Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for August 2022, but there are at least three more Netflix originals in the new month that feature people of Indian origin. Let's navigate the former first. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew star in the dark comedy Darlings, where a wife (Bhatt) seeks revenge on her abusive and alcoholic husband (Varma) with help from her mother (Shah). Darlings is out August 5 on Netflix. The other Indian original in August is the second season of the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, where Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang return to investigate a high-profile case involving the capital's senior citizens. Once again inspired by true events, all episodes of Delhi Crime season 2 drop August 26 on Netflix.
That brings us to the other three. First up, Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever is back for its third season August 12 on Netflix. In it, while Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are officially dating, Ben (Jaren Lewinson) discovers that he was Devi's first choice. Will Devi choose Ben or stick with Paxton? Elsewhere, Sima Taparia from Mumbai returns in Indian Matchmaking season 2 — available August 10 — to guide clients in the US and India through the arranged marriage process. And lastly, in Wedding Season, Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda pretend to date for the summer because their parents want them to find spouses. Naturally, they end up falling for each other for real. Wedding Season is out August 4 on Netflix.
In August 2022, Netflix also unveils its live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series, The Sandman, where the King of Dreams escapes imprisonment and embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. The Sandman filters in August 5. Meanwhile, Locke & Key is set to air its third and final season in August — as we learn fully about the mystery keys and the father's murder. All 10 episodes of Locke & Key season 3 are out August 10 on Netflix.
August also brings a couple of movies with big names. Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg star in Day Shift, an action-fueled horror comedy in which a Los Angeles vampire hunter (Foxx) needs to earn a lot of money to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. Day Shift premieres August 12 on Netflix. Over in the comedy Me Time, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg play a devoted stay-at-home dad and his hard-partying old friend who enjoy some much deserved “me time” on a birthday. Me Time drops August 26 on Netflix.
Outside of the realm of Netflix originals, there's a few noteworthy titles. Morbius — the Jared Leto-led Sony Spider-Man Universe movie better remembered for its memes — is coming August 1 to Netflix in India. On August 14, Godzilla vs. Kong — the latest MonsterVerse movie that is set to get a sequel — ends its run on Amazon Prime Video and moves over to Netflix in India. And lastly, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, currently on hiatus till October, makes its Indian debut in August. The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 are out August 22 on Netflix.
Netflix August 2022 releases — the full list
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in August 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.
August 1
Alfie
Big Tree City: Season 1 🇬🇧
Booty Call
Christmas Under Wraps
Girl That Can See It
The King of Staten Island
Morbius
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Spontaneous
The World's Best Assassin: To Reincarnate in a Different World Aristocrat
August 2
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴
August 3
Buba 🇩🇪
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99: Season 1 🇺🇸
Don't Blame Karma! 🇲🇽
Endless Night
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 🇧🇷
August 4
Fast & Feel Love
Lady Tamara: Season 1 🇪🇸
KAKEGURUI TWIN: Season 1 🇯🇵
Never Give Up, weekly
Super Giant Robot Brothers: Season 1 🇺🇸
Wedding Season 🇺🇸
August 5
Aloe Vera
Carter 🇰🇷
Darlings 🇮🇳
Lockdown
Nairobby
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸
The Sandman: Season 1 🇺🇸
August 6
Reclaim 🇹🇼
August 8
Code Name: Emperor 🇪🇸
Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 🇺🇸
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad: Limited Series 🇺🇸
August 10
Archive
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist 🇦🇷
Heartsong 🇹🇷
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 🇺🇸
Instant Dream Home: Season 1 🇺🇸
Iron Chef Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷
Locke & Key: Season 3 🇺🇸
School Tales The Series: Season 1 🇹🇭
August 11
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 🇺🇸
August 12
13: The Musical 🇺🇸
Bloodshot
Day Shift 🇺🇸
A Model Family: Season 1 🇰🇷
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 🇺🇸
The Razz Guy
The Throne
August 14
Godzilla vs. Kong
August 15
Deepa & Anoop: Season 1 🇺🇸
August 16
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist 🇺🇸
August 17
High Heat: Season 1 🇲🇽
Look Both Ways 🇺🇸
Royalteen 🇳🇴
Unsuspicious: Season 1 🇧🇷
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 🇺🇸
Inside the Mind of a Cat 🇺🇸
Tekken: Bloodline 🇺🇸
August 19
The Assistant
The Big Boss: A 21st Century Criminal
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 🇺🇸
Dwindle
Echoes: Season 1 🇺🇸
The Girl in the Mirror / Alma: Season 1 🇪🇸
Glow Up: Season 4 🇬🇧
Kleo: Season 1 🇩🇪
The Next 365 Days 🇵🇱
August 20
Ad Astra
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵
August 22
The Walking Dead: Season 11
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep: Season 1 🇺🇸
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 🇺🇸
August 24
Lost Ollie: Season 1 🇺🇸
Mo: Season 1 🇺🇸
Queer Eye: Brazil: Season 1 🇧🇷
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧
Selling The OC: Season 1 🇺🇸
Under Fire: Season 1
Watch Out, We're Mad 🇮🇹
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 🇺🇸
History 101: Season 2 🇬🇧
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure: Season 1 🇯🇵
That's Amor
August 26
Delhi Crime: Season 2 🇮🇳
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way: Season 1
Loving Adults 🇩🇰
Ludik: Season 1 🇿🇦
Me Time 🇺🇸
Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷
August 29
Under Her Control 🇪🇸
Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦
August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul 🇺🇸
August 31
Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽
Family Secrets: Season 1 🇵🇱
I Came By 🇬🇧
August TBA
Partner Track: Season 1 🇺🇸