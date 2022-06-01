Peaky Blinders season 6 is the biggest title on Netflix in June 2022, with the final season of the hit British series arriving in full on June 10 on Netflix, two months after it wrapped up on BBC One in the UK. Less than a couple of weeks later on June 22, the third season of The Umbrella Academy takes us into an alternate timeline — first teased at the end of season 2 — where the titular dysfunctional family of superheroes does not exist. Instead, there is an equivalent in the Sparrow Academy. And oh, Elliot Page's character will come out as transgender. The biggest — and only Netflix original — title from India is the second season of Imtiaz Ali-created She, dropping June 17, wherein Aaditi Pohankar's undercover constable continues to battle her two contrasting personalities.

There's no shortage of big names in Netflix's original movies department in June 2022. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) lead the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and the Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Spiderhead is out June 17 on Netflix. Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout who tries to get a Spain prodigy into the NBA on Hustle, streaming June 8 on Netflix. And finally, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson lead the action comedy The Man from Toronto — directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) and available June 24 on Netflix — where a case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin if he wants to stay alive.

Beyond all that, there are a couple of interesting international series. The award-winning Danish political drama Borgen returns as a Netflix original, with the streamer subtitling its latest fourth season — already aired in Denmark — as Borgen – Power & Glory, rather than calling it Borgen season 4. Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen return, with the former's career as Foreign Minister in jeopardy over a Greenland oil dispute. Borgen – Power & Glory is out June 2 on Netflix. Money Heist might be over, but Netflix isn't giving up on the name, with a Korean adaptation — its full mouthful of a title is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — coming June 24 that is set in a unified Korea but has the same premise otherwise. Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, and Park Hae-soo lead the ensemble cast.

Lastly, Jennifer Lopez leads the Netflix documentary space in June 2022 thanks to Halftime, which provides a look at her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight. Halftime — named so for Lopez's recent Super Bowl performance — drops June 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Netflix June 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in June 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

June 1

12 Mighty Orphans

Bohemian Rhapsody

Here Today

Illusion

June 2

#ABtalks: Season 2

Bashar Shorts: Season 1

Borgen – Power & Glory

Change Days: new episode

Heartbeat

Jana Gana Mana

Plastic Island

Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3

As the Crow Flies: Season 1

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 1

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother: Season 1

Surviving Summer

Two Summers: Season 1

June 4

Ammar

The Witches

June 5

Blue Story

Body Cam

Sonic the Hedgehog

June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever: Season 1

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

The Rhythm Section

June 9

2020: Season 1

Ben and Jody

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 1, weekly

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10

Breaded Life

Don (2022)

First Kill: Season 1

Intimacy: Season 1

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Trees of Peace

June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures: Season 1

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

June 14

Halftime

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

June 15

Centauro

God's Favorite Idiot: Season 1

Heart Parade

Home 2 Home

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Season 1

Maldivas: Season 1

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet: Season 1

The Wrath of God

June 16

Collision

Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 1

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special

June 17

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The War Next-door: Season 2

You Don't Know Me: Season 1

June 18

SPRIGGAN: Season 1

June 19

Civil: Ben Crump

The Little Things

June 21

Bad Boys for Life

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

June 22

The Hidden Lives of Pets: Season 1

Love & Gelato

Snowflake Mountain: Season 1

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

June 23

First Class: Season 1

Queen: Season 1

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Glamour Girls

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee: Season 1

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Season1

June 27

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday

June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

Beauty

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 1

Sharkdog: Season 2

With contributions from Roktim Rajpal.