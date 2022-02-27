Technology News
Netflix March 2022 Releases: Bridgerton Season 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Outlander Season 6, and More

Alongside Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 February 2022 09:00 IST
Netflix March 2022 Releases: Bridgerton Season 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Outlander Season 6, and More

Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2

  • Bridgerton season 2 release date is March 25 on Netflix
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage out March 1 on Netflix in India
  • Outlander season 6 starts March 7 on Netflix, runs weekly

The biggest Netflix original in March is by far season 2 of Bridgerton, the Regency-era London series following several members of London high society. Regé-Jean Page is gone, and the focus shifts to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley, from Sex Education). Bridgerton season 2 drops all episodes March 25 on Netflix. Two weeks earlier on March 11, Ryan Reynolds returns with a new sci-fi movie with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. In The Adam Project, he's a time-traveling fighter pilot who must work with his 12-year-old self to save the world. The Adam Project is out March 11 on Netflix. And I know a lot of you are looking forward to season 4 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive — it's available March 11 — which will chronicle one of the most exciting F1 seasons in recent memory.

Netflix has announced just one Indian original for March so far. Produced by Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's respective production labels, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love follows an awkward and lonely 20-something (Vihaan Samat) who is often led astray by a cheeky imaginary wizard as he struggles in his quest for a girlfriend. Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose, and Suchitra Pillai also star. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love premieres March 18 on Netflix. The only other Indian content on Netflix in March that we know of is the second season of the animated spin-off Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, dropping March 10 on the service.

If you are looking for more originals, the historical sci-fi romantic drama Outlander returns for its sixth season starting March 7. With war inching closer, the Frasers (Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan) must figure out a way to keep the peace. Elsewhere, The Flash star Grant Gustin partners with a clever and naughty dog in based-on-a-true-story Rescued by Ruby as he trains to join an elite K-9 unit. Rescued by Ruby releases March 17 on Netflix. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins can be seen alongside Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons in Windfall — out March 18 on Netflix — where things go wrong after a thief breaking into an empty vacation home is surprised by the last-minute arrival of a mogul and his wife.

March also brings the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources, where Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters and other creatures like them juggle romance, workplace drama, and their human clients' needs. Human Resources slides in March 18 on Netflix. And lastly, fans of Andy Warhol might want to give a new limited docu-series a look on March 9. After he was shot in 1968, Andy Warhol began documenting his life and feelings. The Andy Warhol Diaries looks at those diaries as they reveal the secrets behind his persona.

Outside of originals, the biggest title in March is the OTT premiere of Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the high-grossing Spider-Man spin-off Venom. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available March 1 on Netflix in India. And in some excellent news, Bo Burnham's award-winning coming-of-age comedy-drama Eighth Grade is coming to streaming in India for the first time. Eighth Grade drops March 13 on Netflix. Gucci! (IYKYK)

Netflix March 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

March 1
American Pie 2
Bumblebee
The Departed
The Guardians of Justice: Season 1
Hometown: Season 1
Instant Family
Jack the Giant Slayer
Love is Colorblind
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1

March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm: Season 1

March 3
American Girl
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Masquerade: Season 1
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit: Season 1
Making Fun: Season 1
Meskina
Pieces of Her

March 7
Outlander: Season 6

March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing: Season 1
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series
The Bombardment
Byron Baes: Season 1
Queer Eye Germany: Season 1
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone: Season 1
Love, Life & Everything in Between: Season 1
Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah: Season 2

March 11
The Adam Project
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
Rabid: Season 1

March 12
Parasite in Love

March 13
Eighth Grade

March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes
Team Zenko Go: Season 1

March 16
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives: Limited Series
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1
Zombieland: Double Tap

March 17
Holmes & Watson
Rescued by Ruby
Soil: Season 1

March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
The Cursed: Season 1
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1
Human Resources: Season 1
Is It Cake?: Season 1
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up: Season 1
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African: Season 1

March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure: Limited Series

March 23
Black and Blue

March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots

March 29
Thermae Romae Novae: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March TBA
800 Meters: Season 1
Tomorrow: Season 1

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Bridgerton Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Bridgerton Season 2

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews
  • Director Tom Verica, Tricia Brock, Alex Pillai
  • Music Kris Bowers
  • Producer Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Holden Chang
  • Production Shondaland
  • Certificate 18+
The Adam Project Watch on Netflix

The Adam Project

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 46min
  • Cast
    Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, Alex Mallari Jr.
  • Director Shawn Levy
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds
  • Production Skydance Media, 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Director Martin Webb
  • Music Walter Mair
  • Producer James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Sophie Todd
  • Production Box to Box Films
  • Certificate 18+
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Watch on Netflix

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Vihaan Samat, Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Dalai, Ankur Rathee
  • Director Rahul Nair
  • Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akthar, Reema Kagti, Kassim Jagmagia, Angad Dev Singh, Zoya Parvin
  • Production Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby
Outlander Season 6 Watch on Netflix

Outlander Season 6

  • Release Date 7 March 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Romance
  • Cast
    Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitlin O'Ryan, Andrew Gower, Jack Tarlton, Tim Downie, Alexander Vlahos, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds
  • Director Kate Cheeseman
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer Guy Tannahill
  • Production Sony Pictures Television, Left Bank Pictures, Story Mining and Supply Company, Tall Ship Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Windfall Watch on Netflix

Windfall

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel
  • Director Charlie McDowell
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel, Jack Selby
  • Certificate 16+
Human Resources Watch on Netflix

Human Resources

  • Release Date 18 March 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Nick Kroll
  • Producer Jennifer Flackett, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin
  • Certificate 16+
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Release Date 14 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
  • Director Andy Serkis
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures
Pieces Of Her Watch on Netflix

Pieces Of Her

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick
  • Director Minkie Spiro
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Charlotte Stoudt, Minkie Spiro, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter
  • Production Made Up Stories, Endeavor Content
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Bridgerton season 2, Venom Let There Be Carnage, Venom 2, Outlander season 6, The Adam Project, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, Formula 1 Drive to Survive season 4, Windfall, Human Resources, Big Mouth, Eighth Grade, The Guardians of Justice, Power Rangers, Andy Warhol, Queer Eye, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah season 2, Zombieland Double Tap, Top Boy season 2, Bumblebee, Transformers, Spider Man, SSMU, Sony Spider-Man Universe
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Netflix March 2022 Releases: Bridgerton Season 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Outlander Season 6, and More
