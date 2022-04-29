Stranger Things 4 is by far the biggest title on Netflix in May 2022, with the hit sci-fi supernatural horror series returning after nearly three years away. The penultimate season of Stranger Things has been split into two parts: the five-episode Volume 1 drops May 27, with the four-episode Volume 2 due July 1. The biggest Netflix original from India this month is Thar, a Western-inspired crime thriller set in ‘80s Rajasthan. Father and son Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lead Thar, which arrives May 6 on Netflix in India and around the world. The only other Indian Netflix original we know of in May 2022 is the animated spin-off Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, shooting in May 30 on Netflix.

If you're looking for new Netflix original series in May, you can catch Mike Myers playing eight characters in the limited comedy series The Pentaverate, where a Canadian journalist is trying to expose a secret group of five who have been influencing world events for the greater good. So, it's like the Illuminati but less sinister? The Pentaverate drops all of its episodes May 5 on Netflix. Alongside Stranger Things, the other major series returning in May 2022 is the adult animated anthology Love, Death & Robots for Volume 3, which promises continuations of at least two stories from the first season. Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 is available May 20 on Netflix.

Have you ever wondered where the term Stockholm syndrome came from? Thanks to the new Swedish Netflix series Clark, you don't have to dig through Wikipedia to know the answer. Instead, you can watch it come to life, as Bill Skarsgård plays the lifelong criminal Clark Olofsson who was involved in the 1973 Norrmalmstorg bank robbery and hostage crisis. Clark is out May 5 on Netflix. That leaves The Lincoln Lawyer, where Manuel Garcia-Rulfo steps into the car previously occupied by Matthew McConaughey — for the 2011 film of the same name — with David E. Kelley delivering his second Netflix series following Anatomy of a Scandal in April. All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are due May 13 on Netflix.

If it's Netflix original movies you're interested in, May 2022 has a couple of options beyond the aforementioned Thar. In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma — thanks to a cheerleading stunt gone wrong — and decides to return to high school to achieve her big dream: become prom queen. Senior Year rolls in May 13 on Netflix. Elsewhere, the Lupin duo of actor Omar Sy and director Louis Leterrier reunite on the action comedy The Takedown, streaming May 6 on Netflix.

And while Jackass Forever has yet to release in India, unused footage of that fourth movie in the reality comedy film series — made into Jackass 4.5 — is coming here thanks to Netflix. It's not an original, but rather an exclusive. Jackass 4.5 swings onto Netflix May 20. And in other licensed movies, we have the Gal Gadot-led sequel Wonder Woman 1984 powering in May 15 on Netflix, while Jumanji: The Next Level — starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan — portals in May 10. Both those movies have been available previously (on Prime Video), and now they will be available to Netflix subscribers in India.

Lastly, Netflix's pursuit of being the biggest home for true-crime documentaries continues in May with Our Father, where a woman discovers that she has multiple half-siblings, all thanks to a fertility doctor who illegally and criminally artificially inseminated women looking for donor sperm. Produced by Emmy-winning Jason Blum (The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst), Our Father releases May 11 on Netflix.

Netflix May 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

May 1

After the Sunset

The American

American Sniper

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Arpo: Season 1

Baywatch (2017)

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Brokeback Mountain

Dante's Peak

Eye See You

Kedibone

LEGO: Friends: multiple seasons

Madagascar

Man of Tai Chi

A Man Wanted

The Reader

We're the Millers

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Let's Tie the Knot, Honey!

Showtime 1958

May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4, Episodes 1–4

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters: Limited Series

Clark: Limited Series

The Pentaverate: Season 1

Wild Babies: Season 1

May 6

Along for the Ride

Brother in Love 2

A Drop of Blood

Emergency Travel

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic: Season 1

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden: Season 1

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Jumanji: The Next Level

One for the Road

Workin' Moms: Season 6

May 11

42 Days of Darkness: Season 1

Brotherhood: Season 2

The Circle: Season 4, Episodes 5–8

The Getaway King

Our Father

May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty: Season 1

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 1

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

New Heights: Season 1

Senior Year

May 15

Wonder Woman 1984

May 16

Emma.

The Hunt (2020)

The Invisible Man (2020)

Queen & Slim

Vampire in the Garden: Season 1

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 1

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 1

The G Word with Adam Conover: Limited Series

Insiders: Season 2, weekly

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

May 20

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

May 25

**Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal