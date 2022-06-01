Peaky Blinders season 6 is the biggest title on Netflix in June 2022, with the final season of the hit British series arriving in full on June 10 on Netflix, two months after it wrapped up on BBC One in the UK. Less than a couple of weeks later on June 22, the third season of The Umbrella Academy takes us into an alternate timeline — first teased at the end of season 2 — where the titular dysfunctional family of superheroes does not exist. Instead, there is an equivalent in the Sparrow Academy. And oh, Elliot Page's character will come out as transgender. The biggest — and only Netflix original — title from India is the second season of Imtiaz Ali-created She, dropping June 17, wherein Aaditi Pohankar's undercover constable continues to battle her two contrasting personalities.
There's no shortage of big names in Netflix's original movies department in June 2022. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) lead the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and the Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Spiderhead is out June 17 on Netflix. Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout who tries to get a Spain prodigy into the NBA on Hustle, streaming June 8 on Netflix. And finally, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson lead the action comedy The Man from Toronto — directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) and available June 24 on Netflix — where a case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin if he wants to stay alive.
Beyond all that, there are a couple of interesting international series. The award-winning Danish political drama Borgen returns as a Netflix original, with the streamer subtitling its latest fourth season — already aired in Denmark — as Borgen – Power & Glory, rather than calling it Borgen season 4. Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen return, with the former's career as Foreign Minister in jeopardy over a Greenland oil dispute. Borgen – Power & Glory is out June 2 on Netflix. Money Heist might be over, but Netflix isn't giving up on the name, with a Korean adaptation — its full mouthful of a title is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — coming June 24 that is set in a unified Korea but has the same premise otherwise. Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, and Park Hae-soo lead the ensemble cast.
Lastly, Jennifer Lopez leads the Netflix documentary space in June 2022 thanks to Halftime, which provides a look at her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight. Halftime — named so for Lopez's recent Super Bowl performance — drops June 14 on Netflix worldwide.
Netflix June 2022 releases — the full list
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in June 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold. You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — movies and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.
June 1
12 Mighty Orphans
Bohemian Rhapsody
Here Today
Illusion
June 2
#ABtalks: Season 2
Bashar Shorts: Season 1
Borgen – Power & Glory
Change Days: new episode
Heartbeat
Jana Gana Mana
Plastic Island
Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3
As the Crow Flies: Season 1
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 1
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother: Season 1
Surviving Summer
Two Summers: Season 1
June 4
Ammar
The Witches
June 5
Blue Story
Body Cam
Sonic the Hedgehog
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman
June 8
Baby Fever: Season 1
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Rhythm Section
June 9
2020: Season 1
Ben and Jody
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 1, weekly
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
Breaded Life
Don (2022)
First Kill: Season 1
Intimacy: Season 1
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Trees of Peace
June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory
June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures: Season 1
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
June 14
Halftime
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
June 15
Centauro
God's Favorite Idiot: Season 1
Heart Parade
Home 2 Home
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Season 1
Maldivas: Season 1
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet: Season 1
The Wrath of God
June 16
Collision
Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 1
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special
June 17
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
The Martha Mitchell Effect
The War Next-door: Season 2
You Don't Know Me: Season 1
June 18
SPRIGGAN: Season 1
June 19
Civil: Ben Crump
The Little Things
June 21
Bad Boys for Life
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
June 22
The Hidden Lives of Pets: Season 1
Love & Gelato
Snowflake Mountain: Season 1
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
June 23
First Class: Season 1
Queen: Season 1
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Glamour Girls
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee: Season 1
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Season1
June 27
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday
June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29
Beauty
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 1
Sharkdog: Season 2
With contributions from Roktim Rajpal.