat Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions, The Detective Agency
  • Certificate U/A
Our Father Watch on Netflix

Our Father

  • Release Date 11 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Documentary
  • Director Lucie Jourdan
  • Producer Jason Blum
  • Production Blumhouse Productions
  • Certificate 16+
The Hunt Coming to Netflix

The Hunt

  • Release Date 16 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Horror, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 30min
  • Cast
    Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Wayne Duvall, Ethan Suplee, Ike Barinholtz, Sturgill Simpson, Kate Nowlin, Christopher Berry, Justin Hartley, Sylvia Grace Crim, Emma Roberts, Walker Babington, Jason Kirkpatrick, Amy Madigan, Reed Birney, Glenn Howerton, Teri Wyble, J. C. MacKenzie, Macon Blair, Usman Ally, Steve Coulter, Ariel Eliaz, Alexander Babara, Dean West, Vince Pisani, Tadasay Young, Jim Klock, Steve Mokate, Hannah Alline
  • Director Craig Zobel
  • Music Nathan Barr
  • Producer Jason Blum, Damon Lindelof
  • Production Blumhouse Productions, White Rabbit Productions, Dentsu
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Thar, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things season 4, Love Death and Robots season 3, Jumanji The Next Level, Wonder Woman 1984, Senior Year, The Pentaverate, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Takedown, Jackass 4 5, Our Father, The Circle season 4, Ghost in the Shell, The Hunt 20220, Mighty Little Bheem I Love Taj Mahal
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Bharti Airtel Partners with Apollo Hospitals, Cisco on 5G Connected Ambulance
Poco M4 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Netflix May 2022 Releases: Thar, Stranger Things 4, Love Death + Robots Season 3, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  5. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  8. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
  2. Smartphone Shipments Globally Dip for Third Consecutive Quarter, Samsung, Apple Continue to Grow: Reports
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years
  5. WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  7. Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone, Huawei MatePad SE Budget Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Hong Kong's Central Bank Unsure About Motivations Behind Retail CBDC Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X With 90Hz Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Prime Minister Modi Hails India as an Investment Destination for Semiconductors Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.