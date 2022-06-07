Technology News
Ms. Marvel Release Date and Time, Cast, Episodes, Director, Trailer, and More

Ms. Marvel introduces us to Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 7 June 2022 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Ms Marvel is perceived to be a gamechanger for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Highlights
  • Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah direct Ms. Marvel episode 1
  • Ms. Marvel is likely to be a quirky and inspiring affair
  • There is no official word on Ms. Marvel season 2

Ms. Marvel, out this week on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, is touted to be a gamechanger for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces us to its first Muslim superhero in the form of Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. While several plot details are under wraps, the Ms. Marvel trailer suggests that the series will be a fun-filled and inspiring affair that celebrates cultural diversity through its characters. Ms. Marvel will lay the groundwork for the eagerly-awaited feature film The Marvels, in which Khan will appear alongside her idol Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Could it also lead to Ms. Marvel season 2?

With that, here's everything you need to know about Ms. Marvel, including release date and time, the full cast, number of episodes, and the directors.

Ms. Marvel to Peaky Blinders, the 9 Biggest Web Series in June

Ms. Marvel release date and time

The first episode of the six-part Ms. Marvel will be out Wednesday, June 8 at 12:30pm IST / 12am PT on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

New episodes drop on a weekly basis every Wednesday, with the season finale airing on July 13, nearly a month after its debut.

Ms. Marvel episodes

As mentioned previously, there are six episodes in Ms. Marvel. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah direct the opening episode and the season finale (possibly, series finale). Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy direct two each of the remaining four.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is said to have a runtime of around 47 minutes, while the second one reportedly clocks in around 49 minutes.

Episode Release date Director Writer
Ms. Marvel episode 1 June 8 Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Bisha K. Ali
Ms. Marvel episode 2 June 15 Meera Menon Kate Gritmon
Ms. Marvel episode 3 June 22 Meera Menon Freddy Syborn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey
Ms. Marvel episode 4 June 29 Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Sabir Pirzada and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey
Ms. Marvel episode 5 July 6 Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Fatimah Asghar
Ms. Marvel episode 6 July 13 Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey

Ms. Marvel cast

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani headlines the MCU series as the aforementioned Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani-American student who is a big fan of Danvers/ Captain Marvel. Fallah recently revealed that girls across the globe will be able to relate to her character graph on the series.

He told Daily News: “It reminds me of my sister, my nieces, wife, our aunties. Now they have somebody that they can look up to that resembles them. I hope that it will inspire a lot of girls in the world, but at the same time, it's also a very universal story and I think it's going to touch everybody, no matter the race, gender or religion.”

MarvelPhoto Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan
Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Besides Vellani, the Ms. Marvel cast includes Matt Lintz as Khan's best friend Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as her friend Nakia Bahadir, Zenobia Shroff as her mother Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as her father Yusuf Khan, Saagar Shaikh as her elder brother Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as her crush Kamran, Arian Moayed as Department of Damage Control agent P. Cleary, returning from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Alysia Reiner as fellow agent Sadie Deever.

Carrelli has some time ago said that his character shares a special relationship with Khan and “helps out in a lot of ways.”

He told Screenrant: “I'm playing Bruno Carrelli. So, I'm playing the best friend of Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. He's the tech whiz. He's a sidekick. You could say he's the Ned to Peter Parker, Spider-Man. [...] I think his relationship with Kamala is something that people are going to watch and want to see. He helps out in a lot of ways, but that's all I'll say about that.”

Bollywood director-actor Farhan Akhtar, Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Alyy Khan, and Pakistani actress Samina Ahmad among others have been cast in undisclosed roles on Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for Ms. Marvel via Disney+:

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Ms. Marvel trailer

In December 2020, Marvel Entertainment unveiled a one minute-20 second ‘sizzle reel' for Ms. Marvel to pique the curiosity of fans. In it, we saw the cast and the creators talk about the process behind bringing Ms. Marvel to life on the screen. The video, however, did not reveal much about the plot or Khan's powers.

The Ms. Marvel trailer was officially released on March 15, nearly one and half years after the ‘first sizzle', giving us our first proper look at Khan's lofty aspirations of becoming a superhero.

This was followed by a promo that highlighted Ms. Marvel's attempts at adjusting to her life as a superhero while trying to discover and control her powers.

Ms.Marvel review

At the time of writing, not a single review for Ms. Marvel was available, which indicates that initial reactions are under embargo as always. The first reviews are expected ahead of the Ms. Marvel premiere, as has been the case with past MCU series.

Ms. Marvel season 2?

There is no official word from Disney+ or Marvel Studios on Ms. Marvel season 2. Rumours of Ms. Marvel being renewed for a second season have, however, been doing the rounds since March, when eagle-eyed fans spotted the words “Season 1” on a wrap gift for crew members, thus implying that there is more to come.

We are likely to get a better idea of what the future holds for the series after its conclusion in mid-July. Khan will, either way, appear in The Marvels — the sequel to Captain Marvel — an indication that Marvel already has plans for this character.

Ms. Marvel poster

Here is the official poster for Ms. Marvel, from Disney+:

Ms Marvel Poster Ms. Marvel

The official poster of Ms. Marvel
Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ms. Marvel Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Adaku Ononogbo, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, Vardah Aziz, Jordan Firstman
  • Director
    Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
  • Music Laura Karpman
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

