Technology News
loading

Mismatched Season 2 Release Date and Time, Cast, Trailer, Review, and More

The Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-led series is out Friday on Netflix.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 11:03 IST
Mismatched Season 2 Release Date and Time, Cast, Trailer, Review, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja, in a still from Mismatched season 2

Highlights
  • Mismatched season 2 releases October 14 on Netflix
  • Picks up right after Dimple and Rishi’s dramatic fallout in season 1
  • Season 2 music album is out now on all major platforms

Mismatched season 2 — out Friday — is the only Indian Netflix original scheduled for October, picking up after Dimple and Rishi's dramatic fallout. TVF Tripling fame Akarsh Khurana returns to direct the coming-of-age series, tackling identity issues, bullying, mental health and other issues that plague the minds of young adults. The central theme, however, is relationships — be they romantic or platonic, all of which draw inspiration from Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, “When Dimple Met Rishi.” Of course, the San Francisco setting was swapped with the bustling locale of Jaipur in season 1, but it still retains the core ideas.

Season two of Mismatched is a world that we created during a tough time — it's a world that is full of heart. This cast is a family and the response from the first season left us all quite overwhelmed. We are grateful — and since then the only thing on our minds was coming back with a season that is stronger, more emotional and more real,” director Khurana said in a prepared statement.

The 7 Biggest Web Series in October on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Prime Video

When compared to international young adult shows, such as HBO's Euphoria, the plot beats here seem a bit too immature — though, there's a level of self-awareness to it. As the summer coding program at Aravali Institute comes to a close, Mismatched season 2 introduces a whirlwind of emotions, as the students deal with jealousy, broken friendships and promises, and explore new romantic interests.

The second chapter of Mismatched also promises to explore LGBTQ+ themes — a continuation of Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) arc, who was publicly exposed and “shamed” for being affectionate towards women. Meanwhile, our “non-dates,” played by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, are at war, plotting revenge to see who ends up crying first. Add to that, a augmented reality dance-off, and this season promises to be a little bonkers.

mismatched s2 inline mismatched rohit saraf devyani shorey

Rohit Saraf and Devyani Shorey in a still from Mismatched season 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Mismatched season 2 release date and time

All episodes of Mismatched season 2 release this Friday, October 14 at 12:30pm IST, exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

Can I watch Mismatched season 2 for free?

No. To watch Mismatched season 2 online, you require a Netflix subscription plan, starting at Rs. 149 for mobile and Rs. 199 for the basic plan, which lets you stream on a TV or laptop but only in SD resolution. As with every Netflix original, all episodes will be out on the same day, for binge-viewing.

Mismatched season 2 cast

Koli — best known by her online persona “MostlySane” — returns as the genius coder and one-half of our bickering couple, Dimple Ahuja. Still hung up on the source code of her app AntiSosh being leaked, and breaking all ties with Rishi, she finds solace in a new partner, while she struggles to revive her project. As the final weeks of college feel pressuring, she starts to cram away her days, all the while being forced to look at her “ex-lover” pursuing a new romantic interest.

The “ex” in question is Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Saraf), who was not only blamed for leaking Dimple's code, but is anguished at having his best friend's sexual orientation out in the open. Safe to say, there's some misunderstanding between the two, causing the former to lose all faith in love and marriage.

“If I go back and look at season 1, I would not agree with a lot of things that my character did as an actor myself. If I would have been given the same script right now, I would have looked at it differently and performed differently,” Saraf explained in an interview. “The story also starts right from where season 1 ended, so it was difficult but also fun.”

Dobaaraa, Mismatched Season 2, and More on Netflix in October

mismatched s2 vihaan samat mismatched s2 vihaan samat

Vihaan Samat's Harsh gets close with Dimple, after the fallout
Photo Credit: Netflix

Vihaan Samat (Bombay Begums) portrays Harsh Agarwal, Dimple's close friend and shoulder to cry on, who eventually turns into her lover…? Having sealed a kiss on one fateful night, the pair set off on a bubbling journey, supporting each other through hardships — be it planning their future, getting back at Rishi, or singing late-night songs in a peculiar American accent.

Sanjana Sarathy's Sanskruti is a new admit to the Aravali Institute and the cast lineup for Mismatched season 2. A photographer by hobby, she gets into a relationship with Rishi, helping him get rid of all the negative conceptions he'd formed about romance. The two even partner in the aforementioned augmented reality dance-off.

New crushes bloom elsewhere on the campus, as Namrata (Devyani Shorey) is smitten by a tomboyish new classmate, Ayesha (Ahsaas Channa), who doesn't seem to discriminate when it comes to displays of same-sex affection.

Shark Tank India host Rannvijay Singha also returns as Professor Siddharth Sinha. Deeply invested in his students' drama, he fails to realise that his colleague Nandini (Vidya Malavade) is trying to get his attention.

Black Adam, Ram Setu, and More: October Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

rannvijay mismatched season 2 rannvijay mismatched s2

Rannvijay Singha returns as Professor Siddharth Sinha in Mismatched season 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Mismatched season 2 music album

Netflix has dropped nine brand-new songs, from incredibly talented artists such as Anoushka Maskey, YugM, Danish Sood and more. Sickflip adds to the quotient with “Dimple,” a wild blend of electronic dance music that feels anxious. Anurag Saikia returns with the immensely dance-able “Pipni,” the song from the season 2 trailer. Furthermore, “Aise Kyun” gets a mature rendition — echoing the growth of our characters — by maestro Rekha Bhardwaj.

All Mismatched season 2 tracks are now available to stream on YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Mismatched season 2 synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for Mismatched season 2 from Netflix:

Mismatched traces all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show tackling relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities. Dialling up the relatability and the deja vu, everyone's favourite students (and their professor) are back.

Mismatched season 2 trailer

On September, Netflix dropped a clip from Mismatched season 2, titled “Cold Coffee Revenge,” which gives us Rishi's perspective. Seeing Dimple and Harsh sharing a hug stun locks him in real-life, leading him to wonder where he went wrong in their past relationship. Doubts turn into anger, as a wheelchair-bound Krish (Abhinav Sharma) eggs him on, stating that Dimple is interested in “foreign goods” now. And how does Rishi respond to this? Well, why don't you watch the video and find out for yourself?

On September 21, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mismatched season 2, highlighting Dimple's ambitious future, which is getting into Professor Nandini's institute. However, there are only five spots available, causing Dimple to start cramming on her app and fall prey to stress-induced panic attacks.

Mismatched season 2 review

The first reviews for Mismatched season 2 go up this Friday, October 14, the day it releases on Netflix globally. The review embargo lifts at 12:30pm — same time as the premiere.

Mismatched season 2 poster

Here's the official poster for Mismatched season 2 from Netflix:

mismatched season 2 poster mismatched season 2 poster

Mismatched season 2 official poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mismatched Season 2

Mismatched Season 2

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
  • Director
    Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari
  • Music Nikita Gandhi, Samar Grewal, Jasleen Royal, Anurag Saikia, Imaaduddin Shah, Shwetang Shankar, Ritviz Srivastava, Tkdvaibhavjha, Jackey Mishra
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mismatched season 2, mismatched netflix, mismatched season 2 release date, mismatched season 2 episodes, mismatched season 2 cast, mismatched season 2 trailer, mismatched season 2 music, mismatched season 2 netflix, prajakta koli, rohit saraf, sanjana sarathy, vihaan samat, rannvijay singha, ahsaas channa, netflix india, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
RuPay Payments: Singapore, UAE Express Interest in Accepting Payments System, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says

Related Stories

Mismatched Season 2 Release Date and Time, Cast, Trailer, Review, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  2. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in October 12 India Restock
  4. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
  5. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  7. Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Eye Tracking Sensors Unveiled
  8. Adani Networks Said to Have Received Licence for Telecom Services
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms DART Mission Test Successfully Altered Asteroid Dimorphos' Orbit by 32 Minutes: All Details
  2. Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Blade Release Dates
  3. Google Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto Payments to Cloud Services
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Reap Small Profits in Backdrop of Majority Altcoins Trading in Reds
  5. Twitter Said to Review Policies Around Permanent User Bans Ahead of Elon Musk Takeover: All Details
  6. Intel Said to Plan Thousands of Job Cuts Amid Ongoing PC Market Slowdown
  7. House of the Dragon Requires at Least Four Full Seasons, George R.R. Martin Says
  8. RuPay Payments: Singapore, UAE Express Interest in Accepting Payments System, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  9. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.