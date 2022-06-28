What are the biggest Netflix originals in July? Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 — the two-part supersized end to the fourth season, out July 1 — is easily the biggest title, as fans await the outcome of the showdown of Vecna with the Hawkins Gang. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans lead Netflix's most expensive movie of all time, The Gray Man, which also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Dhanush. The Gray Man shoots in July 22. The other talked-about movie — or at least its trailer was — is Persuasion, the witty adaptation of Jane Austen's novel with Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding. Persuasion heats up July 15. And lastly, we've Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 — starting July 12 — that features Walter White and Jimmy Pinkman, among other claimed surprises.

July is a banner month for Netflix India too, as there are four Indian originals. Jitendra Kumar leads the quirky sports dramedy Jaadugar — sparkling in July 15 — about a small-town magician trying to win a local football tournament to marry the love of his life. Ranveer Singh leads Netflix India's first interactive special in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, roaring in July 8, where you get to decide what Ranveer does. The second season of the comedy-drama Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba and Neena Gupta, is also expected in July, though we don't have an exact date yet. And lastly, we've the docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, striking in July 20, that attempts to decode the minds of some of India's deadliest killers.

If you're looking for more Netflix original series in July, you might want to check out Resident Evil — no connection to the movies — that finds Lance Reddick (John Wick) and Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) leading a redefined take on the concept. Resident Evil screams onto Netflix July 14. Neil Patrick Harris stars in the rom-com series Uncoupled, steaming in July 29, about a New York City real estate broker in his 40s whose longtime boyfriend leaves him. Elsewhere, To All the Boys star Lana Candor leads the dark comedy series Boo, Bitch — screaming onto Netflix July 8 — where she turns into a ghost and then becomes popular at school.

For families in July, there's the spin-off series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on July 14, which brings back Jack Black to voice the title character as he teams up with an elite English knight on a quest to rescue magical weapons. Meanwhile, the award-winning filmmaker behind Moana and Big Hero 6 gives us the animated adventure The Sea Beast, where a young stowaway girl and a legendary sea monster hunter (Karl Urban) venture into uncharted waters. The Sea Beast sails in July 8 on Netflix.

Over in the unscripted department in July, there are two titles that stand out — apart from the aforementioned Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. First up is Girl in the Picture, a true crime documentary about a woman found dying by a road who leaves behind a son, and a man claiming to be her husband. Girl in the Picture is available July 6. And for those looking for something much less bleaker, designer Melanie Rose tells us how she dreamt up erotic renovations for couples in How to Build a Sex Room, be it a next-level spa or a secret rock 'n' roll dungeon. How to Build a Sex Room is out July 8 on Netflix.

Netflix July 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in July 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

July TBA

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 🇮🇳

July 1

300: Rise of an Empire

Coach Carter

The Craigslist Killer

The Dark Knight

Love Song

Man of Steel

Mighty Oak

Power Players: Season 2

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 🇺🇸

July 2

Becoming Witch: new episode

July 3

The Art of Incarceration

Operation Romeo

July 5

Like a Boss

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽

Fast & Feel Love

Girl in the Picture 🇺🇸

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between 🇺🇸

King of Stonks: Season 1 🇩🇪

Uncle from Another World: Season 1 🇯🇵

July 7

Karma's World: Season 3 🇺🇸

Vinland Saga

July 8

Boo, Bitch: Limited Series 🇺🇸

Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺

Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷

How To Build a Sex Room: Season 1 🇺🇸

Honey Boy

Incantation 🇹🇼

Jewel 🇿🇦

The Longest Night: Season 1 🇪🇸

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳

Ride on Time: Season 4

The Sea Beast 🇺🇸

July 9

How to Build a Girl

July 10

For Jojo 🇩🇪

Hurdang

Tom & Jerry

Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸

July 12

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 2, weekly

Fantasy Island

How to Change Your Mind: Season 1 🇺🇸

My Daughter's Killer 🇺🇸

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!: Limited Series 🇺🇸

Hurts Like Hell: Season 1 🇹🇭

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres 🇺🇸

Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷

Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹

July 14



Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1 🇺🇸

Irresistible

Resident Evil: Season 1 🇺🇸

July 15

Alba: Season 1 🇪🇸

Backstreet Rookie

Country Queen: Season 1 🇰🇪

Farzar: Season 1 🇺🇸

Jaadugar/ Love Goals 🇮🇳

Mom, Don't Do That! 🇹🇼

Persuasion 🇺🇸

Remarriage & Desires: Season 1 🇰🇷

July 18

Live is Life 🇪🇸

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along 🇺🇸

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read 🇺🇸

Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak 🇺🇸

The Silencing

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi: Limited Series 🇮🇳

Virgin River: Season 4 🇺🇸

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 🇺🇸

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦

The Gray Man 🇺🇸

July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 🇺🇸

The Ghost and the Tout Too

July 26

DI4RIES: Season 1 🇮🇹

Street Food: USA 🇺🇸

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 🇺🇸

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Most Hated Man on the Internet 🇺🇸

Pipa 🇦🇷

Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽

July 28

A Cut Above 🇧🇷

Another Self: Season 1 🇹🇷

Keep Breathing: Season 1 🇺🇸

July 29

Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time 🇯🇵

The Entitled 🇵🇭

Fanático: Season 1 🇪🇸

Purple Hearts 🇺🇸

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series 🇬🇧

Uncoupled: Season 1 🇺🇸

Cover image full caption (L-R): Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things 4, Ryan Gosling as Six in The Gray Man, and Jitendra Kumar as Meenu in Jaadugar.