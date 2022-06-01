Technology News
Netflix June 2022 Releases: Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, She Season 2, and More

Alongside Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead, Adam Sandler in Hustle, and Kevin Hart in The Man from Toronto.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:07 IST
Netflix June 2022 Releases: Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, She Season 2, and More

Photo Credit: BBC

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders season 6

Highlights
  • Peaky Blinders season 6 out June 10 on Netflix in India
  • The Umbrella Academy season 3 due June 22 on Netflix
  • She season 2, from Imtiaz Ali, drops all episodes on June 17

Peaky Blinders season 6 is the biggest title on Netflix in June 2022, with the final season of the hit British series arriving in full on June 10 on Netflix, two months after it wrapped up on BBC One in the UK. Less than a couple of weeks later on June 22, the third season of The Umbrella Academy takes us into an alternate timeline — first teased at the end of season 2 — where the titular dysfunctional family of superheroes does not exist. Instead, there is an equivalent in the Sparrow Academy. And oh, Elliot Page's character will come out as transgender. The biggest — and only Netflix original — title from India is the second season of Imtiaz Ali-created She, dropping June 17, wherein Aaditi Pohankar's undercover constable continues to battle her two contrasting personalities.

There's no shortage of big names in Netflix's original movies department in June 2022. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) lead the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and the Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Spiderhead is out June 17 on Netflix. Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout who tries to get a Spain prodigy into the NBA on Hustle, streaming June 8 on Netflix. And finally, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson lead the action comedy The Man from Toronto — directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) and available June 24 on Netflix — where a case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin if he wants to stay alive.

Beyond all that, there are a couple of interesting international series. The award-winning Danish political drama Borgen returns as a Netflix original, with the streamer subtitling its latest fourth season — already aired in Denmark — as Borgen – Power & Glory, rather than calling it Borgen season 4. Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen return, with the former's career as Foreign Minister in jeopardy over a Greenland oil dispute. Borgen – Power & Glory is out June 2 on Netflix. Money Heist might be over, but Netflix isn't giving up on the name, with a Korean adaptation — its full mouthful of a title is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — coming June 24 that is set in a unified Korea but has the same premise otherwise. Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, and Park Hae-soo lead the ensemble cast.

Lastly, Jennifer Lopez leads the Netflix documentary space in June 2022 thanks to Halftime, which provides a look at her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight. Halftime — named so for Lopez's recent Super Bowl performance — drops June 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Netflix June 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in June 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold. You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — movies and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

June 1
12 Mighty Orphans
Bohemian Rhapsody
Here Today
Illusion

June 2
#ABtalks: Season 2
Bashar Shorts: Season 1
Borgen – Power & Glory
Change Days: new episode
Heartbeat
Jana Gana Mana
Plastic Island
Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3
As the Crow Flies: Season 1
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 1
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother: Season 1
Surviving Summer
Two Summers: Season 1

June 4
Ammar
The Witches

June 5
Blue Story
Body Cam
Sonic the Hedgehog

June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman

June 8
Baby Fever: Season 1
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Rhythm Section

June 9
2020: Season 1
Ben and Jody
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 1, weekly
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10
Breaded Life
Don (2022)
First Kill: Season 1
Intimacy: Season 1
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Trees of Peace

June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures: Season 1
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

June 14
Halftime
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

June 15
Centauro
God's Favorite Idiot: Season 1
Heart Parade
Home 2 Home
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Season 1
Maldivas: Season 1
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet: Season 1
The Wrath of God

June 16
Collision
Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 1
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special

June 17
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
The Martha Mitchell Effect
The War Next-door: Season 2
You Don't Know Me: Season 1

June 18
SPRIGGAN: Season 1

June 19
Civil: Ben Crump
The Little Things

June 21
Bad Boys for Life
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

June 22
The Hidden Lives of Pets: Season 1
Love & Gelato
Snowflake Mountain: Season 1
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

June 23
First Class: Season 1
Queen: Season 1

June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Glamour Girls
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee: Season 1
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Season1

June 27
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday

June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29
Beauty
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 1
Sharkdog: Season 2

With contributions from Roktim Rajpal.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Coming to Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, Finn Cole, Paul Anderson, Charlotte Riley, Natasha O’Keefe, Harry Kirton, Sam Calflin, Annabelle Wallis
  • Director Anthony Byrne
  • Producer Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook
  • Production BBC Studios, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, Screen Yorkshire
  • Certificate 18+
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Coming to Netflix

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

  • Release Date 22 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, Colm Feore
  • Music Jeff Russo, Perrine Virgile
  • Producer Kevin Lafferty, Sneha Koorse, Jamie Neese, Jason Neese, Ted Miller
  • Production Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, Universal Content Productions
  • Certificate 16+
She Season 2 Watch on Netflix

She Season 2

  • Release Date 17 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig, Resh Lamba
  • Director Arif Ali
  • Music Gaurang Soni, Ishaan Chhabra
  • Producer Ajit Andhare, Kanchan Marathe, Sarita Patil, Tanmai Rastogi, Sudhanshu Vats
  • Production Window Seat Films, Inferno Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Spiderhead Watch on Netflix

Spiderhead

  • Release Date 17 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, Bebe BettencourtBeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Ron Smyck, Stephen Tongun, Charles Parnell, Nathan Jones
  • Director Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Joseph Trapanese
  • Producer Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper, Jeremy Steckler
  • Production Netflix
Hustle Watch on Netflix

Hustle

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Sport
  • Duration 1h 25min
  • Cast
    Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull, María Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Kenny Smith, Silas Graham, Lenjo Kilo, Marcus Delpeche, Malcolm Delpeche, JoJo SiwaNBA players Anthony Edwards
  • Director Jeremiah Zagar
  • Music Dan Deacon
  • Producer LeBron James, Adam Sandler
  • Production Madison 23 Productions, SpringHill Entertainment, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
  • Certificate 16+
Borgen Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Borgen Season 4

  • Release Date 2 June 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Søren Malling, Lisbeth Wulff, Freja Riemann, Kasper Lange, Mikael Birkkjær, Lars Knutzon, Peter Mygind, Morten Kirkskov, Jens Albinus
  • Director Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Rumle Hammerich
  • Music Halfdan E
  • Producer Camilla Hammerich
  • Production Danmarks Radio (DR), Norsk Rikskringkasting (NRK), Sveriges Television (SVT)
  • Certificate 18+
Money Heist: Korea &ndash; Joint Economic Area Watch on Netflix

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

  • Release Date 24 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Yoo Ji-tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Kyu-ho
  • Director Kim Hong-sun
  • Production BH Entertainment, Zium Content
  • Certificate 16+
Halftime Watch on Netflix

Halftime

  • Release Date 14 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Duration 1h 35min
  • Cast
    Jennifer Lopez
  • Director Amanda Micheli
  • Producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Sofio Hall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Serin Marshall, Benny Medina
  • Production Netflix
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Hero Electric to Deploy 1.5 Lakh Electric Scooters Over 3 Years for Zypp Electric’s Fleet
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro With 7 Hours Battery Life, Active Noise Cancellation Goes on Sale in India

