Netflix August 2022 Releases: Darlings, Morbius, The Walking Dead Season 11, and More

Alongside Delhi Crime season 2, The Sandman, Naruto Shippuden, and Locke & Key season 3.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 July 2022 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Alia Bhatt in Darlings

  • Alia Bhatt-led Darlings movie out August 5 on Netflix
  • The Walking Dead season 11 premieres August 22 in India
  • Morbius is available August 1 on Netflix in India

Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for August 2022, but there are at least three more Netflix originals in the new month that feature people of Indian origin. Let's navigate the former first. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew star in the dark comedy Darlings, where a wife (Bhatt) seeks revenge on her abusive and alcoholic husband (Varma) with help from her mother (Shah). Darlings is out August 5 on Netflix. The other Indian original in August is the second season of the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, where Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang return to investigate a high-profile case involving the capital's senior citizens. Once again inspired by true events, all episodes of Delhi Crime season 2 drop August 26 on Netflix.

That brings us to the other three. First up, Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever is back for its third season August 12 on Netflix. In it, while Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are officially dating, Ben (Jaren Lewinson) discovers that he was Devi's first choice. Will Devi choose Ben or stick with Paxton? Elsewhere, Sima Taparia from Mumbai returns in Indian Matchmaking season 2 — available August 10 — to guide clients in the US and India through the arranged marriage process. And lastly, in Wedding Season, Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda pretend to date for the summer because their parents want them to find spouses. Naturally, they end up falling for each other for real. Wedding Season is out August 4 on Netflix.

In August 2022, Netflix also unveils its live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series, The Sandman, where the King of Dreams escapes imprisonment and embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. The Sandman filters in August 5. Meanwhile, Locke & Key is set to air its third and final season in August — as we learn fully about the mystery keys and the father's murder. All 10 episodes of Locke & Key season 3 are out August 10 on Netflix.

August also brings a couple of movies with big names. Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg star in Day Shift, an action-fueled horror comedy in which a Los Angeles vampire hunter (Foxx) needs to earn a lot of money to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. Day Shift premieres August 12 on Netflix. Over in the comedy Me Time, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg play a devoted stay-at-home dad and his hard-partying old friend who enjoy some much deserved “me time” on a birthday. Me Time drops August 26 on Netflix.

Outside of the realm of Netflix originals, there's a few noteworthy titles. Morbius — the Jared Leto-led Sony Spider-Man Universe movie better remembered for its memes — is coming August 1 to Netflix in India. On August 14, Godzilla vs. Kong — the latest MonsterVerse movie that is set to get a sequel — ends its run on Amazon Prime Video and moves over to Netflix in India. And lastly, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, currently on hiatus till October, makes its Indian debut in August. The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 are out August 22 on Netflix.

Netflix August 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in August 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

August 1
Alfie
Big Tree City: Season 1 🇬🇧
Booty Call
Christmas Under Wraps
Girl That Can See It
The King of Staten Island
Morbius
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Spontaneous
The World's Best Assassin: To Reincarnate in a Different World Aristocrat

August 2
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴

August 3
Buba 🇩🇪
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99: Season 1 🇺🇸
Don't Blame Karma! 🇲🇽
Endless Night
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 🇧🇷

August 4
Fast & Feel Love
Lady Tamara: Season 1 🇪🇸
KAKEGURUI TWIN: Season 1 🇯🇵
Never Give Up, weekly
Super Giant Robot Brothers: Season 1 🇺🇸
Wedding Season 🇺🇸

August 5
Aloe Vera
Carter 🇰🇷
Darlings 🇮🇳
Lockdown
Nairobby
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸
The Sandman: Season 1 🇺🇸

August 6
Reclaim 🇹🇼

August 8
Code Name: Emperor 🇪🇸
Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 🇺🇸

August 9
I Just Killed My Dad: Limited Series 🇺🇸

August 10
Archive
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist 🇦🇷
Heartsong 🇹🇷
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 🇺🇸
Instant Dream Home: Season 1 🇺🇸
Iron Chef Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷
Locke & Key: Season 3 🇺🇸
School Tales The Series: Season 1 🇹🇭

August 11
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 🇺🇸

August 12
13: The Musical 🇺🇸
Bloodshot
Day Shift 🇺🇸
A Model Family: Season 1 🇰🇷
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 🇺🇸
The Razz Guy
The Throne

August 14
Godzilla vs. Kong

August 15
Deepa & Anoop: Season 1 🇺🇸

August 16
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist 🇺🇸

August 17
High Heat: Season 1 🇲🇽
Look Both Ways 🇺🇸
Royalteen 🇳🇴
Unsuspicious: Season 1 🇧🇷

August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 🇺🇸
Inside the Mind of a Cat 🇺🇸
Tekken: Bloodline 🇺🇸

August 19
The Assistant
The Big Boss: A 21st Century Criminal
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 🇺🇸
Dwindle
Echoes: Season 1 🇺🇸
The Girl in the Mirror / Alma: Season 1 🇪🇸
Glow Up: Season 4 🇬🇧
Kleo: Season 1 🇩🇪
The Next 365 Days 🇵🇱

August 20
Ad Astra
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵

August 22
The Walking Dead: Season 11

August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep: Season 1 🇺🇸
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 🇺🇸

August 24
Lost Ollie: Season 1 🇺🇸
Mo: Season 1 🇺🇸
Queer Eye: Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧
Selling The OC: Season 1 🇺🇸
Under Fire: Season 1
Watch Out, We're Mad 🇮🇹

August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 🇺🇸
History 101: Season 2 🇬🇧
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure: Season 1 🇯🇵
That's Amor

August 26
Delhi Crime: Season 2 🇮🇳
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way: Season 1
Loving Adults 🇩🇰
Ludik: Season 1 🇿🇦
Me Time 🇺🇸
Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷

August 29
Under Her Control 🇪🇸
Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦

August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul 🇺🇸

August 31
Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽
Family Secrets: Season 1 🇵🇱
I Came By 🇬🇧

August TBA
Partner Track: Season 1 🇺🇸

Darlings Watch on Netflix

Darlings

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar, Pooja Swaroop, Santosh Juvekar
  • Director
    Jasmeet K. Reen
  • Music Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Producer
    Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gaurav Verma
  • Production
    Red Chillies Entertainment, Eternal Sunshine Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Delhi Crime Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 2

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Ankit Sharma
  • Director
    Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra
  • Producer
    Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, Mike Hogan, Pooja Kohli, Apoorva Bakshi, Sanjay Bachani
  • Production
    SK Global Entertainment, Golden Caravan
  • Certificate 16+
Never Have I Ever Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Never Have I Ever Season 3

  • Release Date 12 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Anirudh Pisharody
  • Music Joseph Stephens
  • Producer
    Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner, Tristram Shapeero
  • Production
    Kaling International, Original Langster, 3 Arts Entertainment, Universal Television
  • Certificate 13+
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Sima Taparia
  • Producer
    Smriti Mundhra, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, J.C. Begley
  • Production
    The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
  • Certificate 13+
Wedding Season Watch on Netflix

Wedding Season

  • Release Date 4 August 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Rizwan Manji, Ari Afsar, Sean Kleier, Veena Sood, Manoj Sood
  • Director
    Tom Dey
  • Music Jongnic Bontemps, Raashi Kulkarni
  • Producer
    Swati Shetty, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard
  • Production
    Netflix
The Sandman Watch on Netflix

The Sandman

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt
  • Producer
    Allan Heinberg, Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer
  • Production
    DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television
Locke &amp; Key Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Locke & Key Season 3

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott
  • Music Torin Borrowdale
  • Producer
    Ra'uf Glasgow, Nishpeksh Mehra, Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Lindsey Springer, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, Joe Hill, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Ted Adams, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs
  • Production
    Genre Arts, Hard A Productions, Circle of Confusion, IDW Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Day Shift Watch on Netflix

Day Shift

  • Release Date 12 August 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Tetiana Gaidar, Jamie Foxx, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange, Snoop Dogg, C.S. Lee
  • Director
    J.J. Perry
  • Producer
    Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Jason Spitz, Chad Stahelski
  • Production
    Impossible Dream Entertainment, 87 Eleven Entertainment
Morbius
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube
  • Zee5 Zee5

Morbius

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 45min
  • Cast
    Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson
  • Director
    Daniel Espinosa
  • Music Jon Ekstrand
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Godzilla vs. Kong
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)

Godzilla vs. Kong

  • Release Date 24 March 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 53min
  • Cast
    Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir
  • Director
    Adam Wingard
  • Music Tom Holkenborg
  • Producer
    Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod
  • Production
    Legendary Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
The Walking Dead Season 11 Watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead Season 11

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, Michael James Shaw, Lynn Collins, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, Laila Robins
  • Director
    Kevin Dowling, Frederick E.O. Toye, Greg Nicotero, Sharat Raju, Jon Amiel, Michael Cudlitz, Tawnia McKiernan, Loren Yaconelli, Marcus Stokes, Lily Mariye, Catriona McKenzie
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer
    Jolly Dale, Caleb Womble, Paul Gadd, Heather Bellson
  • Production
    Idiot Box Productions, Circle of Confusion, Skybound Entertainment, Valhalla Entertainment, AMC Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Bloodshot
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

Bloodshot

  • Release Date 13 March 2020
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 49min
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce
  • Director
    David S. F. Wilson
  • Music Steve Jablonsky
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani, Vin Diesel
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Cross Creek Pictures, Original Film, Valiant Entertainment, One Race Films, The Hideaway Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Kleo Watch on Netflix

Kleo

  • Release Date 19 August 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Jella Haase, Julius Feldmeier, Dimitrij Schaad, Vincent Redetzki, Marta Sroka, Vladimir Burlakov, Thandi Sebe, Yun Huang, Alessija Lause, Steffi Kühnert, Rodrigo Rojo, Jürgen Heinrich, Alexander Hörbe, Lisa Hrdina, Markus von Lingen, Kathrin Angerer, Simon Eckert, Jan Geburtig
  • Production
    Netflix
