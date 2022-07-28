Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for August 2022, but there are at least three more Netflix originals in the new month that feature people of Indian origin. Let's navigate the former first. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew star in the dark comedy Darlings, where a wife (Bhatt) seeks revenge on her abusive and alcoholic husband (Varma) with help from her mother (Shah). Darlings is out August 5 on Netflix. The other Indian original in August is the second season of the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, where Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang return to investigate a high-profile case involving the capital's senior citizens. Once again inspired by true events, all episodes of Delhi Crime season 2 drop August 26 on Netflix.

That brings us to the other three. First up, Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever is back for its third season August 12 on Netflix. In it, while Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are officially dating, Ben (Jaren Lewinson) discovers that he was Devi's first choice. Will Devi choose Ben or stick with Paxton? Elsewhere, Sima Taparia from Mumbai returns in Indian Matchmaking season 2 — available August 10 — to guide clients in the US and India through the arranged marriage process. And lastly, in Wedding Season, Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda pretend to date for the summer because their parents want them to find spouses. Naturally, they end up falling for each other for real. Wedding Season is out August 4 on Netflix.

In August 2022, Netflix also unveils its live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series, The Sandman, where the King of Dreams escapes imprisonment and embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. The Sandman filters in August 5. Meanwhile, Locke & Key is set to air its third and final season in August — as we learn fully about the mystery keys and the father's murder. All 10 episodes of Locke & Key season 3 are out August 10 on Netflix.

August also brings a couple of movies with big names. Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg star in Day Shift, an action-fueled horror comedy in which a Los Angeles vampire hunter (Foxx) needs to earn a lot of money to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. Day Shift premieres August 12 on Netflix. Over in the comedy Me Time, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg play a devoted stay-at-home dad and his hard-partying old friend who enjoy some much deserved “me time” on a birthday. Me Time drops August 26 on Netflix.

Outside of the realm of Netflix originals, there's a few noteworthy titles. Morbius — the Jared Leto-led Sony Spider-Man Universe movie better remembered for its memes — is coming August 1 to Netflix in India. On August 14, Godzilla vs. Kong — the latest MonsterVerse movie that is set to get a sequel — ends its run on Amazon Prime Video and moves over to Netflix in India. And lastly, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, currently on hiatus till October, makes its Indian debut in August. The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 are out August 22 on Netflix.

Netflix August 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in August 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

August 1

Alfie

Big Tree City: Season 1 🇬🇧

Booty Call

Christmas Under Wraps

Girl That Can See It

The King of Staten Island

Morbius

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Spontaneous

The World's Best Assassin: To Reincarnate in a Different World Aristocrat

August 2

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴

August 3

Buba 🇩🇪

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99: Season 1 🇺🇸

Don't Blame Karma! 🇲🇽

Endless Night

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 🇧🇷

August 4

Fast & Feel Love

Lady Tamara: Season 1 🇪🇸

KAKEGURUI TWIN: Season 1 🇯🇵

Never Give Up, weekly

Super Giant Robot Brothers: Season 1 🇺🇸

Wedding Season 🇺🇸

August 5

Aloe Vera

Carter 🇰🇷

Darlings 🇮🇳

Lockdown

Nairobby

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸

The Sandman: Season 1 🇺🇸

August 6

Reclaim 🇹🇼

August 8

Code Name: Emperor 🇪🇸

Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 🇺🇸

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad: Limited Series 🇺🇸

August 10

Archive

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist 🇦🇷

Heartsong 🇹🇷

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 🇺🇸

Instant Dream Home: Season 1 🇺🇸

Iron Chef Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷

Locke & Key: Season 3 🇺🇸

School Tales The Series: Season 1 🇹🇭

August 11

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 🇺🇸

August 12

13: The Musical 🇺🇸

Bloodshot

Day Shift 🇺🇸

A Model Family: Season 1 🇰🇷

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Razz Guy

The Throne

August 14

Godzilla vs. Kong

August 15

Deepa & Anoop: Season 1 🇺🇸

August 16

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist 🇺🇸

August 17

High Heat: Season 1 🇲🇽

Look Both Ways 🇺🇸

Royalteen 🇳🇴

Unsuspicious: Season 1 🇧🇷

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 🇺🇸

Inside the Mind of a Cat 🇺🇸

Tekken: Bloodline 🇺🇸

August 19

The Assistant

The Big Boss: A 21st Century Criminal

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 🇺🇸

Dwindle

Echoes: Season 1 🇺🇸

The Girl in the Mirror / Alma: Season 1 🇪🇸

Glow Up: Season 4 🇬🇧

Kleo: Season 1 🇩🇪

The Next 365 Days 🇵🇱

August 20

Ad Astra

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵

August 22

The Walking Dead: Season 11

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep: Season 1 🇺🇸

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 🇺🇸

August 24

Lost Ollie: Season 1 🇺🇸

Mo: Season 1 🇺🇸

Queer Eye: Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧

Selling The OC: Season 1 🇺🇸

Under Fire: Season 1

Watch Out, We're Mad 🇮🇹

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 🇺🇸

History 101: Season 2 🇬🇧

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure: Season 1 🇯🇵

That's Amor

August 26

Delhi Crime: Season 2 🇮🇳

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way: Season 1

Loving Adults 🇩🇰

Ludik: Season 1 🇿🇦

Me Time 🇺🇸

Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷

August 29

Under Her Control 🇪🇸

Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul 🇺🇸

August 31

Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽

Family Secrets: Season 1 🇵🇱

I Came By 🇬🇧

August TBA

Partner Track: Season 1 🇺🇸