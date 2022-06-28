Technology News
Netflix July 2022 Releases: Jaadugar, The Gray Man, Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, and More

Alongside Resident Evil series, Masaba Masaba season 2, Ranveer vs Wild, Indian Predator, and Better Call Saul season 6 part 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 June 2022 14:17 IST
Netflix July 2022 Releases: Jaadugar, The Gray Man, Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, and More

Photo Credit: Tina Rowden, Paul Abell, Netflix. Illustration: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Stranger Things 4, The Gray Man, and Jaadugar

  • Jitendra Kumar leads Jaadugar, streaming July 15
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 out July 1 on Netflix
  • Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in The Gray Man

What are the biggest Netflix originals in July? Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 — the two-part supersized end to the fourth season, out July 1 — is easily the biggest title, as fans await the outcome of the showdown of Vecna with the Hawkins Gang. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans lead Netflix's most expensive movie of all time, The Gray Man, which also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Dhanush. The Gray Man shoots in July 22. The other talked-about movie — or at least its trailer was — is Persuasion, the witty adaptation of Jane Austen's novel with Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding. Persuasion heats up July 15. And lastly, we've Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 — starting July 12 — that features Walter White and Jimmy Pinkman, among other claimed surprises.

July is a banner month for Netflix India too, as there are four Indian originals. Jitendra Kumar leads the quirky sports dramedy Jaadugar — sparkling in July 15 — about a small-town magician trying to win a local football tournament to marry the love of his life. Ranveer Singh leads Netflix India's first interactive special in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, roaring in July 8, where you get to decide what Ranveer does. The second season of the comedy-drama Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba and Neena Gupta, is also expected in July, though we don't have an exact date yet. And lastly, we've the docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, striking in July 20, that attempts to decode the minds of some of India's deadliest killers.

If you're looking for more Netflix original series in July, you might want to check out Resident Evil — no connection to the movies — that finds Lance Reddick (John Wick) and Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) leading a redefined take on the concept. Resident Evil screams onto Netflix July 14. Neil Patrick Harris stars in the rom-com series Uncoupled, steaming in July 29, about a New York City real estate broker in his 40s whose longtime boyfriend leaves him. Elsewhere, To All the Boys star Lana Candor leads the dark comedy series Boo, Bitch — screaming onto Netflix July 8 — where she turns into a ghost and then becomes popular at school.

For families in July, there's the spin-off series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on July 14, which brings back Jack Black to voice the title character as he teams up with an elite English knight on a quest to rescue magical weapons. Meanwhile, the award-winning filmmaker behind Moana and Big Hero 6 gives us the animated adventure The Sea Beast, where a young stowaway girl and a legendary sea monster hunter (Karl Urban) venture into uncharted waters. The Sea Beast sails in July 8 on Netflix.

Over in the unscripted department in July, there are two titles that stand out — apart from the aforementioned Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. First up is Girl in the Picture, a true crime documentary about a woman found dying by a road who leaves behind a son, and a man claiming to be her husband. Girl in the Picture is available July 6. And for those looking for something much less bleaker, designer Melanie Rose tells us how she dreamt up erotic renovations for couples in How to Build a Sex Room, be it a next-level spa or a secret rock 'n' roll dungeon. How to Build a Sex Room is out July 8 on Netflix.

Netflix July 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in July 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

July TBA
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 🇮🇳

July 1
300: Rise of an Empire
Coach Carter
The Craigslist Killer
The Dark Knight
Love Song
Man of Steel
Mighty Oak
Power Players: Season 2
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 🇺🇸

July 2
Becoming Witch: new episode

July 3
The Art of Incarceration
Operation Romeo

July 5
Like a Boss

July 6
Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽
Fast & Feel Love
Girl in the Picture 🇺🇸
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between 🇺🇸
King of Stonks: Season 1 🇩🇪
Uncle from Another World: Season 1 🇯🇵

July 7
Karma's World: Season 3 🇺🇸
Vinland Saga

July 8
Boo, Bitch: Limited Series 🇺🇸
Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺
Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷
How To Build a Sex Room: Season 1 🇺🇸
Honey Boy
Incantation 🇹🇼
Jewel 🇿🇦
The Longest Night: Season 1 🇪🇸
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳
Ride on Time: Season 4
The Sea Beast 🇺🇸

July 9
How to Build a Girl

July 10
For Jojo 🇩🇪
Hurdang
Tom & Jerry
Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸

July 12
Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 2, weekly
Fantasy Island
How to Change Your Mind: Season 1 🇺🇸
My Daughter's Killer 🇺🇸

July 13
Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!: Limited Series 🇺🇸
Hurts Like Hell: Season 1 🇹🇭
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres 🇺🇸
Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷
Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1 🇺🇸
Irresistible
Resident Evil: Season 1 🇺🇸

July 15
Alba: Season 1 🇪🇸
Backstreet Rookie
Country Queen: Season 1 🇰🇪
Farzar: Season 1 🇺🇸
Jaadugar/ Love Goals 🇮🇳
Mom, Don't Do That! 🇹🇼
Persuasion 🇺🇸
Remarriage & Desires: Season 1 🇰🇷

July 18
Live is Life 🇪🇸
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along 🇺🇸
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read 🇺🇸
Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱

July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak 🇺🇸
The Silencing

July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi: Limited Series 🇮🇳
Virgin River: Season 4 🇺🇸

July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 🇺🇸

July 22
Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦
The Gray Man 🇺🇸

July 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 🇺🇸
The Ghost and the Tout Too

July 26
DI4RIES: Season 1 🇮🇹
Street Food: USA 🇺🇸

July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 🇺🇸
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 🇺🇸
The Most Hated Man on the Internet 🇺🇸
Pipa 🇦🇷
Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽

July 28
A Cut Above 🇧🇷
Another Self: Season 1 🇹🇷
Keep Breathing: Season 1 🇺🇸

July 29
Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time 🇯🇵
The Entitled 🇵🇭
Fanático: Season 1 🇪🇸
Purple Hearts 🇺🇸
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series 🇬🇧
Uncoupled: Season 1 🇺🇸

Cover image full caption (L-R): Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things 4, Ryan Gosling as Six in The Gray Man, and Jitendra Kumar as Meenu in Jaadugar.

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
The Gray Man Watch on Netflix

The Gray Man

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, DeObia Oparei
  • Director
    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer
    Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, Palak Patel
  • Production
    AGBO, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
Persuasion Watch on Netflix

Persuasion

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, History, Romance
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Suki Waterhouse, Ben Bailey SmithBen Bailey, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, Yolanda Kettle
  • Director
    Carrie Cracknell
  • Music Stuart Earl
  • Producer
    Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie
  • Production
    Media Rights Capital (MRC)
Better Call Saul Season 6 Watch on Netflix

Better Call Saul Season 6

  • Release Date 19 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Duration 5h 52min
  • Cast
    Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton
  • Director
    Michael Morris, Peter Gould, Gordon Smith, Ann Cherkis, Thomas Schnauz, Vince Gilligan
  • Music Dave Porter
  • Producer
    Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison
  • Production
    High Bridge Productions, Crystal Diner Gran Via, Sony Pictures Television
  • Certificate 16+
Jaadugar Watch on Netflix

Jaadugar

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 46min
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi, Manoj Joshi, Rukshar Dhillon
  • Director
    Sameer Saxena
  • Production
    Posham PA Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls Watch on Netflix

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Reality
  • Cast
    Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls, Karan Kapadia
  • Director
    Khuzema Haveliwala
  • Music Neel Adhikari
  • Producer
    Bear Grylls
  • Production
    Banijay Asia, The Natural Studios
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Masaba Masaba Season 2

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Cast
    Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta
  • Director
    Sonam Nair
  • Producer
    Ashvini Yardi
  • Production
    Viniyard Films
  • Certificate 18+
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi Watch on Netflix

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

  • Release Date 20 July 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Ayesha Sood
  • Music Salvage Audio Collective
  • Producer
    Samira Kanwar, Ashwin Rai Shetty, Vatsala Aron, Niharika Kotwal
  • Production
    Vice Studios India
  • Certificate A
Resident Evil Watch on Netflix

Resident Evil

  • Release Date 14 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tetiana Gaidar, Turlough Convery, Connor Gosatti, Lea Vivier, Mpho Osei Tutu, Hanni Heinrich
  • Director
    Rachel Goldberg, Rob Seidenglanz, Batan Silva, Bronwen Hughes
  • Music Gregory Reveret
  • Producer
    Oliver Berben, Andrew Dabb, Bronwen Hughes, Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Mary Leah Sutton, Kerry Williamson, Jeff Howard
  • Certificate 16+
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Watch on Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

  • Release Date 14 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Della Saba, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks
  • Music Kevin Lax, Robert Lydecker
  • Producer
    Christopher Amick, Peter Hastings, Thomas Hui, Ben Mekler, Shaunt Nigoghossian, Frank Zhu
  • Production
    DreamWorks Animation, Pearl Studio
The Sea Beast Watch on Netflix

The Sea Beast

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, Zaris-Angel Hator, Baraka May, Benjamin Plessala, Kaya McLean
  • Director
    Chris Williams
  • Music Mark Mancina
  • Producer
    Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams
  • Production
    Netflix
Girl in the Picture Watch on Netflix

Girl in the Picture

  • Release Date 6 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Documentary, Mystery
  • Duration 1h 42min
  • Cast
    Mark Chinnery, Natalie De Vincentiis, Sarah French, Dana Mackin, Meg Schimelpfenig, Robert Christopher Smith
  • Director
    Skye Borgman
  • Producer
    Dani Sloane
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight

  • Release Date 18 July 2008
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 32min
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Morgan Freeman
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Music Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard
  • Producer
    Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Man of Steel
Man of Steel

  • Release Date 14 June 2013
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 23min
  • Cast
    Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Antje Traue, Ayelet Zurer, Christopher Meloni, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Zack Snyder
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer
    Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Deborah Snyder
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, DC Entertainment, Syncopy
  • Certificate 13+
Operation Romeo

Operation Romeo

  • Release Date 22 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, Kishore Kadam, Bhoomika Chawla
  • Director
    Shashant Shah
  • Music Advait Nemlekar
  • Producer
    Shital Bhatia, Neeraj Pandey
  • Production
    E4 Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, Plan C Studios
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between Watch on Netflix

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

  • Release Date 6 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Talia Ryder, Jordan Fisher, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Jennifer Robertson, Patrick Sabongui, Eva Day, Julia Benson, Dalias Blake, Sarah Grey, Djouliet Amara
  • Director
    Michael Lewen
  • Producer
    Matt Kaplan
  • Production
    ACE Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Tom &amp; Jerry Watch on Prime Video

Tom & Jerry

  • Release Date 26 February 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong
  • Director
    Tim Story
  • Music Christopher Lennertz
  • Producer
    Chris DeFaria
  • Production
    Warner Animation Group, The Story Company, Turner Entertainment Co.
  • Certificate U/A
