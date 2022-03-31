Technology News
Netflix April 2022 Releases: Mai, Dasvi, Ozark Season 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul Season 6, and More

Alongside Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Russian Doll season 2, and Anatomy of a Scandal.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 March 2022 09:43 IST
Netflix April 2022 Releases: Mai, Dasvi, Ozark Season 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul Season 6, and More

Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Jio Studios

Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi

Highlights
  • Mai web series release date is April 15 on Netflix
  • Dasvi movie out April 7 on Netflix and JioCinema
  • Ozark season 4 part 2 drops April 29 on Netflix

Netflix has announced just one Indian original for April 2022 so far. It's called Mai and in it, Sakshi Tanwar plays a grieving mother who discovers the criminals involved in her daughter's tragic death, and then transforms from meek to merciless to dig out the truth. Mai is out April 15 on Netflix. There is a second Indian title on Netflix in April, but it's not an original. In Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan plays an uneducated jailed politician who decides to study for high school under the watchful eyes of a tough cop (Yami Gautam), while his scheming wife (Nimrat Kaur) sketches out her own plans. Dasvi is out April 7 on Netflix as well as JioCinema.

If it's simply Indian actors you want, then you should also consider The Bubble — out April 1 on Netflix — the new movie from Judd Apatow (Knocked Up) that has a role for Vir Das alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. The Bubble is Apatow's pandemic movie, as it follows a cast and crew trying to finish filming a movie about flying dinosaurs — basically Jurassic Park, just look at that font — while quarantining at a posh hotel.

There are a few big names outside of that in the Netflix original movies department in April 2022. Boyhood writer-director Richard Linklater returns with the animated Apollo 10 1/2 that is inspired by his own childhood. Jack Black and Zachary Levi are part of the voice cast. Apollo 10 1/2 is also available April 1. A week later on April 8, The Kissing Booth's Joey King stars in new Netflix coming-of-age love story The In Between that involves a tragic accident and supernatural events. On the same day, we also have teen comedy Metal Lords, for which Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss supplied the script. Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out) is among the cast.

In April 2022, Netflix has something for everyone in the returning series section. Russian Doll returns after three years with a second season that is set four years later. If those numbers are throwing you, wait till you see the new season that mixes things up with a time portal. Russian Doll season 2 blasts in April 20 on Netflix. A new semester begins in Elite season 5 — streaming April 8 — and with that comes a new victim, a new perpetrator, and a new mystery.

The biggest name in fact is not a Netflix original: Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad spin-off will kick off its sixth and final season in mid-April. An exact date for India is not confirmed, but I'm expecting it to be either April 19 or April 20, going by past seasons and release dates for other regions. The 13-episode Better Call Saul season 6 will air in two parts, with the final six episodes beginning in mid-July after a short break.

Additionally, at least three Netflix original series will also bid us farewell in April. Top of the pile is the Jason Bateman-driven crime drama Ozark, with the second part of the fourth and final season — taking the Better Call Saul approach — landing on April 29 on Netflix. On the same day, the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy series Grace and Frankie drops the final episodes for its seventh and final season. And 10 days earlier, the Pacific Rim anime Pacific Rim: The Black returns for its second and final season, following the same Jaeger-controlling siblings as before.

While there's a lot for the returning crowd, there's only one worthwhile name among the crop of new Netflix original series. That honour goes to Anatomy of a Scandal, Emmy winner David E. Kelley's adaptation of the bestselling novel. After a powerful British politician is accused of a shocking crime, the privileged life of the wife unravels as scandalous secrets surface. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, and Naomi Scott star in Anatomy of a Scandal, which drops all episodes April 15 on Netflix.

Over in the world of Netflix original documentaries, April 2022 gives us former US President Barack Obama narrating the docuseries Our Great National Parks — I'm positive you can guess what that's about — from April 13. About a week earlier, Free Solo's Oscar-winning directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi give us a look at an historic space mission with Return to Space, as Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers attempt to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Return to Space premieres April 7 on Netflix.

That leaves the new interactive game show Trivia Quest where you can quiz yourself across varying levels of difficulty and a diverse range of topics. Trivia Quest begins April 1 on Netflix.

Lastly, the latest ghostbustin' movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife — pretty much Stranger Things by way of Star Wars: The Force Awakens — comes to Netflix in India on April 10.

Netflix April 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in April 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

April 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
CoComelon: Season 5
Contagion
The Dictator
Focus
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Italian Job
Kizoku Kourin -PRINCE OF LEGEND-
Kizoku Tanjou -PRINCE OF LEGEND-: Season 1
The Last Bus: Season 1
Meet the Parents
Oddbods: Season 3
Paprika
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Tiger & Bunny - The Beginning -
Tiger & Bunny - The Rising -
Tomorrow: Season 1, weekly
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash
World War Z

April 5
Black Dog
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers' Club: Season 1
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1, weekly

April 7
Dasvi
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines: Season 1
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
The In Between
Metal Lords
Queen of the South: Season 5
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9
My Liberation Notes: Season 1
Our Blues: Season 1, new episode
SPY x FAMILY, new episode

April 10
Ghostbusters: Afterlife

April 12
The Creature Cases: Season 1
Happiness: Season 1
Hard Cell: Season 1
Jump like a Witch: Season 1, new episode

April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks: Season 1
Smother-in-Law: Season 1
The Taming of the Shrewd

April 14
Ultraman: Season 2

April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land: Season 1
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons
Mai: Season 1

April 16
Man of God

April 19
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 19/20
Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly

April 20
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
The Marked Heart: Season 1
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245: Season 1

April 21
All About Gila
He's Expecting: Season 1

April 22
The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper: Season 1
Selling Sunset: Season 5
Taxi Driver: Season 1

April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1
Kongsi Raya
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege

April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1
Bubble

April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa

April TBA
Hold Tight: Season 1

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mai Watch on Netflix

Mai

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Seema Pahwa
  • Director Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia
  • Producer Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production Clean Slate Filmz
  • Certificate A
Dasvi
Watch Options
  • JioCinema JioCinema
  • Netflix Netflix

Dasvi

  • Release Date 7 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chittaranjan Tripathi, Danish Husain, Arun Kushwaha, Dhanveer Singh, Abhimanyu Yadav, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sumit Roy
  • Director Tushar Jalota
  • Music Sachin–Jigar
  • Producer Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, Sandeep Leyzell
  • Production Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Bake My Cake Films
  • Certificate 13+
The Bubble Watch on Netflix

The Bubble

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis, Jackson Fulcher, Austin Putnam, Benedict Cumberbatch, Maria Bamford
  • Director Judd Apatow
  • Music Andrew Bird
  • Producer Judd Apatow
  • Production Apatow Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Apollo 10 &frac12;: A Space Age Childhood Coming to Netflix

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Josh Wiggins
  • Director Richard Linklater
  • Producer Richard Linklater, Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix
  • Production Netflix Animation, Minnow Mountain, Submarine
The In Between Watch on Netflix

The In Between

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Kyle Allen
  • Director Arie Posin
  • Producer Robbie Brenner, Andrew Deane, Joey King
  • Production Paramount Players
  • Certificate 13+
Metal Lords Watch on Netflix

Metal Lords

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical
  • Duration 1h 37min
  • Cast
    Jaeden Martell, Adrian Greensmith, Isis Hainsworth, Joe Manganiello, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, Katie O'Grady, Michelle Fang, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Phelan Davis
  • Director Peter Sollett
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Greg Shapiro
  • Production Bighead Littlehead
  • Certificate 16+
Russian Doll Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll Season 2

  • Release Date 20 April 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley
  • Music Joe Wong
  • Producer Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, Kate Arend, John Skidmore, Ryan McCormick
  • Production Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Avenue A, Shoot to Midnight
  • Certificate 18+
Elite Season 5 Watch on Netflix

Elite Season 5

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Itzan Escamilla, María Pedraza, Ester Expósito, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Miguel Bernardeau, Omar Ayuso, Danna Paola, Jorge López, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Sergio Momo, Leïti Sène, Jorge Clemente, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, Andrés Velencoso, Diego Martín, Àlex Monner, Celia Sastre, Rachel Lascar, Iván Pellicer, Junior Mbengani, Xóan Fórneas
  • Music Lucas Vidal
  • Producer Carlos Montero, Darío Madrona, Diego Betancor, Iñaki Juaristi, Francisco Ramos
  • Production Zeta Producciones
  • Certificate 18+
Ozark Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Ozark Season 4

  • Release Date 21 January 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 6h 53min
  • Cast
    Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Frances Dukes
  • Director Jason Bateman, Alik Sakharov
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
  • Production MRC, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films, Man, Woman & Child Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Grace and Frankie Season 7 Watch on Netflix

Grace and Frankie Season 7

  • Release Date 13 August 2021
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 1h 53min
  • Cast
    Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn
  • Director Marta Kauffman, Alex Hardcastle, Gail Lerner, David Warren
  • Music Sam KS, Michael Skloff
  • Producer Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Tate Taylor Small, Paula Weinstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Marcy Ross, Alexa Junge
  • Production Okay Goodnight, Skydance Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2

  • Release Date 19 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Calum Worthy, Cole Keriazakos, Gideon Adlon, Camryn Jones, Erica Lindbeck
  • Director Hiroyuki Hayashi, Jae-hong Kim
  • Producer Greg Johnson, Craig Kyle, Paul Giacoppo, Nicole Dubuc
  • Production Polygon Pictures, Legendary Television
  • Certificate 16+
Anatomy of a Scandal Coming to Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon
  • Director S. J. Clarkson
  • Producer Liza Chasin, S. J. Clarkson, Melissa James Gibson, Allie Goss, Steve Hutensky, David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea
  • Production David E. Kelley Productions, 3dot, Made Up Stories, Made Stories
  • Certificate A
Our Great National Parks Watch on Netflix

Our Great National Parks

  • Release Date 13 April 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Barack Obama
  • Producer Sophie Todd, James Honeyborne, Tonia Davis, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
  • Production Higher Ground Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Return to Space Watch on Netflix

Return to Space

  • Release Date 7 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Duration 2h 8min
  • Cast
    Elon Musk
  • Director Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
  • Producer Anna Barnes, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
  • Production Little Monster Films
Trivia Quest Watch on Netflix

Trivia Quest

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Genre Animation, Family
  • Producer Daniel Calin, Vin Rubino
  • Certificate 13+
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Watch on Google Play Movies
Read Review

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Release Date 19 November 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 5min
  • Cast
    Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Oliver Cooper, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, Tracy Letts, Josh Gad
  • Director Jason Reitman
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer Ivan Reitman
  • Production Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Ultraman Season 2 Coming to Netflix

Ultraman Season 2

  • Release Date 14 April 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Director Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki
  • Certificate 13+
David Spade: Nothing Personal Watch on Netflix

David Spade: Nothing Personal

  • Release Date 26 April 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    David Spade
  • Director Ryan Polito
  • Producer Marc Gurvitz, John Irwin, Alex Murray, David Spade
