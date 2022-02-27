The biggest Netflix original in March is by far season 2 of Bridgerton, the Regency-era London series following several members of London high society. Regé-Jean Page is gone, and the focus shifts to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley, from Sex Education). Bridgerton season 2 drops all episodes March 25 on Netflix. Two weeks earlier on March 11, Ryan Reynolds returns with a new sci-fi movie with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. In The Adam Project, he's a time-traveling fighter pilot who must work with his 12-year-old self to save the world. The Adam Project is out March 11 on Netflix. And I know a lot of you are looking forward to season 4 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive — it's available March 11 — which will chronicle one of the most exciting F1 seasons in recent memory.

Netflix has announced just one Indian original for March so far. Produced by Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's respective production labels, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love follows an awkward and lonely 20-something (Vihaan Samat) who is often led astray by a cheeky imaginary wizard as he struggles in his quest for a girlfriend. Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose, and Suchitra Pillai also star. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love premieres March 18 on Netflix. The only other Indian content on Netflix in March that we know of is the second season of the animated spin-off Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, dropping March 10 on the service.

If you are looking for more originals, the historical sci-fi romantic drama Outlander returns for its sixth season starting March 7. With war inching closer, the Frasers (Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan) must figure out a way to keep the peace. Elsewhere, The Flash star Grant Gustin partners with a clever and naughty dog in based-on-a-true-story Rescued by Ruby as he trains to join an elite K-9 unit. Rescued by Ruby releases March 17 on Netflix. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins can be seen alongside Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons in Windfall — out March 18 on Netflix — where things go wrong after a thief breaking into an empty vacation home is surprised by the last-minute arrival of a mogul and his wife.

March also brings the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources, where Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters and other creatures like them juggle romance, workplace drama, and their human clients' needs. Human Resources slides in March 18 on Netflix. And lastly, fans of Andy Warhol might want to give a new limited docu-series a look on March 9. After he was shot in 1968, Andy Warhol began documenting his life and feelings. The Andy Warhol Diaries looks at those diaries as they reveal the secrets behind his persona.

Outside of originals, the biggest title in March is the OTT premiere of Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the high-grossing Spider-Man spin-off Venom. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available March 1 on Netflix in India. And in some excellent news, Bo Burnham's award-winning coming-of-age comedy-drama Eighth Grade is coming to streaming in India for the first time. Eighth Grade drops March 13 on Netflix. Gucci! (IYKYK)

Netflix March 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

March 1

American Pie 2

Bumblebee

The Departed

The Guardians of Justice: Season 1

Hometown: Season 1

Instant Family

Jack the Giant Slayer

Love is Colorblind

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1

March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm: Season 1

March 3

American Girl

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Masquerade: Season 1

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit: Season 1

Making Fun: Season 1

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 7

Outlander: Season 6

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing: Season 1

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series

The Bombardment

Byron Baes: Season 1

Queer Eye Germany: Season 1

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

Karma's World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone: Season 1

Love, Life & Everything in Between: Season 1

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah: Season 2

March 11

The Adam Project

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

Rabid: Season 1

March 12

Parasite in Love

March 13

Eighth Grade

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.

Marilyn's Eyes

Team Zenko Go: Season 1

March 16

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives: Limited Series

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1

Zombieland: Double Tap

March 17

Holmes & Watson

Rescued by Ruby

Soil: Season 1

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters: Season 1

The Cursed: Season 1

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1

Human Resources: Season 1

Is It Cake?: Season 1

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up: Season 1

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African: Season 1

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure: Limited Series

March 23

Black and Blue

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March TBA

800 Meters: Season 1

Tomorrow: Season 1